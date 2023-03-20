Recap and reaction as Indiana basketball's season ends with a loss to Miami

Indiana basketball plays Miami in second-round NCAA tournament action for an Midwest Region Sweet 16 berth.

The Hoosiers (22-13) defeated Kent State in the first round as Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson starred. IU is seeking its first Sweet 16 berth since 2016.

The Hurricanes (26-7) rallied to beat Drake in the first round after trailing by 8 points with less than 6 minutes left. Former Lawrence Central High School star Nijel Pack led Miami with 21 points. Isaiah Wong, Jordan Miller, Norchad Omier and Pack average in double figures.

The winner of this game plays No. 1 seed Houston in Kansas City, Mo.

Zach Osterman, Tyler Tachman and Gregg Doyel will have updates

Final: Miami 85, IU 69

Indiana briefly takes the lead in the second half before Miami dominates the offensive boards and hits key 3-pointers to send the Hoosiers home.

TJD scores 23 points with 8 rebounds and 5 blocked shots. He ends his IU career with 2,258 points (3rd most), 1,143 rebounds (1st) and 270 blocks (1st).

JHS scores 19 points and Race Thompson scores 11.

Miami's Isaiah Wong scores 27 and Jordan Miller 19. Nijel Pack scores 10 early points and finishes with 12, and Norchad Omier has 7 points and 16 rebounds. Miami is +17 on the boards, and its 20 offensive rebounds lead to many easy points.

JHS does what he can with 3 3-pointers in a minute to trim the deficit to 7.

The Canes are Sweet 16 bound! @CanesHoops pic.twitter.com/sXS6UApuBC — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 20, 2023

Effort game. Miami gave it. IU cared only when it had the ball. Really bad defense and rebounding, because the Hoosiers weren't working as hard as Miami.

Terrible way to end the season.#columncoming — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) March 20, 2023

Not sure who IU has coming in next year but it’s going to be interesting how they are going to generate offense without TJD and JHS. — Joey Burton (@JoeyBurton) March 20, 2023

Embarrassing end to what was a decent, but ultimately uneven season for #iubb. The last sequence was a fitting end. The last 10 minutes were just completely unacceptable. Defense, rebounding, bad shot selection. Total meltdown. — Andrew Smith (@crimsonace) March 20, 2023

You scored as many points as the entire IU bench. — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) March 20, 2023

Miami 20 offensive rebounds!!! Man’s game — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) March 20, 2023

3:15 left 2H: Miami 75, IU 60

Isaiah Wong is 4-of-6 on 3s.

Norchad Omier has 15 rebounds, 8 offensive. Miami has taken 12 more shots than IU.

Wooga Poplar, who took a hard fall earlier, leaves the game.

What's probably most frustrating about this game is how it happened. Lack of hustle and effort on the glass. Don't think Miami is the more talented team --- and if they are, it's not by much. Just a poor showing by Indiana from an intangible perspective. #iubb — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) March 20, 2023

7:15 left 2H: Miami 65, IU 53

The Hurricanes have 16 offensive rebounds, and they have scored off of them on recent possessions.

Miami's lead reaches 12 before TJD's dunk gives him 20 points.

Under-8 media timeout second half. Hoosiers trail Miami 65-53, 7:13 left.



Hurricanes have a 27-11 advantage in second-chance points. That's the game right now. #iubb — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) March 20, 2023

8:38 left 2H: Miami extends its lead on IU to double digits

Isaiah Wong's left corner 3 puts Miami up 61-51 to cap a 7-0 run. Timeout, IU. Wong has 18 points and 7 rebounds. Miami's bench has 11 points to IU's 0.

14-2 Miami run. Lead is back to 10 and Mike Woodson calls timeout.



As quickly as it arrived, IU's momentum collapsed. Hoosiers in deep water right now. 8:38 left. #iubb — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) March 20, 2023

10:19 left 2H: Miami 54, IU 51

Wooga Poplar (6 points, 4 rebounds) hits the court hard on his tailbone. He leaves the court under his own power.

TJD has 18 points on 8 shots. He also has 8 rebounds, 3 blocked shots and 3 fouls.

Isaiah Wong gets weird bounce to go in on a 3, and Miami's 7-0 run gives it a 54-50 lead.

Isaiah Wong from the LOGO 🔥#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/6CVE9eOg5D — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 20, 2023

JHS scores 4 in a row for IU, giving IU a 50-47 edge.

