LIVE: IndyCar Series race at Laguna Seca updates, crashes, highlights

IndyCar's Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey is set for Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca, 95 laps on the 11-turn, 2.238-mile road course. Alex Palou is on the pole for today's race, with Kyle Kirkwood on the front row. Nolan Siegel is back on the grid with Arrow McLaren.

Scott Dixon won last year's chaotic season finale on this track. Colton Herta has won here twice since the series returned in 2019.

Nathan Brown is your best IndyCar follow, and we will have updates and highlights here. Please remember to refresh.

IndyCar Series Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey live updates

Lap 4: Will Power is forced off the track and loses 10 positions.

Lap 1: It's clean for a change. Kyle Kirkwood goes to the outside of pole-sitter Alex Palou for the lead.

IndyCar Series warmup crash, incident

Santino Ferrucci was penalized 5 minutes of track time during this exchange with rival Romain Grosjean.

Sting Ray Robb crashes during the warmup.

Trouble for @sting_ray_robb!



The No. 41 with a hard hit in the Turn 6 tire barrier.



📺: #INDYCAR warmup on Peacock pic.twitter.com/jszUbEQf3W — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) June 23, 2024

IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey starting grid

Alex Palou Kyle Kirkwood Felix Rosenqvist Colton Herta Alexander Rossi Christian Lundgaard Scott McLaughlin Romain Grosjean Pato O'Ward Scott Dixon Marcus Armstrong David Malukas Agustin Canapino Josef Newgarden Will Power Linus Lundqvist Santino Ferrucci Marcus Ericsson Graham Rahal Rinus VeeKay Christian Rasmussen Kyffin Simpson Noel Siegel Pietro Fittipaldi Sting Ray Robb Jack Harvey Luca Ghiotto

When is the IndyCar race today?

Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey is Sunday, June 23, 2024, at Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California. All times ET

3-3:30 p.m.: IndyCar Series warmup, Peacock, IndyCar Live, IndyCar Radio, SiriusXM Channel 218,

3:55-5:10 p.m.: Indy NXT race, Peacock, IndyCar Live, IndyCar Radio, SiriusXM Channel 218

6-9 p.m.: IndyCar race, USA, Peacock, IndyCar Live, IndyCar Radio, SiriusXM Channel 218

IndyCar news from IndyStar

Looking ahead: Rossi, Lundgaard next big dominoes in IndyCar Silly Season

More: IndyCar announces 2025 schedule including full network TV slate with Fox

2024 IndyCar Series schedule

Times are ET for TV coverage

IndyCar Series points standings

(Through June 9)

Will Power, 236 Alex Palou, 231 Scott Dixon, 225 Pato O'Ward, 184 Scott McLaughlin, 179 Kyle Kirkwood, 179 Colton Herta, 176 Josef Newgarden, 169 Alexander Rossi, 162 Felix Rosenqvist, 157

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IndyCar Series race at Laguna Seca updates, crashes, highlights