LIVE IU basketball holds 50-46 halftime lead over Kennesaw State on Big Ten Plus
The Indiana men's basketball team is back in action today after more than a week off.
Today the Hoosiers (9-3) host Kennesaw State (9-4) for a nonconference matchup on Big Ten Plus. IU is on a two-game win streak after victories over North Alabama and Morehead State.
Zach Osterman, Michael Niziolek and Zion Brown will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.
15:50 left 2H: Payton Sparks nearly has a double-double for IU
As has been mentioned before, Payton Sparks is playing very well in his role tonight. He is at 10 points, 8 rebounds, 3 blocks and 2 assists. Sparks hasn't missed a shot either (4 for 4).
Indiana 60, Kennesaw State 55
Under-16 media timeout second half. Hoosiers lead Kennesaw State 60-55. Payton Sparks is giving it back to whoever's giving it to him in the post, in word and action. He's got 10 and eight, and a free throw coming after this break. 15:50 left. #iubb
— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) December 30, 2023
17:01 left 2H: Indiana leads by 5 to open second half
So far IU has outscored Kennesaw State 6-5 in the second half. The Hoosiers are shooting 53% from the floor for the game. Payton Sparks is having a solid game for Indiana with 7 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocks.
Indiana 56, Kennesaw State 51
Clean up crew. @PaytonSparks6
📺 Watch on B1G+ pic.twitter.com/W962ZCfdJv
— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) December 30, 2023
Halftime: Indiana 50, Kennesaw State 46
Kennesaw State isn't going away and is slowly chipping away at the lead. The Owls' Terrell Burden sunk a 3-pointer at 1:54 to cut Indiana's lead to 46-42. A minute later, Burden drove the lane and made a layup to make it a one-score game.
Mackenzie Mgbako leads the team with 14 points and Malik Reneau has 13. IU started hot from 3 but went cold later in the half. The Hoosiers haven't made a shot from long distance since the 13:20 mark.
3:52 left 1H: IU holds 9-point lead despite turnovers
Turnovers have been a little bit of an issue for IU. The Hoosiers have 9. Indiana has made 62% of its shots from the floor (16-26), so that is a big reason IU is keeping a bit of distance.
Indiana 43, Kennesaw State 34
Last media timeout first half. IU, after hitting its first five 3s, has given up on the arc, and Kennesaw State is making life miserable in the paint.
Hoosiers lead 43-34, 3:52 left. #iubb
— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) December 29, 2023
7:44 left 1H: Hoosiers hold a 13-point lead
Indiana went up by 11 points with a Malik Reneau dunk at the 10:22 mark. While IU is shooting very well, Kennesaw State is also doing a good job in that department. The Owls have already attempted 10 3s and have converted half of those.
Payton Sparks, who started in place of Kel'el Ware, has 5 points and 3 blocks already.
Indiana 37, Kennesaw State 24
It's a block party for @IndianaMBB. 🖐️
This time from @PaytonSparks6. pic.twitter.com/zDlvIo7CLn
— Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) December 29, 2023
Don't leave @MalikReneau open. 😳 pic.twitter.com/5DQBYBPaAi
— Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) December 29, 2023
12:20 left 1H: Indiana leads by 9
Indiana isn't missing much. So far, the Hoosiers are 10 of 12 (83%) from the floor. They also haven't missed a 3 (5 for 5). All 12 of Mackenzie Mgbako's points have gone from 3-pointers.
Indiana 27, Kennesaw State 18
Timeout Indiana. Mike Woodson not pleased with a defense allowing Kennesaw State 1.2 PPP less than eight minutes in.
Presumably Woodson more pleased with an offense averaging 1.8 PPP so far. 27-18 Hoosiers, 12:20 left first half. #iubb
— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) December 29, 2023
15:49 left 1H: Mackenzie Mgbako starts hot for Indiana
Mackenzie Mgbako knocked down a 3-pointer in Indiana's first possession. Quincy Ademokoya tied it up with a 3 of his own. But Mgbako answered that 3 with another 3. A little over a minute later, Mgbako hit his third 3-pointer of the game. Malik Reneau made a 3 as well.
Indiana 18, Kennesaw State 8
DENIED by @PaytonSparks6. 😤 pic.twitter.com/l9Vt3OvzF9
— Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) December 29, 2023
Under-16 media timeout first half. Hoosiers lead Kennesaw State 18-8, a perfect 7-of-7 from the field, 15:49 left. #iubb
— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) December 29, 2023
Kel'el Ware out for IU basketball
Indiana center Kel'el Ware will miss tonight's game. Read more here.
Indiana basketball without Kel'el Ware tonight (illness) and Xavier Johnson tonight, Payton Sparks will start in his place, line has dropped three points since availability report was released (IU -9.5)
— Michael Niziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 29, 2023
What time is Indiana basketball vs. Kennesaw State?
6 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
What channel is IU basketball on tonight?
TV: BTN+ app
Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis), with Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analysis) and John Herrick (updates)
Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 372, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling
Indiana basketball news
How to watch: Indiana men's basketball vs. Kennesaw State start time on Big Ten Plus app
A Christmas gift for IU fans: 3-point shooting. Hoosiers hit 12 3s to bury North Alabama.
TJD: Warriors Stephen Curry impressed with ex-Indiana basketball star Trayce Jackson-Davis
IU basketball schedule
Date, day
location, opponent
time, TV
Oct. 29, Sunday
vs. Indianapolis (exhibition)
Nov. 3, Friday
vs. Marian (exhibition)
Nov. 7, Tuesday
vs. Florida Gulf Coast
Nov. 12, Sunday
vs. Army
Nov. 16, Thursday
vs. Wright State
Nov. 19, Sunday
vs. Connecticut in New York
Nov. 20, Monday
vs. Louisville or Texas in New York
Nov. 26, Sunday
vs. Harvard in Indianapolis
Dec. 1, Friday
vs. Maryland
Dec. 5, Tuesday
at Michigan
Dec. 9, Saturday
vs. Auburn in Atlanta
Dec. 16, Saturday
vs. Kansas
Dec. 19, Tuesday
vs. Morehead State
Dec. 21, Thursday
vs. North Alabama
Dec. 29, Friday
vs. Kennesaw State
6 p.m., B1G+ app
Jan. 3, Wednesday
at Nebraska
9 p.m., BTN
Jan. 6, Saturday
vs. Ohio State
8 p.m., Fox
Jan. 9, Tuesday
at Rutgers
7 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 12, Friday
vs. Minnesota
6:30 p.m., FS1
Jan. 16, Tuesday
vs. Purdue
7 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 19, Friday
at Wisconsin
8:30 p.m., FS1
Jan. 27, Saturday
at Illinois
3 p.m., Fox
Jan. 30, Tuesday
vs. Iowa
7 p.m., BTN
Feb. 3, Saturday
vs. Penn State
Noon, FS1
Feb. 6, Tuesday
at Ohio State
7 p.m., Peacock
Feb. 10, Saturday
at Purdue
8 p.m., Fox
Feb. 18, Sunday
vs. Northwestern
3 p.m., FS1
Feb. 21, Wednesday
vs. Nebraska
8:30 p.m., BTN
Feb. 24, Saturday
at Penn State
Noon, BTN
Feb. 27, Tuesday
vs. Wisconsin
7 p.m., Peacock
March 3, Sunday
at Maryland
2 p.m., CBS
March 6, Wednesday
at Minnesota
9 p.m., BTN
March 10, Sunday
vs. Michigan State
4:30 p.m., CBS
March 13-17
Big Ten tournament at Minneapolis
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana basketball vs. Kennesaw State live updates on Big Ten Plus