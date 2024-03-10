MVC title recap: Indiana State makes comeback, but falls to Drake in Arch Madness

Indiana State will look to win the Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball tournament today, which is also known as Arch Madness.

The Sycamores (27-5 overall, 17-3 conference) defeated Missouri State in the quarterfinals and cruised by Northern Iowa in the semifinals. Up next is No. 2 seed Drake, which took down No. 3 Bradley on Saturday, 72-67. ISU lost at Drake, 89-78, on Jan. 10, but rebounded with a 75-67 victory on Feb. 3.

Nate Atkins will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.

Final: ISU makes comeback, but Drake wins MVC tournament title

Darnell Brodie made 2 free throws to give Drake an 83-78 lead coming out of the break. ISU turned the ball over and Drake went on to make more free throws to finish this one off.

Jayson Kent led ISU with 22 points and 9 rebounds. Isaiah Swope had 19 points and Robbie Avila scored 15.

For Drake, Tucker DeVries scored 27 points.

Indiana State will have to wait a week to see if it makes the NCAA Tournament.

Drake 84, Indiana State 80

0:15 left 2H: Indiana State down by 3 late in second half

Drake turned it over at the :31 mark. ISU's Jason Kent made a layup and was fouled in the process at :17. Kent missed the free throw. There was a battle for the rebound and ISU was called for a deadball foul.

Drake 81, Indiana State 78

From Saturday: This is Indiana State's dream season and Ryan Conwell's moment

0:39 left 2H: Indiana State is down late

Robbie Avila has 4 fouls, so he keeps coming in and out. Drake is on a 7-0 run. ISU turned it over at :52, which may be the final blow.

Drake 81, Indiana State 76

2:17 left 2H: Indiana State and Drake trade leads

Isaiah Swope's free throw coming out of the break gave Indiana State the lead at 73-72. However, Drake's Darnell Brodie made two free throws to give the Bulldogs the lead back.

At 3:36, Isaiah Swope made 3 straight free throws to give ISU a 76-74 advantage. Swope has 17 of the last 21 Indiana State points.

Tucker DeVries answered with a jumper at 3:23. That makes it 26 points for DeVries. The game is tied at 76-76.

Conor Enright hit a big 3-pointer for Drake at 2:06.

Drake 79, Indiana State 76

4:08 left 2H: Isaiah Swope ties it up for Indiana State

Indiana State made it a 14-1 run after Robbie Avila made a layup. That basket made it Drake 70, Indiana State 67. Jayson Kent then made two consecutive free throws to cut the lead to just 1. That's a 16-1 run. Drake ended it with an Atin Wright basket at 4:33.

Isaiah Swope tied the game at 72-72 with a huge 3-pointer. Swope was fouled and will go to the free throw line after the break. ISU trailed by 18 points at one point.

Indiana State 72, Drake 72

Avila to the rim 😤



6:49 left 2H: Isaiah Swope comes up big for Indiana State

Indiana State is on a 10-0 run. Isaiah Swope has made 8 of those points, including a pair of 3s.

Drake 69, Indiana State 63

7:37 left 2H: Indiana State shows a little life

Indiana State cut Drake's lead to 11 with Isaiah Swope's 3-pointer. Jayson Kent leads the Sycamores with 18 points while Robbie Avila and Ryan Conwell have 13 points each.

Drake 69, Indiana State 58

Indiana State is crawling back into this one, down 69-58 to Drake with 7:37 left.



The offense is finding its pace and aggressiveness at the basket but still could use some more 3's. Only 5 on the day, which is half of Drake's total. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) March 10, 2024

10:50 left 2H: Indiana State can't make up much ground

Drake still can't be stopped. Also, ISU continues to struggle at the 3-point line. The Sycamores are now 4 for 19 from deep (21%).

Drake 63, Indiana State 49

15:52 left 2H: Drake keeps lead at 15 points vs. Indiana State

ISU hasn't made up much ground but still has some time. Drake's Tucker DeVries, who leads all scorers with 19 points, has 3 fouls. Jayson Kent has 14 points for the Sycamores.

Drake 55, Indiana State 40

17:45 left 2H: Drake doesn't slow down to start second half

Drake is up to its biggest lead (16 points). Conor Enright hit a 3-pointer for the Bulldogs after Jayson Kent made one for ISU at 19:32. Tucker DeVries then made a 3 of his own at 17:48.

Drake 53, Indiana State 37

Tucker DeVries from deep 🎯



Halftime: Drake goes into half with double-digit lead over Indiana State

Drake made 55% of its shots from the floor (18-33). ISU is at 45% (13-29). The big difference came in the 3-point department. The Bulldogs made 7 of 11 3-pointers (64%) and the Sycamores shot 21% (3-14).

Both Robbie Avila and Ryan Conwell have 9 points each for ISU.

Indiana State 45, Drake 32

Halftime: Drake 45, Indiana State 32



The Bulldogs shot a blistering rate and the Sycamores aren't finding their normal open 3's. Zone defense has not remotely worked so far.



Robbie Avila and Ryan Conwell have been solid, but someone else has to make shots to come back. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) March 10, 2024

5:27 left 1H: Here comes Indiana State

Indiana State is on a 7-0 run. Ryan Conwell made a layup at 7:16 and followed that up with a 3 at 6:24. Conwell added another layup at 5:29.

Drake 37, Indiana State 30

7:34 left 1H: Drake hasn't missed a 3-point vs. Indiana State

Drake is shooting lights out from 3-point range. The Bulldogs are 7 for 7. The Sycamores are shooting 53% from the floor but the defense has to clamp down on those deep shots.

Drake 37, Indiana State 23

10:16 left 1H: Drake's shooting gives Bulldogs early lead over ISU

Drake is shooting 61% from the floor (11-18) and 4 for 4 from 3-point range. Indiana State on the other hand is at 47% (7-15). The Sycamores are 2 for 8 from deep.

Drake 26, Indiana State 18

12:11 left 1H: Drake starts Arch Madness championship on fire

Neither team scored until Robbie Avila made two free throws at the 18:07 mark. Drake went on to score 4 straight but Jayson Kent's layup tied things up at 4-4. Drake's Conor Enright hit a 3-pointer to make it 9-6 Bulldogs. That was followed by another Drake 3, this time by Tucker DeVries. Kevin Overton added a 3 of his own for Drake. DeVries then made a layup. 11-0 run by Drake.

The game switched over to CBS at the 15:30 mark or so.

Drake 23, Indiana State 13

Live broadcast for Indiana State vs. Drake

Due to the Big Ten women's basketball tournament final going into overtime on CBS, ISU vs. Drake will begin on cbssports.com. Watch the game live here.

What time is Indiana State vs. Drake?

The game begins at 2:10 p.m. ET. at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

How to watch Arch Madness finals with Indiana State and Drake

It can be watched on CBS.

Arch Madness schedule

Thursday, March 7

Game 1: No. 9 seed Missouri State 60, No. 8 Murray State 35

G2: No. 5 Belmont 86, No. 12 Valparaiso 61

G3: No. 10 Evansville 59, No. 7 Illinois State 53

G4: No. 11 Illinois-Chicago 84, No. 6 Southern Illinois 82

Friday, March 8

G5: No. 1 Indiana State 75, Missouri State 59

G6: No. 4 Northern Iowa 67, Belmont 62

G7: No. 2 Drake 79, Evansville 58

G8: No. 3 Bradley 74, UIC 47

Saturday, March 9

Semifinals

Indiana State 94, Northern Iowa 72

Drake vs. Bradley, 6 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Sunday, March 10

Indiana State vs. Drake, 2:10 p.m., CBS

