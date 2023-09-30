LIVE IU football vs. Maryland: Updates, score, video highlights from Big Ten matchup

Last weekend's Indiana football game against Akron was a nail-biter.

The Hoosiers prevailed in four overtimes against Akron, 29-27. Next up for IU is an undefeated Maryland team (4-0) that is coming off a 31-9 loss to Michigan State.

Zach Osterman is in College Park, Maryland, for today's Big Ten matchup. Also, Michael Niziolek and Zion Brown will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.

What channel is Indiana vs. Maryland today?

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Stream: Fubo (free trial)

Indiana vs. Maryland will air on the Big Ten Network. Connor Onion (play-by-play) and Matt Millen (analyst) will call the game from the booth while Elise Menaker will serve as the sideline reporter.

The game can be streamed on Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Indiana vs. Maryland start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Indiana vs. Maryland will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET at SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland.

Indiana vs. Maryland betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Sept. 26

Spread: Maryland (-14)

Over/under: 50.5 points

Moneyline: Maryland -650, Indiana +450

Indiana football 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Ohio State 23, Indiana 3* Friday, Sept. 8 Indiana 41, Indiana State 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Louisville 21, Indiana 14 Saturday, Sept. 23 Indiana 29, Akron 27 (4 OT) Saturday, Sept. 30 at Maryland* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 at No. 2 Michigan* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Rutgers* Saturday, Oct. 28 at No. 7 Penn State* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Wisconsin* Saturday, Nov. 11 at Illinois* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Michigan State* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Purdue* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten championship game (Indianapolis)

*Big Ten game

