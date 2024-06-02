Advertisement

LIVE: IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix updates, crashes, highlights

scott horner, indianapolis star
·2 min read

The IndyCar Series races on the streets of downtown Detroit, the 6th of 17 points-paying races in the 2024 season. The 100-lap race will be contested on a tight, 9-turn, 1.645-mile track.

Colton Herta won pole position for today's race, and some drivers are angry with each other.

Nathan Brown is your best IndyCar follow, and we will have updates and highlights here. Please remember to refresh.

Big deal: 2-time Indy 500 champ Josef Newgarden, Team Penske announce contract extension

IndyCar qualifying results for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

  1. Colton Herta

  2. Alex Palou

  3. Josef Newgarden

  4. Scott McLaughlin

  5. Scott Dixon

  6. Kyle Kirkwood

  7. Theo Pourchaire

  8. Will Power

  9. Marcus Ericsson

  10. Santino Ferrucci

  11. Christian Lundgaard

  12. Pato O’Ward

  13. Christian Rasmussen

  14. Graham Rahal

  15. Romain Grosjean

  16. Pietro Fittipaldi

  17. Alexander Rossi

  18. Agustin Canapino

  19. Rinus VeeKay

  20. Marcus Armstrong

  21. Linus Lundqvist

  22. Felix Rosenqvist

  23. Kyffin Simpson

  24. Sting Ray Robb

  25. Tristan Vautier

  26. Helio Castroneves

  27. Jack Harvey

When is the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix?

12:30 p.m. ET Sunday, June 2, 2024, scheduled green flag.

What channel is the IndyCar race in Detroit on?

TV: USA Network

Radio: IndyCar Radio, SiriusXM Channel 218

Streaming: Peacock, SiriusXM Channel 218

2024 IndyCar Series schedule

Times are ET for TV coverage

Date, time

Location

TV/winner

March 10

St. Petersburg, Fla.%

Pato O'Ward**

March 24

Thermal, Calif.*#

Alex Palou

April 21

Long Beach, Calif.%

Scott Dixon

April 28

Leeds, Ala.#

Scott McLaughlin

May 11

Indianapolis#

Alex Palou

May 26

Indianapolis@

Josef Newgarden

June 2, noon

Detroit%

USA

June 9, 3:30 p.m.

Elkhart Lake, Wis.#

NBC

June 23, 6 p.m.

Monterey, Calif.#

USA

July 7, 1:30 p.m.

Lexington, Ohio#

NBC

July 13, 8 p.m.

Newton, Iowa@

NBC

July 14, noon

Newton, Iowa@

NBC

July 21, 1 p.m.

Toronto%

Peacock

Aug. 17, 6 p.m.

Gateway, Ill.@

USA

Aug. 25, 3 p.m.

Portland#

USA

Aug. 31, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee@

Peacock

Sept. 1, 2:30 p.m.

Milwaukee@

USA

Sept. 15, 3 p.m.

Nashville@

NBC

IndyCar Series points standings

(Through May 26)

  1. Alex Palou, 183

  2. Scott Dixon, 163

  3. Will Power, 157

  4. Colton Herta, 134

  5. Pato O'Ward, 134

  6. Scott McLaughlin, 131

  7. Josef Newgarden, 122

  8. Alexander Rossi, 120

  9. Felix Rosenqvist, 116

  10. Kyle Kirkwood, 115

