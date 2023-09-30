LIVE IU football vs. Maryland: Updates, score, video highlights from Big Ten matchup
Last weekend's Indiana football game against Akron was a nail-biter.
The Hoosiers prevailed in four overtimes against Akron, 29-27. Next up for IU is an undefeated Maryland team (4-0) that is coming off a 31-9 loss to Michigan State.
Zach Osterman is in College Park, Maryland, for today's Big Ten matchup. Also, Michael Niziolek and Zion Brown will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.
What channel is Indiana vs. Maryland today?
TV channel: Big Ten Network
Stream: Fubo (free trial)
Indiana vs. Maryland will air on the Big Ten Network. Connor Onion (play-by-play) and Matt Millen (analyst) will call the game from the booth while Elise Menaker will serve as the sideline reporter.
The game can be streamed on Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
Indiana vs. Maryland start time
Date: Saturday, Sept. 30
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Indiana vs. Maryland will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET at SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland.
Indiana vs. Maryland betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Sept. 26
Spread: Maryland (-14)
Over/under: 50.5 points
Moneyline: Maryland -650, Indiana +450
Indiana football 2023 schedule
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Sept. 2
Ohio State 23, Indiana 3*
Friday, Sept. 8
Indiana 41, Indiana State 7
Saturday, Sept. 16
Louisville 21, Indiana 14
Saturday, Sept. 23
Indiana 29, Akron 27 (4 OT)
Saturday, Sept. 30
at Maryland*
Saturday, Oct. 7
BYE
Saturday, Oct. 14
at No. 2 Michigan*
Saturday, Oct. 21
vs. Rutgers*
Saturday, Oct. 28
at No. 7 Penn State*
Saturday, Nov. 4
vs. Wisconsin*
Saturday, Nov. 11
at Illinois*
Saturday, Nov. 18
vs. Michigan State*
Saturday, Nov. 25
at Purdue*
Saturday, Dec. 2
Big Ten championship game (Indianapolis)
*Big Ten game
IU football news
Taking responsibility: Indiana offensive coordinator Walt Bell takes 'responsibility' for early season struggles
Indiana football: High snap counts on defense not a winning strategy
IU coach on play calling: Is play calling to blame for Indiana football’s offensive woes? Here’s what Tom Allen said
1st and 10: Indiana football vs. Maryland storylines, betting odds, weather
Mind Your Banners podcast: How does IU recover from near-catastrophe against Akron
Insider: Tom Allen needs to fix Indiana fast, starting with attitude and a failing offense
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana football vs. Maryland: Live updates, score, video highlights