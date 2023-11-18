LIVE IU football vs. Michigan State: Updates, score, highlights from Big Ten matchup

Entering today's game, both Indiana and Michigan State sit at 3-7 overall and 1-6 in the Big Ten.

While IU beat Wisconsin two weeks ago, the Hoosiers are coming off a tight 48-45 overtime loss to Illinois. Indiana was eliminated from bowl eligibility in the defeat.

With two games remaining, how will IU respond?

Indiana football vs. MSU start time

Noon ET Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana.

What channel is Indiana football vs. Michigan State on?

TV: BTN, with Jason Ross Jr. (play-by-play) and Anthony Herron (analysis)

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 201 and 964, TuneIn, ESPN+, Fubo, Sling

IU football betting odds

Via BetMGM

Favorite: Indiana by 3.5 points (IU is 6-4 against the spread, covering its last 3 games; MSU is 4-6 ATS)

Over/under: 47 total points (7 IU games have gone over; 5 MSU games have gone over)

Moneyline: Michigan State +150, Indiana -185

Indiana football news

Indiana football schedule

Michigan State football schedule

Sept. 1 vs. Central Michigan W, 31-7 Sept. 8 vs. Richmond W, 45-14 Sept. 16 vs. Washington L, 41-7 Sept. 23 vs. Maryland L, 31-9 Sept. 30 at Iowa L, 26-16 Oct. 14 at Rutgers L, 27-24 Oct. 21 vs. Michigan L, 49-0 Oct. 28 at Minnesota L, 27-12 Nov. 4 vs. Nebraska W, 20-17 Nov. 11 at Ohio State L, 38-3 Nov. 18 at Indiana Noon, BTN Nov. 24 (Fri.) vs. Penn State at Detroit 7:30 p.m., NBC

