LIVE IU football vs. No. 2 Michigan: Updates, score, highlights from Big Ten East matchup

Coming off a difficult 44-17 loss to Maryland, things are not going to get any easier for the Indiana football team (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten).

Today the Hoosiers face No. 2 Michigan (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) in Ann Arbor. It will be the 72nd time the two teams will face off. Michigan has won 61 of those games.

Indiana vs. Michigan football kickoff time

Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

What channel is Indiana football vs. Michigan on?

TV: Fox, with Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analysis) and Jenny Taft (sideline reporting)

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 382 and 972, TuneIn, Fubo, Sling

Indiana football vs. Michigan odds

Via BetMGM

Favorite: Michigan by 33.5 points

Over/under: 45.5 total points

Indiana football schedule

Michigan football schedule

Date Opponent Time, TV/Result Sept. 2 vs. East Carolina W, 30-3 Sept. 9 vs. UNLV W, 35-7 Sept. 16 vs. Bowling Green W, 31-6 Sept. 22 vs. Rutgers W, 31-7 Sept. 30 at Nebraska W, 45-7 Oct. 7 at Minnesota W, 52-10 Oct. 14 vs. Indiana Noon, Fox Oct. 28 at Michigan State NBC, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4 vs. Purdue TBA, TBA Nov. 11 at Penn State Noon, Fox Nov. 18 at Maryland TBA, TBA Nov. 25 vs. Ohio State TBA, TBA

