LIVE IU football vs. Rutgers updates, score, highlights from Big Ten East matchup

The Indiana football team is winless in the Big Ten this season (2-4 overall) and hopes to turn things around today at home against Rutgers (5-2 overall, 2-2 Big Ten).

IU has lost three of its last four games and the team continues to search for a permanent quarterback. Both wins for the Hoosiers this season have come at Memorial Stadium.

Indiana football vs. Rutgers start time

Noon ET Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana.

What channel is IU football vs. Rutgers on?

TV: BTN

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis)

Streaming: TuneIn, ESPN+, Fubo, Sling

Indiana football vs. Rutgers betting odds

Via BetMGM

Favorite: Rutgers by 6 points

Over/under: 39.5 total points

Moneyline: Rutgers -210, Indiana +170

IU football schedule

Rutgers football schedule

Date Opponent Time, TV/Result Sept. 3 vs. Northwestern W, 24-7 Sept. 9 vs. Temple W, 36-7 Sept. 16 vs. Virginia Tech W, 35-16 Sept. 23 at Michigan L, 31-7 Sept. 30 vs. Wagner W, 52-3 Oct. 7 at Wisconsin L, 24-13 Oct. 14 vs. Michigan State W, 27-24 Oct. 21 at Indiana Noon, BTN Nov. 4 vs. Ohio State TBA, TBA Nov. 11 at Iowa TBA, TBA Nov. 18 at Penn State TBA, TBA Nov. 25 vs. Maryland TBA, TBA