I'm no expert, but giving up 11 offensive rebounds and turning it over 10 times is not a good idea against a good offensive team. #iubb #Miami — Matt Glenesk (@MattGlenesk) March 20, 2023

15:32 left 2H: IU 45, Miami 44

Norchad Omier's dunk with 17:10 left marks Miami's first points of the second half.

Trayce Jackson-Davis' putback gives IU its first lead at 42-40 with 18:30 left.

Race Thompson's dunk caps a 10-0 run bridging the halves. 40-40.

Trey Galloway starts the second half with a right wing 3. It's 40-38.

Indiana comes out of the break playing like its pants are on fire. Hoosiers lead by one. #iubb — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) March 20, 2023

Halftime: Miami 40, IU 35

Miami is way more aggressive than IU in the opening minutes and has led the whole way. The Hurricanes are shooting 55% from the field, led by Nijel Pack and Isaiah Wong with 10 each. Miami is +4 in rebounds.

Trayce Jackson-Davis is doing his best to keep IU in it with 11 points and 4 rebounds. Miller Kopp has 8 points, including 5 in the final minute, Race Thompson 7. Trey Galloway has 5 points and 5 steals.

Splash before the half @IndianaMBB pic.twitter.com/Za5vqvTFEd — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 20, 2023

HALFTIME: No. 4 IU trails No. 5 Miami 40-35. Hoosiers started horribly but pulled themselves together. Seven turnovers, plus a handful of pretty bad shots, made that harder. #iubb — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) March 20, 2023

Craziest stat of first half for IU? Trey Galloway with FIVE steals. Needs some help on 'D'. The offense is good enough to day for IU to win this game. — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) March 20, 2023

3:37 left 1H: Miami 34, IU 28

Isaiah Wong gets a 4-point play on a 3 and foul by JHS with 5:49 left. That's JHS's 2nd foul, and he heads to the bench with 4 points.

Trey Galloway's 3 completes a 10-0 IU run, and the Hoosiers are within 28-25.

Isaiah Wong with the 4-point play 🤧#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/P2JfUXUZbj — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 20, 2023

Indiana falling into a trap it's dealt with before, taking unnecessary early-clock shots against a team that can apply scoreboard pressure.



Last media timeout first half. Hoosiers trail Miami 34-28, 3:37 left. #iubb — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) March 20, 2023

7:54 left 1H: Miami 28, IU 20

TJD scores 5 quick points and has 9.

Nijel Pack: Don't think, just shoot. He has 10 points already.

JHS's first basket comes at the 11-minute mark.

Out of the timeout, TJD commits an offensive foul while attacking the basket.

11:46 left 1H: Miami 20, IU 11

Miami is driving into the lane with ease. The Hurricanes are 9-of-12 from the floor, 8-of-9 on 2-pointers.

Trey Galloway jumps the gap, steals the pass and heads in for a dunk. IU cuts its deficit to 15-9.

Steal and a slam 💪 @IndianaMBB pic.twitter.com/Kb3miEtlrh — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 20, 2023

TJD's first shot, and basket, comes with 15:05 left.

The bank is open for TJD @IndianaMBB pic.twitter.com/QFfuVL94ed — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 20, 2023

Indiana can't afford a game at this pace, but the Hoosiers are gonna have a hard time slowing it down until they can get their post offense going. #iubb — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) March 20, 2023

15:41 left 1H: Miami 13, IU 3

The Hoosiers can't find TJD on offense (he has 0 shots) and Miami makes 6 of its first 8 shots. Nijel Pack has 5 points.

Miller Kopp's 3 from the left corner puts IU on the board with 17:24 left. But Miami scored the first 8.

Miami lead is already double digits. The early complexion of this game is familiar and does not bode at all well for Indiana. #iubb — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) March 20, 2023

18:09 left 1H: Miami breaks out vs. IU

Wooga Poplar drives and scores. 6-0 Miami. Timeout IU.

Nijel Pack makes it 4-0 Miami.

Poplar scores the game's first points on a putback of his own miss.

That's a 6-0 run to start the game for @CanesHoops pic.twitter.com/ZEX4NhK0bp — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 20, 2023

Miami off to a 6-0 start. Look a step faster than Indiana. #iubb — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) March 20, 2023

IU basketball has its usual starting lineup

It's Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Race Thompson, Miller Kopp and Trey Galloway.

What channel is IU basketball on?

Time: 8:40 p.m. ET Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Albany, N.Y.

TV: TNT

Radio: 105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis, SiriusXM Channels 204 and 967

