LIVE: IndyCar Series race at Laguna Seca updates, crashes, highlights
IndyCar's Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey is set for Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca, 95 laps on the 11-turn, 2.238-mile road course. Alex Palou is on the pole for today's race, with Kyle Kirkwood on the front row. Nolan Siegel is back on the grid with Arrow McLaren.
Scott Dixon won last year's chaotic season finale on this track. Colton Herta has won here twice since the series returned in 2019.
Nathan Brown is your best IndyCar follow, and we will have updates and highlights here. Please remember to refresh.
IndyCar Series Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey live updates
Lap 4: Will Power is forced off the track and loses 10 positions.
Lap 1: It's clean for a change. Kyle Kirkwood goes to the outside of pole-sitter Alex Palou for the lead.
IndyCar Series warmup crash, incident
Santino Ferrucci was penalized 5 minutes of track time during this exchange with rival Romain Grosjean.
Sting Ray Robb crashes during the warmup.
IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey starting grid
Kyle Kirkwood
Felix Rosenqvist
Colton Herta
Alexander Rossi
Christian Lundgaard
Scott McLaughlin
Romain Grosjean
Pato O'Ward
Scott Dixon
Marcus Armstrong
David Malukas
Agustin Canapino
Josef Newgarden
Will Power
Linus Lundqvist
Santino Ferrucci
Marcus Ericsson
Graham Rahal
Rinus VeeKay
Christian Rasmussen
Kyffin Simpson
Noel Siegel
Pietro Fittipaldi
Sting Ray Robb
Jack Harvey
Luca Ghiotto
When is the IndyCar race today?
Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey is Sunday, June 23, 2024, at Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California. All times ET
3-3:30 p.m.: IndyCar Series warmup, Peacock, IndyCar Live, IndyCar Radio, SiriusXM Channel 218,
3:55-5:10 p.m.: Indy NXT race, Peacock, IndyCar Live, IndyCar Radio, SiriusXM Channel 218
6-9 p.m.: IndyCar race, USA, Peacock, IndyCar Live, IndyCar Radio, SiriusXM Channel 218
2024 IndyCar Series schedule
Times are ET for TV coverage
Date, time
Location
TV/winner
March 10
St. Petersburg, Fla.%
March 24
Thermal, Calif.*#
April 21
Long Beach, Calif.%
April 28
Leeds, Ala.#
May 11
Indianapolis#
May 26
Indianapolis@
June 2
Detroit%
June 9
Elkhart Lake, Wis.#
June 23, 6 p.m.
Monterey, Calif.#
USA
July 7, 1:30 p.m.
Lexington, Ohio#
NBC
July 13, 8 p.m.
Newton, Iowa@
NBC
July 14, noon
Newton, Iowa@
NBC
July 21, 1 p.m.
Toronto%
Peacock
Aug. 17, 6 p.m.
Gateway, Ill.@
USA
Aug. 25, 3 p.m.
Portland#
USA
Aug. 31, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee@
Peacock
Sept. 1, 2:30 p.m.
Milwaukee@
USA
Sept. 15, 3 p.m.
NBC
IndyCar Series points standings
(Through June 9)
Will Power, 236
Alex Palou, 231
Scott Dixon, 225
Pato O'Ward, 184
Scott McLaughlin, 179
Kyle Kirkwood, 179
Colton Herta, 176
Josef Newgarden, 169
Alexander Rossi, 162
Felix Rosenqvist, 157
