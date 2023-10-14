LIVE IU football vs. No. 2 Michigan: Updates, score, highlights from Big Ten East matchup
Coming off a difficult 44-17 loss to Maryland, things are not going to get any easier for the Indiana football team (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten).
Today the Hoosiers face No. 2 Michigan (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) in Ann Arbor. It will be the 72nd time the two teams will face off. Michigan has won 61 of those games.
Michael Niziolek and Zion Brown will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.
Indiana vs. Michigan football kickoff time
Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.
What channel is Indiana football vs. Michigan on?
TV: Fox, with Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analysis) and Jenny Taft (sideline reporting)
Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis)
Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 382 and 972, TuneIn, Fubo, Sling
Indiana football vs. Michigan odds
Via BetMGM
Favorite: Michigan by 33.5 points
Over/under: 45.5 total points
Indiana football schedule
Date
Opponent
Time, TV/Result
Sept. 2
vs. Ohio State
Sept. 8
vs. Indiana State
Sept. 16
vs. Louisville (Lucas Oil Stadium)
Sept. 23
vs. Akron
Sept. 30
at Maryland
Oct. 14
at Michigan
Noon, Fox
Oct. 21
vs. Rutgers
Noon, BTN
Oct. 28
at Penn State
TBA, TBA
Nov. 4
vs. Wisconsin
TBA, TBA
Nov. 11
at Illinois
TBA, TBA
Nov. 18
vs. Michigan State
TBA, TBA
Nov. 25
at Purdue
TBA, TBA
Michigan football schedule
Date
Opponent
Time, TV/Result
Sept. 2
vs. East Carolina
W, 30-3
Sept. 9
vs. UNLV
W, 35-7
Sept. 16
vs. Bowling Green
W, 31-6
Sept. 22
vs. Rutgers
W, 31-7
Sept. 30
at Nebraska
W, 45-7
Oct. 7
at Minnesota
W, 52-10
Oct. 14
vs. Indiana
Noon, Fox
Oct. 28
at Michigan State
NBC, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 4
vs. Purdue
TBA, TBA
Nov. 11
at Penn State
Noon, Fox
Nov. 18
at Maryland
TBA, TBA
Nov. 25
vs. Ohio State
TBA, TBA
IU football news
How to watch: Indiana football vs. Michigan TV, radio, streaming, odds
What to know: Indiana football faces a huge challenge in No. 2 Michigan
Players only: How an IU football players-only meeting led Tom Allen to change how he runs practice
Philip Blidi: His wife needed an emergency C-section, and he was 1,000 miles away. IU staff stepped up.
'I want to see him play better': Tayven Jackson remains starting QB as Indiana football looks for different results
Big money: Hoosiers' offense is a mess. So Rod Carey gets IU's largest assistant coach deal to fix it.
Future schedule: IU football learns which Big Ten opponents it will play when league expands to 18 teams
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana football vs. Michigan: Live updates, score, highlights