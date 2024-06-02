LIVE: IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix updates, crashes, highlights
The IndyCar Series races on the streets of downtown Detroit, the 6th of 17 points-paying races in the 2024 season. The 100-lap race will be contested on a tight, 9-turn, 1.645-mile track.
Colton Herta won pole position for today's race, and some drivers are angry with each other.
Nathan Brown is your best IndyCar follow, and we will have updates and highlights here. Please remember to refresh.
Big deal: 2-time Indy 500 champ Josef Newgarden, Team Penske announce contract extension
IndyCar qualifying results for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix
Colton Herta
Alex Palou
Josef Newgarden
Scott McLaughlin
Scott Dixon
Kyle Kirkwood
Theo Pourchaire
Will Power
Marcus Ericsson
Santino Ferrucci
Christian Lundgaard
Pato O’Ward
Christian Rasmussen
Graham Rahal
Romain Grosjean
Pietro Fittipaldi
Alexander Rossi
Agustin Canapino
Rinus VeeKay
Marcus Armstrong
Linus Lundqvist
Felix Rosenqvist
Kyffin Simpson
Sting Ray Robb
Tristan Vautier
Helio Castroneves
Jack Harvey
When is the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix?
12:30 p.m. ET Sunday, June 2, 2024, scheduled green flag.
What channel is the IndyCar race in Detroit on?
TV: USA Network
Radio: IndyCar Radio, SiriusXM Channel 218
Streaming: Peacock, SiriusXM Channel 218
2024 IndyCar Series schedule
Times are ET for TV coverage
Date, time
Location
TV/winner
March 10
St. Petersburg, Fla.%
March 24
Thermal, Calif.*#
April 21
Long Beach, Calif.%
April 28
Leeds, Ala.#
May 11
Indianapolis#
May 26
Indianapolis@
June 2, noon
Detroit%
USA
June 9, 3:30 p.m.
Elkhart Lake, Wis.#
NBC
June 23, 6 p.m.
Monterey, Calif.#
USA
July 7, 1:30 p.m.
Lexington, Ohio#
NBC
July 13, 8 p.m.
Newton, Iowa@
NBC
July 14, noon
Newton, Iowa@
NBC
July 21, 1 p.m.
Toronto%
Peacock
Aug. 17, 6 p.m.
Gateway, Ill.@
USA
Aug. 25, 3 p.m.
Portland#
USA
Aug. 31, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee@
Peacock
Sept. 1, 2:30 p.m.
Milwaukee@
USA
Sept. 15, 3 p.m.
NBC
IndyCar Series points standings
(Through May 26)
Alex Palou, 183
Scott Dixon, 163
Will Power, 157
Colton Herta, 134
Pato O'Ward, 134
Scott McLaughlin, 131
Josef Newgarden, 122
Alexander Rossi, 120
Felix Rosenqvist, 116
Kyle Kirkwood, 115
