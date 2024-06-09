Advertisement
LIVE: IndyCar Series race at Road America updates, crashes, highlights

scott horner, indianapolis star
·3 min read

The IndyCar Series concludes a 6-week stretch of on-track action with a 55-lap race on the 14-turn, 4-mile Road America road course at Elkhart Lake, Wis. Rookie Linus Lundqvist earned his first career pole position as two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden crashed out at the end of qualifying. He was uninjured.

Scott Dixon won a messy race on the streets of Detroit last weekend and leads the championship race. Alex Palou won the 2023 race at Elkhart Lake.

Nathan Brown is your best IndyCar follow, and we will have updates and highlights here. Please remember to refresh.

Rare feat: Chadwick is first woman to win in IndyCar 'Triple-A' series since '10

Josef Newgarden crashes hard in IndyCar qualifying

The Team Penske driver hits a barrier hard during the Fast Six qualifying. He's OK, but the car will need a lot of work before Sunday's race. Newgarden qualifies fifth.

IndyCar Xpel Grand Prix at Road America starting grid

  1. Linus Lundqvist

  2. Colton Herta

  3. Marcus Armstrong

  4. Kyle Kirkwood

  5. Josef Newgarden

  6. Will Power

  7. Alex Palou

  8. Scott McLaughlin

  9. Alexander Rossi

  10. Scott Dixon

  11. Pato O'Ward

  12. Kyffin Simpson

  13. Christian Lundgaard

  14. Romain Grosjean

  15. Marcus Ericsson

  16. Christian Rasmussen

  17. Rinus VeeKey

  18. Theo Pourchaire

  19. Santino Ferrucci

  20. Jack Harvey

  21. Nolan Siegel

  22. Felix Rosenqvist

  23. Luca Ghiotto

  24. Graham Rahal

  25. Pietro Fittipaldi

  26. Sting Ray Robb

  27. Helio Castroneves

When is the IndyCar Series race at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis.?

3:30 p.m. ET Sunday, June 9, 2024.

What channel is IndyCar race at Elkhart Lake on?

TV: NBC

Radio: IndyCar Radio

Steaming: Peacock, IndyCar Live, SiriusXM Channel 218

2024 IndyCar Series schedule

Times are ET for TV coverage

Date, time

Location

TV/winner

March 10

St. Petersburg, Fla.%

Pato O'Ward**

March 24

Thermal, Calif.*#

Alex Palou

April 21

Long Beach, Calif.%

Scott Dixon

April 28

Leeds, Ala.#

Scott McLaughlin

May 11

Indianapolis#

Alex Palou

May 26

Indianapolis@

Josef Newgarden

June 2

Detroit%

Scott Dixon

June 9, 3:30 p.m.

Elkhart Lake, Wis.#

NBC

June 23, 6 p.m.

Monterey, Calif.#

USA

July 7, 1:30 p.m.

Lexington, Ohio#

NBC

July 13, 8 p.m.

Newton, Iowa@

NBC

July 14, noon

Newton, Iowa@

NBC

July 21, 1 p.m.

Toronto%

Peacock

Aug. 17, 6 p.m.

Gateway, Ill.@

USA

Aug. 25, 3 p.m.

Portland#

USA

Aug. 31, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee@

Peacock

Sept. 1, 2:30 p.m.

Milwaukee@

USA

Sept. 15, 3 p.m.

Nashville@

NBC

IndyCar Series points standings

(Through June 2)

  1. Scott Dixon, 216

  2. Alex Palou, 198

  3. Will Power, 185

  4. Pato O'Ward, 160

  5. Alexander Rossi, 150

  6. Kyle Kirkwood, 148

  7. Colton Herta, 147

  8. Scott McLaughlin, 141

  9. Felix Rosenqvist, 140

  10. Josef Newgarden, 128

