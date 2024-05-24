LIVE: Indy 500 Carb Day practice speeds, crashes, highlights

The 108th Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 26, 2024, (weather permitting) and Friday marks the final practice session. It's called Carb Day, and it offers drivers and teams 2 hours to make final adjustments and practice pit stops at full speed.

Scott McLaughlin is set to start the race from the pole position, leading a Team Penske front row to the green flag. Kyle Larson is back on the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval as he continues his effort to race the Indy 500 and NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

Indy 500 champs now get a winner jacket

A new tradition.



IMS is pleased to have commissioned the special #Indy500 Winner Jacket, which celebrates membership in the most elite of motorsports clubs, the club of Indianapolis 500 champions.



Today on the Yard of Bricks, the winners were presented with their jackets. pic.twitter.com/jUJkavpNxv — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 24, 2024

