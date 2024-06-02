LIVE: IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix updates, crashes, highlights

The IndyCar Series races on the streets of downtown Detroit, the 6th of 17 points-paying races in the 2024 season. The 100-lap race will be contested on a tight, 9-turn, 1.645-mile track.

Colton Herta won pole position for today's race, and some drivers are angry with each other.

Big deal: 2-time Indy 500 champ Josef Newgarden, Team Penske announce contract extension

IndyCar qualifying results for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

Colton Herta Alex Palou Josef Newgarden Scott McLaughlin Scott Dixon Kyle Kirkwood Theo Pourchaire Will Power Marcus Ericsson Santino Ferrucci Christian Lundgaard Pato O’Ward Christian Rasmussen Graham Rahal Romain Grosjean Pietro Fittipaldi Alexander Rossi Agustin Canapino Rinus VeeKay Marcus Armstrong Linus Lundqvist Felix Rosenqvist Kyffin Simpson Sting Ray Robb Tristan Vautier Helio Castroneves Jack Harvey

When is the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix?

12:30 p.m. ET Sunday, June 2, 2024, scheduled green flag.

What channel is the IndyCar race in Detroit on?

TV: USA Network

Radio: IndyCar Radio, SiriusXM Channel 218

Streaming: Peacock, SiriusXM Channel 218

2024 IndyCar Series schedule

Times are ET for TV coverage

Date, time Location TV/winner March 10 St. Petersburg, Fla.% Pato O'Ward** March 24 Thermal, Calif.*# Alex Palou April 21 Long Beach, Calif.% Scott Dixon April 28 Leeds, Ala.# Scott McLaughlin May 11 Indianapolis# Alex Palou May 26 Indianapolis@ Josef Newgarden June 2, noon Detroit% USA June 9, 3:30 p.m. Elkhart Lake, Wis.# NBC June 23, 6 p.m. Monterey, Calif.# USA July 7, 1:30 p.m. Lexington, Ohio# NBC July 13, 8 p.m. Newton, Iowa@ NBC July 14, noon Newton, Iowa@ NBC July 21, 1 p.m. Toronto% Peacock Aug. 17, 6 p.m. Gateway, Ill.@ USA Aug. 25, 3 p.m. Portland# USA Aug. 31, 6 p.m. Milwaukee@ Peacock Sept. 1, 2:30 p.m. Milwaukee@ USA Sept. 15, 3 p.m. Nashville@ NBC

IndyCar Series points standings

(Through May 26)

Alex Palou, 183 Scott Dixon, 163 Will Power, 157 Colton Herta, 134 Pato O'Ward, 134 Scott McLaughlin, 131 Josef Newgarden, 122 Alexander Rossi, 120 Felix Rosenqvist, 116 Kyle Kirkwood, 115

