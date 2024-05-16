LIVE: Indy 500 practice updates from Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The first full 2024 Indianapolis 500 practice is Thursday, May 16, on the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval. Most of the first two days of scheduled practice was washed out by rain, and Friday's forecast is questionable, so this session is valuable.

Teams will be looking for setups that work in traffic, and some might do simulated qualifying runs to prepare for the weekend. Here is the qualifying procedure.

Abbreviated session: McLaughlin has fastest lap in weather-shortened session

Early incident: Linus Lundqvist sustains first crash in 2024 Indy 500 practice

12:05 p.m.: Pato O'Ward has hot lap early

The track is empty for a few minutes after 33 drivers turn a total of 931 laps over 2+ hours. Only Sting Ray Robb doesn't get on the track. Kyle Larson, who is attempting the Indy-NASCAR double, got an engine replaced and was on track 11 laps early.

Pato O'Ward's 228.861 mph lap is the best. Among no-tow laps (in which the driver does not get pulled along in the aerodynamic tow of a leading driver), Colton Herta hit 224.182.

11:30 a.m.: Linus Lundqvist crashes

Linus Lundqvist sustains the first crash in 2024 practice.

The 25-year-old rookie driving for Chip Ganassi Racing was 6th on the speed chart over the first hour-plus of Thursday's practice at 225.621 mph before sliding through Turn 2 and hitting the outside wall.

His car skidded along the grass on the inside of the back straightaway, he exited the car on his own and was soon cleared to drive.

"I'm all right. Just want apologize to team," a dejected Lundqvist said outside the medical center. "It sucks. It's my mistake."

Meet the rookies: They include NASCAR Cup star Kyle Larson, a couple of 19-year-olds

Lundqvist won the 2022 Indy Lights championship and ran some IndyCar races for Meyer Shank Racing in 2023. He finished 3rd in Alabama earlier this season and stands 14th in points.

"It’s a place you spend so many years on the sidelines, watching this race and dreaming about driving around (IMS) and to finally be able to do it in my first outing with CGR, that’s very special. I feel very fortunate to be in this position. I thoroughly enjoyed today,” he said after his first IMS test last fall.

The top 5 laps in practice before the crash: Pato O'Ward, 228.861 mph; Scott McLaughlin, 227,316; Alex Palou, 226.915; Josef Newgarden, 226.684; Colton Herta, 226.605. Top no-tow speeds: Herta, 224.182 mph; Helio Castroneves, 222.852; Graham Rahal, 222.669.

