LIVE IU football vs. Rutgers updates, score, highlights from Big Ten East matchup
The Indiana football team is winless in the Big Ten this season (2-4 overall) and hopes to turn things around today at home against Rutgers (5-2 overall, 2-2 Big Ten).
IU has lost three of its last four games and the team continues to search for a permanent quarterback. Both wins for the Hoosiers this season have come at Memorial Stadium.
Zach Osterman, Michael Niziolek and Zion Brown will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.
Indiana football vs. Rutgers start time
Noon ET Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana.
What channel is IU football vs. Rutgers on?
TV: BTN
Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis)
Streaming: TuneIn, ESPN+, Fubo, Sling
Indiana football vs. Rutgers betting odds
Via BetMGM
Favorite: Rutgers by 6 points
Over/under: 39.5 total points
Moneyline: Rutgers -210, Indiana +170
IU football schedule
Date
Opponent
Time, TV/Result
Sept. 2
vs. Ohio State
Sept. 8
vs. Indiana State
Sept. 16
vs. Louisville (Lucas Oil Stadium)
Sept. 23
vs. Akron
Sept. 30
at Maryland
Oct. 14
at Michigan
Oct. 21
vs. Rutgers
Noon, BTN
Oct. 28
at Penn State
TBA, TBA
Nov. 4
vs. Wisconsin
TBA, TBA
Nov. 11
at Illinois
TBA, TBA
Nov. 18
vs. Michigan State
TBA, TBA
Nov. 25
at Purdue
TBA, TBA
Rutgers football schedule
Date
Opponent
Time, TV/Result
Sept. 3
vs. Northwestern
W, 24-7
Sept. 9
vs. Temple
W, 36-7
Sept. 16
vs. Virginia Tech
W, 35-16
Sept. 23
at Michigan
L, 31-7
Sept. 30
vs. Wagner
W, 52-3
Oct. 7
at Wisconsin
L, 24-13
Oct. 14
vs. Michigan State
Oct. 21
at Indiana
Noon, BTN
Nov. 4
vs. Ohio State
TBA, TBA
Nov. 11
at Iowa
TBA, TBA
Nov. 18
at Penn State
TBA, TBA
Nov. 25
vs. Maryland
TBA, TBA
Indiana football news
How to watch: Indiana football seeks first Big Ten win vs. Rutgers: TV, radio, odds, storylines, weather
Hoosiers' last stand: Indiana football playing for its season Saturday vs. Rutgers
Doyel: IU football can't afford Tom Allen's buyout, but can it afford the program bottoming out?
QB issues: Will Indiana football’s ‘flip-flopping’ at quarterback have a negative long-term impact?
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana football vs. Rutgers: Live updates, score, highlights