LIVE: Indiana State, Utah tied at halftime in NIT semifinals

Indiana State plays Utah in the NIT semifinals at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The winner meets either Seton Hall or Georgia in Thursday's championship game.

Indiana State (31-6), a controversial NCAA Tournament snub, has beaten SMU, Minnesota and Cincinnati in the NIT. Utah (22-14) finished sixth in the Pac-12 and defeated UC-Irvine, Iowa and VCU at home in the NIT.

Brian Haenchen and Gregg Doyel courtside with updates, and we will have highlights here. Please remember to refresh.

Homecourt edge: Tickets sold out: 'A majority were taken by Indiana State fans'

7:27 left 2H: Indiana State 77, Utah 66

ISU gets 3s from Xavier Bledson and Julian Larry. Timeout, Utah.

Deivon Smith gets Utah's first 3 in almost 10 minutes, cutting Utah's deficit to 68-63. He has 12 points.

11:32 left 2H: Indiana State 61, Utah 56

Ryan Conwell gets a layup after a steal. He has 16 points, Robbie Avila 17 and Isaiah Swope 10.

Hinkle is rocking for Indiana State.

13:35 left 2H: Indiana State 57, Utah 54

Utah, which made 10 of its first 16 3-pointers, has missed a couple in a row.

Isaiah Swope, scoreless in the first half, is option No. 1 in the second. He has 8 points.

16:41 left 2H: Indiana State 50, Utah 50

Isaiah Swope's first points come on a 3 with 17:42 left. ISU leads 50-47. Ben Carlson counters for Utah.

Cole Bajema hits a 3 for Utah, and Ryan Conwell returns the favor for ISU.

Halftime: Indiana State 44, Utah 44

Robbie Avila has 15 points and Ryan Conwell 11 for the Sycamores, who are shooting 53.3% from the field and 5-of-14 on 3-pointers.

Utah is 8-of-13 from 3-point range, with Branden and Ben Carlson both 2-of-2. Deivon Smith and Cole Bajema have 9 points.

2:59 left 1H: Indiana State 39, Utah 39

Utah makes 6 straight made shots before a Deivon Smith miss.

Robbie Avila scores twice (15 points) and Jayson Kent adds a basket.

4:57 left 1H: Utah 34, Indiana State 33

Deivon Smith scores on two straight trips to give the Utes the lead. He has 9. Timeout, ISU.

7:55 left 1H: Indiana State 31, Utah 25

ISU is 5-of-8 on 3-pointers, Utah 5-of-9. ISU is 6-of-7 on free throws, and Utah has yet to shoot.

11:37 left 1H: Indiana State 21, Utah 13

Julian Larry's free throws put ISU up 17-7 at the 14:13 mark.

Robbie Avila has 11 points less than 5 minutes in, 3-of-4 on 3-pointers.

15:41 left 1H: Indiana State 10, Utah 7

Robbie Avila has 8 points and Deivon Smith 5.

Deivon Smith scores about 90 seconds in but Ryan Conwell returns the favor on the next ISU possession.

Indiana State vs. Utah starting lineups in NIT semifinals

Indiana State: Julian Larry, Isaiah Swope, Ryan Conwell, Jayson Kent, Robbie Avila.

Utah: Cole Bajema, Deivon Smith, Lawson Lovering, Braden Carlson, Gabe Madsen.

NIT start time

Semifinals, Tuesday, April 2, 2024

No. 1 seed Indiana State vs. No. 2 Utah, 7 p.m. ET

No. 1 Seton Hall vs. No. 4 Georgia, 9:30 p.m. ET

Championship game, Thursday, April 7: 7 p.m. ET

What channel is the NIT on?

TV: ESPN.

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 84.

Indiana State key players

Robbie Avila (17.3 points, 38.9% 3-pointers, 6.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists); Ryan Conwell (16.6 points, 41.9% 3s, 5.6 rebounds, 1.1 steals); Isaiah Swope (15.8 points, 1.3 steals); Jayson Kent (13.7 points, 8.2 rebounds); Julian Larry (10.7 points, 45.7% 3s, 4.7 assists, 1.5 steals).

Utah key players

Ben Carlson (17.0 points, 37.6% 3s, 6.6 rebounds, 1.5 blocked shots); Gabe Madsen (13.8 points, 38.7% 3s, 3.9 rebounds, 1.3 steals); Deivon Smith (12.7 points, 7.1 assists, 6.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals); Cole Bajema (8.9 points, 39.1% 3s); Keba Keita (8.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.1 blocked shots).

