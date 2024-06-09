LIVE: IndyCar Series race at Road America updates, crashes, highlights

The IndyCar Series concludes a 6-week stretch of on-track action with a 55-lap race on the 14-turn, 4-mile Road America road course at Elkhart Lake, Wis. Rookie Linus Lundqvist earned his first career pole position as two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden crashed out at the end of qualifying. He was uninjured.

Scott Dixon won a messy race on the streets of Detroit last weekend and leads the championship race. Alex Palou won the 2023 race at Elkhart Lake.

Nathan Brown is your best IndyCar follow, and we will have updates and highlights here.

Rare feat: Chadwick is first woman to win in IndyCar 'Triple-A' series since '10

Josef Newgarden crashes hard in IndyCar qualifying

The Team Penske driver hits a barrier hard during the Fast Six qualifying. He's OK, but the car will need a lot of work before Sunday's race. Newgarden qualifies fifth.

IndyCar Xpel Grand Prix at Road America starting grid

Linus Lundqvist Colton Herta Marcus Armstrong Kyle Kirkwood Josef Newgarden Will Power Alex Palou Scott McLaughlin Alexander Rossi Scott Dixon Pato O'Ward Kyffin Simpson Christian Lundgaard Romain Grosjean Marcus Ericsson Christian Rasmussen Rinus VeeKey Theo Pourchaire Santino Ferrucci Jack Harvey Nolan Siegel Felix Rosenqvist Luca Ghiotto Graham Rahal Pietro Fittipaldi Sting Ray Robb Helio Castroneves

When is the IndyCar Series race at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis.?

3:30 p.m. ET Sunday, June 9, 2024.

What channel is IndyCar race at Elkhart Lake on?

TV: NBC

Radio: IndyCar Radio

Steaming: Peacock, IndyCar Live, SiriusXM Channel 218

2024 IndyCar Series schedule

Times are ET for TV coverage

IndyCar Series points standings

(Through June 2)

Scott Dixon, 216 Alex Palou, 198 Will Power, 185 Pato O'Ward, 160 Alexander Rossi, 150 Kyle Kirkwood, 148 Colton Herta, 147 Scott McLaughlin, 141 Felix Rosenqvist, 140 Josef Newgarden, 128

