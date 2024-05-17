LIVE: Indianapolis 500 practice updates, speeds, crashes on Fast Friday

It's Fast Friday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Speeds among the 34 drivers seeking a spot in the 2024 Indianapolis 500 will jump today as race officials give them a 100-horsepower boost for this weekend's qualifying.

Pato O'Ward and Scott McLaughlin have had the fastest laps in this week's practice, which has been frequently interrupted by rain. Marcus Ericsson and Linus Lundqvist have sustained accidents. NASCAR star Kyle Larson continues his effort to race 1,100 miles in one day.

Nathan Brown is your best Indy 500 follow, and we will have updates throughout practice. Please remember to refresh.

Mix of young and old: Ganassi vets prepare rookie class for first Indy 500

1:37 p.m.: Indy 500 rookie Nolan Siegel crashes

The 19-year-old spins in Turn 2, hits the outside wall and gets airborne before coming to rest on the back straight upside down. He immediately apologized to his crew on the team radio and said he was all right. Safety crew members tip the car right side up.

"Feel bad for the team," he said after being cleared to drive at the infield medical center.

1 p.m.: Penske drivers have best simulated 4-lap qualifying runs

This is from the first hour of practice. Drivers say their setups are conservative, so expect speeds to climb.

(2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, Penske, 233.259 mph (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, Penske, 233.054 (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, Penske, 232.561 (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, Ed Carpenter Racing, 232.448 (06) Helio Castroneves, Honda, Meyer Shank, 231.743 (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, Andretti Global, 231.734 (5) Pato O'Ward, Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren, 231.696 (17) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren, 231.560 (6) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren, 231.430 (14) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, AJ Foyt Racing, 231.395

12:35 p.m.: Kyle Larson has a hot lap

Kyle Larson, who is trying to complete the Indy 500-NASCAR double this month, has a lap of 232.493 mph, 7th fastest in the first half-hour.

"He's a pro, but he's very much not used to it," said Tony Kanaan, the 2013 Indy 500 winner who is coaching Larson through his first Indy 500 experience.

12:02 p.m.: Josef Newgarden is fast out of the box

Last year's Indy 500 winner turns a lap at 233.868 mph just after the green flag flies.

"It felt OK," he said on pit lane a few minutes later, noting he doesn't expect to turn a lot of laps today. "Wasn't perfect. It's difficult to tell where everything's going to land (tomorrow)."

Indy 500 qualifying schedule

All sessions will be on Peacock, IndyCar Live, IndyCar Radio and SiriusXM Channel 218; all times ET

May 18, Saturday

8:30-9:30 a.m.: Indy 500 full field practice

11 a.m.-6 p.m.: Indy 500 qualifying

May 19, Sunday

Noon-2 p.m.: Indy 500 practice

3-6 p.m.: Indy 500 qualifying, also on NBC

Monday, May 20

1-3 p.m.: Indy 500 full field practice

Friday, May 24

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Carb Day, Indy 500 full field practice

2:30-4 p.m.: Pit stop competition

