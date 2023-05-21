LIVE: Indy 500 qualifying results for pole position, Row 11, bumping
Pole position for the 2023 Indianapolis 500 will be determined Sunday, May 21. The best qualifier gets to lead the field at the start of the May 28 race. Rows 1-4 and 11 will be determined today. Rows 5-10 are set.
Felix Rosenqvist had the third-fastest qualifying run in Indy 500 history on Saturday, leading a strong Arrow McLaren contingent into the Fast 12. On the other end of the grid, three of the four Rahal Letterman Lanigan cars will try to avoid being the one car bumped from the field.
Fast 12 Indianapolis 500 qualifiers
With car number, driver, engine, team and 4-lap speed average; all cars use Dallara chassis and Firestone tires
One round of qualifying will cut this group to the Fast Six, and a second round will determine the top six starters
(6) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren, 233,947 mph
(7) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren, 233.528
(10) Alex Palou, Honda, Ganassi, 233.398
(21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, Carpenter, 233.395
(9) Scott Dixon, Honda, Ganassi, 233.375
(66) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren, 233.347
(11) Takuma Sato, Honda, Ganassi, 233.322
(5) Pato O'Ward, Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren, 233.252
(14) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, Foyt, 233.147
(8) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, Ganassi, 233.030
(55) Benjamin Pedersen, Chevrolet, Foyt, 232.739
(12) Will Power, Chevrolet, Penske, 232.719
Row 5
13. (33) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, Carpenter, 232.689
14. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, Penske, 232.677
15. (27) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, Andretti, 232.662
Row 6
16. (20) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, Carpenter, 232.433
17. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, Penske, 232.402
18. (23) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Chevrolet, Dreyer & Reinbold, 232.133
Row 7
19. (28) Romain Grosjean, Honda, Andretti, 231.997
20. (06) Helio Castroneves, Honda, Meyer Shank, 231.954
21. (26) Colton Herta, Honda, Andretti, 231.951
Row 8
22. (60) Simon Pagenaud, Honda, Meyer Shank, 231.878
23. (18) David Malukas, Honda, Coyne, 231.769
24. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, Andretti, 231.682
Row 9
25. (24) Stefan Wilson, Chevrolet, Dreyer & Reinbold, 231.648
26. (29) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, Andretti, 231.353
27. (78) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, Juncos Hollinger, 231.320
Row 10
28. (77) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, Juncos Hollinger, 231.182
29. (50) R.C. Enerson, Chevrolet, Abel, 231.129
30. (44) Katherine Legge, Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan, 231.070
Last chance qualifying
Three of these drivers will comprise Row 11, and one will not make the race
(45) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan
(30) Jack Harvey, Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan
(51) Sting Ray Robb, Honda, Coyne
(15) Graham Rahal, Honda, Rahal Letterman Lanigan
