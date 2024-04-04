LIVE: Indiana State vs. Seton Hall In NIT championship score updates, highlights

The NIT championship game at Hinkle Fieldhouse pits Indiana State against Seton Hall.

Indiana State (32-6) continues to play like its reminding the NCAA Tournament selection committee that it should have been in March Madness. The Sycamores beat Utah 100-90 on Tuesday night, and they are one of the nation's most efficient teams, averaging 84.9 points per game (6th), making 62.6% of their 2-point shots (1st), 50.5% from the field (3rd) and 80% of their free throws (3rd).

Seton Hall (24-12) finished fourth in Big East play and have beaten St. Joseph's, North Texas, UNLV and Georgia on the way to the title game. Seton Hall, which beat Butler in Hinkle Fieldhouse, is 2-0 there this season. Seton Hall is strong at the free-throw line (77.9%, 16th) and attack the offensive glass, grabbing 34.2% of their misses (18th).

Brian Haenchen will have courtside updates, and we will have highlights throughout. Keep hitting that refresh button.

Doyel: ISU continues bittersweet march from NCAA Tourney snub to NIT championship game

NIT start time

7 p.m. ET Thursday, April 4, 2024, at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

What channel is the NIT on?

TV: ESPN.

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 84.

Indiana State key players

Robbie Avila (17.5 points, 39.6% 3-pointers, 6.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists); Ryan Conwell (16.9 points, 41.7% 3s, 5.6 rebounds, 1.1 steals); Isaiah Swope (15.8 points, 1.3 steals); Jayson Kent (13.5 points, 8.1 rebounds); Julian Larry (10.8 points, 44.7% 3s, 4.8 assists, 1.5 steals).

Seton Hall key players

Kadary Richmond (15.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 2.2 steals); Dre Davis (14.9 points, 6.0 rebounds); Al-Amir Dawes (14.7 points, 38.4% 3s, 1.1 steals), Dylan Addae-Wusu (8.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.6 steals); Jaden Bediako (8.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.7 blocked shots).

Indiana State vs. Seton Hall betting odds

via BetMGM

Favorite: Indiana State by 3.5 points

Over/under: 158.5 total points

Moneyline: ISU -165, Seton Hall +140

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana State vs. Seton Hall NIT championship score updates, highlights