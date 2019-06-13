Live leaderboard: 2019 U.S. Open

CLICK HERE FOR ROUND 2 LEADERBOARD FROM 2019 U.S. OPEN

Justin Rose tied Tiger Woods’ Pebble Beach record with a first-round 65 to take the 18-hole lead at the 2019 U.S. Open and tees off with Woods and Jordan Spieth at 11:24 a.m. ET Friday in the second round.

Plenty of golfers are in the mix including Rickie Fowler, who is among four golfers just one shot back, and two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka, who struggled a bit down the stretch and ended the first round four shots off the lead. Woods was five back after 18 holes.

Who will rise up on Friday? Who will miss the cut? Click on the leaderboard link above to follow all the action from Pebble Beach.

Who will win the 2019 U.S. Open? The field is wide open. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)



