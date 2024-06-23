Advertisement

LIVE: IndyCar Series race at Laguna Seca updates, crashes, highlights

scott horner, indianapolis star
·3 min read

IndyCar's Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey is set for Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca, 95 laps on the 11-turn, 2.238-mile road course. Alex Palou is on the pole for today's race, with Kyle Kirkwood on the front row. Nolan Siegel is back on the grid with Arrow McLaren.

Scott Dixon won last year's chaotic season finale on this track. Colton Herta has won here twice since the series returned in 2019.

Nathan Brown is your best IndyCar follow, and we will have updates and highlights here. Please remember to refresh.

IndyCar Series Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey live updates

Lap 4: Will Power is forced off the track and loses 10 positions.

Lap 1: It's clean for a change. Kyle Kirkwood goes to the outside of pole-sitter Alex Palou for the lead.

IndyCar Series warmup crash, incident

Santino Ferrucci was penalized 5 minutes of track time during this exchange with rival Romain Grosjean.

Sting Ray Robb crashes during the warmup.

IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey starting grid

  1. Alex Palou

  2. Kyle Kirkwood

  3. Felix Rosenqvist

  4. Colton Herta

  5. Alexander Rossi

  6. Christian Lundgaard

  7. Scott McLaughlin

  8. Romain Grosjean

  9. Pato O'Ward

  10. Scott Dixon

  11. Marcus Armstrong

  12. David Malukas

  13. Agustin Canapino

  14. Josef Newgarden

  15. Will Power

  16. Linus Lundqvist

  17. Santino Ferrucci

  18. Marcus Ericsson

  19. Graham Rahal

  20. Rinus VeeKay

  21. Christian Rasmussen

  22. Kyffin Simpson

  23. Noel Siegel

  24. Pietro Fittipaldi

  25. Sting Ray Robb

  26. Jack Harvey

  27. Luca Ghiotto

When is the IndyCar race today?

Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey is Sunday, June 23, 2024, at Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California. All times ET

3-3:30 p.m.: IndyCar Series warmup, Peacock, IndyCar Live, IndyCar Radio, SiriusXM Channel 218,

3:55-5:10 p.m.: Indy NXT race, Peacock, IndyCar Live, IndyCar Radio, SiriusXM Channel 218

6-9 p.m.: IndyCar race, USA, Peacock, IndyCar Live, IndyCar Radio, SiriusXM Channel 218

IndyCar news from IndyStar

Looking ahead: Rossi, Lundgaard next big dominoes in IndyCar Silly Season

More: IndyCar announces 2025 schedule including full network TV slate with Fox

2024 IndyCar Series schedule

Times are ET for TV coverage

Date, time

Location

TV/winner

March 10

St. Petersburg, Fla.%

Pato O'Ward**

March 24

Thermal, Calif.*#

Alex Palou

April 21

Long Beach, Calif.%

Scott Dixon

April 28

Leeds, Ala.#

Scott McLaughlin

May 11

Indianapolis#

Alex Palou

May 26

Indianapolis@

Josef Newgarden

June 2

Detroit%

Scott Dixon

June 9

Elkhart Lake, Wis.#

Will Power

June 23, 6 p.m.

Monterey, Calif.#

USA

July 7, 1:30 p.m.

Lexington, Ohio#

NBC

July 13, 8 p.m.

Newton, Iowa@

NBC

July 14, noon

Newton, Iowa@

NBC

July 21, 1 p.m.

Toronto%

Peacock

Aug. 17, 6 p.m.

Gateway, Ill.@

USA

Aug. 25, 3 p.m.

Portland#

USA

Aug. 31, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee@

Peacock

Sept. 1, 2:30 p.m.

Milwaukee@

USA

Sept. 15, 3 p.m.

Nashville@

NBC

IndyCar Series points standings

(Through June 9)

  1. Will Power, 236

  2. Alex Palou, 231

  3. Scott Dixon, 225

  4. Pato O'Ward, 184

  5. Scott McLaughlin, 179

  6. Kyle Kirkwood, 179

  7. Colton Herta, 176

  8. Josef Newgarden, 169

  9. Alexander Rossi, 162

  10. Felix Rosenqvist, 157

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IndyCar Series race at Laguna Seca updates, crashes, highlights