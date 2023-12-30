LIVE IU basketball holds 50-46 halftime lead over Kennesaw State on Big Ten Plus

The Indiana men's basketball team is back in action today after more than a week off.

Today the Hoosiers (9-3) host Kennesaw State (9-4) for a nonconference matchup on Big Ten Plus. IU is on a two-game win streak after victories over North Alabama and Morehead State.

Zach Osterman, Michael Niziolek and Zion Brown will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.

15:50 left 2H: Payton Sparks nearly has a double-double for IU

As has been mentioned before, Payton Sparks is playing very well in his role tonight. He is at 10 points, 8 rebounds, 3 blocks and 2 assists. Sparks hasn't missed a shot either (4 for 4).

Indiana 60, Kennesaw State 55

Under-16 media timeout second half. Hoosiers lead Kennesaw State 60-55. Payton Sparks is giving it back to whoever's giving it to him in the post, in word and action. He's got 10 and eight, and a free throw coming after this break. 15:50 left. #iubb — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) December 30, 2023

17:01 left 2H: Indiana leads by 5 to open second half

So far IU has outscored Kennesaw State 6-5 in the second half. The Hoosiers are shooting 53% from the floor for the game. Payton Sparks is having a solid game for Indiana with 7 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocks.

Indiana 56, Kennesaw State 51

Halftime: Indiana 50, Kennesaw State 46

Kennesaw State isn't going away and is slowly chipping away at the lead. The Owls' Terrell Burden sunk a 3-pointer at 1:54 to cut Indiana's lead to 46-42. A minute later, Burden drove the lane and made a layup to make it a one-score game.

Mackenzie Mgbako leads the team with 14 points and Malik Reneau has 13. IU started hot from 3 but went cold later in the half. The Hoosiers haven't made a shot from long distance since the 13:20 mark.

3:52 left 1H: IU holds 9-point lead despite turnovers

Turnovers have been a little bit of an issue for IU. The Hoosiers have 9. Indiana has made 62% of its shots from the floor (16-26), so that is a big reason IU is keeping a bit of distance.

Indiana 43, Kennesaw State 34

Last media timeout first half. IU, after hitting its first five 3s, has given up on the arc, and Kennesaw State is making life miserable in the paint.



Hoosiers lead 43-34, 3:52 left. #iubb — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) December 29, 2023

7:44 left 1H: Hoosiers hold a 13-point lead

Indiana went up by 11 points with a Malik Reneau dunk at the 10:22 mark. While IU is shooting very well, Kennesaw State is also doing a good job in that department. The Owls have already attempted 10 3s and have converted half of those.

Payton Sparks, who started in place of Kel'el Ware, has 5 points and 3 blocks already.

Indiana 37, Kennesaw State 24

12:20 left 1H: Indiana leads by 9

Indiana isn't missing much. So far, the Hoosiers are 10 of 12 (83%) from the floor. They also haven't missed a 3 (5 for 5). All 12 of Mackenzie Mgbako's points have gone from 3-pointers.

Indiana 27, Kennesaw State 18

Timeout Indiana. Mike Woodson not pleased with a defense allowing Kennesaw State 1.2 PPP less than eight minutes in.



Presumably Woodson more pleased with an offense averaging 1.8 PPP so far. 27-18 Hoosiers, 12:20 left first half. #iubb — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) December 29, 2023

15:49 left 1H: Mackenzie Mgbako starts hot for Indiana

Mackenzie Mgbako knocked down a 3-pointer in Indiana's first possession. Quincy Ademokoya tied it up with a 3 of his own. But Mgbako answered that 3 with another 3. A little over a minute later, Mgbako hit his third 3-pointer of the game. Malik Reneau made a 3 as well.

Indiana 18, Kennesaw State 8

Under-16 media timeout first half. Hoosiers lead Kennesaw State 18-8, a perfect 7-of-7 from the field, 15:49 left. #iubb — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) December 29, 2023

Kel'el Ware out for IU basketball

Indiana center Kel'el Ware will miss tonight's game. Read more here.

Indiana basketball without Kel'el Ware tonight (illness) and Xavier Johnson tonight, Payton Sparks will start in his place, line has dropped three points since availability report was released (IU -9.5) — Michael Niziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 29, 2023

What time is Indiana basketball vs. Kennesaw State?

6 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.

What channel is IU basketball on tonight?

TV: BTN+ app

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis), with Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analysis) and John Herrick (updates)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 372, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

IU basketball schedule

