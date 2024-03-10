MVC title recap: Indiana State makes comeback, but falls to Drake in Arch Madness
Indiana State will look to win the Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball tournament today, which is also known as Arch Madness.
The Sycamores (27-5 overall, 17-3 conference) defeated Missouri State in the quarterfinals and cruised by Northern Iowa in the semifinals. Up next is No. 2 seed Drake, which took down No. 3 Bradley on Saturday, 72-67. ISU lost at Drake, 89-78, on Jan. 10, but rebounded with a 75-67 victory on Feb. 3.
Nate Atkins will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.
'Gonna be a long week.' Will Indiana State get at-large berth in March Madness?
Arch Sadness: Indiana State furious rally falls shot, will have to sweat out Selection Sunday
Final: ISU makes comeback, but Drake wins MVC tournament title
Darnell Brodie made 2 free throws to give Drake an 83-78 lead coming out of the break. ISU turned the ball over and Drake went on to make more free throws to finish this one off.
Jayson Kent led ISU with 22 points and 9 rebounds. Isaiah Swope had 19 points and Robbie Avila scored 15.
For Drake, Tucker DeVries scored 27 points.
Indiana State will have to wait a week to see if it makes the NCAA Tournament.
Drake 84, Indiana State 80
0:15 left 2H: Indiana State down by 3 late in second half
Drake turned it over at the :31 mark. ISU's Jason Kent made a layup and was fouled in the process at :17. Kent missed the free throw. There was a battle for the rebound and ISU was called for a deadball foul.
Drake 81, Indiana State 78
From Saturday: This is Indiana State's dream season and Ryan Conwell's moment
0:39 left 2H: Indiana State is down late
Robbie Avila has 4 fouls, so he keeps coming in and out. Drake is on a 7-0 run. ISU turned it over at :52, which may be the final blow.
Drake 81, Indiana State 76
Now it's @DrakeBulldogsMB on a 7-0 run. pic.twitter.com/v26400q3w8
— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 10, 2024
2:17 left 2H: Indiana State and Drake trade leads
Isaiah Swope's free throw coming out of the break gave Indiana State the lead at 73-72. However, Drake's Darnell Brodie made two free throws to give the Bulldogs the lead back.
At 3:36, Isaiah Swope made 3 straight free throws to give ISU a 76-74 advantage. Swope has 17 of the last 21 Indiana State points.
Tucker DeVries answered with a jumper at 3:23. That makes it 26 points for DeVries. The game is tied at 76-76.
Conor Enright hit a big 3-pointer for Drake at 2:06.
Drake 79, Indiana State 76
DOWN BY 18 POINTS, @IndStBasketball HAS COME BACK TO TIE! pic.twitter.com/kcB9Gn6VQb
— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 10, 2024
4:08 left 2H: Isaiah Swope ties it up for Indiana State
Indiana State made it a 14-1 run after Robbie Avila made a layup. That basket made it Drake 70, Indiana State 67. Jayson Kent then made two consecutive free throws to cut the lead to just 1. That's a 16-1 run. Drake ended it with an Atin Wright basket at 4:33.
Isaiah Swope tied the game at 72-72 with a huge 3-pointer. Swope was fouled and will go to the free throw line after the break. ISU trailed by 18 points at one point.
Indiana State 72, Drake 72
Avila to the rim 😤
14-1 @IndStBasketball run. pic.twitter.com/xtB2VESkGa
— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 10, 2024
6:49 left 2H: Isaiah Swope comes up big for Indiana State
Indiana State is on a 10-0 run. Isaiah Swope has made 8 of those points, including a pair of 3s.
Drake 69, Indiana State 63
"Swope is on a heater!" @IndStBasketball pic.twitter.com/Md3S6d2mRM
— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 10, 2024
7:37 left 2H: Indiana State shows a little life
Indiana State cut Drake's lead to 11 with Isaiah Swope's 3-pointer. Jayson Kent leads the Sycamores with 18 points while Robbie Avila and Ryan Conwell have 13 points each.
Drake 69, Indiana State 58
Cannot stop the @ryanc0nwell baseline drive!#MarchOn | #Kaizen pic.twitter.com/Ri7uP32wXr
— Indiana State Basketball (@IndStBasketball) March 10, 2024
Indiana State is crawling back into this one, down 69-58 to Drake with 7:37 left.
The offense is finding its pace and aggressiveness at the basket but still could use some more 3's. Only 5 on the day, which is half of Drake's total.
— Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) March 10, 2024
10:50 left 2H: Indiana State can't make up much ground
Drake still can't be stopped. Also, ISU continues to struggle at the 3-point line. The Sycamores are now 4 for 19 from deep (21%).
Drake 63, Indiana State 49
Freshman with the bucket 🔥 @DrakeBulldogsMB pic.twitter.com/4BqNu8FGT7
— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 10, 2024
15:52 left 2H: Drake keeps lead at 15 points vs. Indiana State
ISU hasn't made up much ground but still has some time. Drake's Tucker DeVries, who leads all scorers with 19 points, has 3 fouls. Jayson Kent has 14 points for the Sycamores.
Drake 55, Indiana State 40
17:45 left 2H: Drake doesn't slow down to start second half
Drake is up to its biggest lead (16 points). Conor Enright hit a 3-pointer for the Bulldogs after Jayson Kent made one for ISU at 19:32. Tucker DeVries then made a 3 of his own at 17:48.
Drake 53, Indiana State 37
Tucker DeVries from deep 🎯
He's up to 19 of @DrakeBulldogsMB's 50 points. pic.twitter.com/wFoPCYY2T8
— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 10, 2024
Halftime: Drake goes into half with double-digit lead over Indiana State
Drake made 55% of its shots from the floor (18-33). ISU is at 45% (13-29). The big difference came in the 3-point department. The Bulldogs made 7 of 11 3-pointers (64%) and the Sycamores shot 21% (3-14).
Both Robbie Avila and Ryan Conwell have 9 points each for ISU.
Indiana State 45, Drake 32
That @ryanc0nwell crossover game is TOO STRONG#MarchOn | #Kaizen pic.twitter.com/iDRRML9M1u
— Indiana State Basketball (@IndStBasketball) March 10, 2024
Halftime: Drake 45, Indiana State 32
The Bulldogs shot a blistering rate and the Sycamores aren't finding their normal open 3's. Zone defense has not remotely worked so far.
Robbie Avila and Ryan Conwell have been solid, but someone else has to make shots to come back.
— Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) March 10, 2024
5:27 left 1H: Here comes Indiana State
Indiana State is on a 7-0 run. Ryan Conwell made a layup at 7:16 and followed that up with a 3 at 6:24. Conwell added another layup at 5:29.
Drake 37, Indiana State 30
"Just like that the Sycamores are within 7."@IndStBasketball 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yV13NdcegH
— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 10, 2024
7:34 left 1H: Drake hasn't missed a 3-point vs. Indiana State
Drake is shooting lights out from 3-point range. The Bulldogs are 7 for 7. The Sycamores are shooting 53% from the floor but the defense has to clamp down on those deep shots.
Drake 37, Indiana State 23
Wright nails that from outside 👌 @DrakeBulldogsMB pic.twitter.com/JNltm2w4Cb
— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 10, 2024
10:16 left 1H: Drake's shooting gives Bulldogs early lead over ISU
Drake is shooting 61% from the floor (11-18) and 4 for 4 from 3-point range. Indiana State on the other hand is at 47% (7-15). The Sycamores are 2 for 8 from deep.
Drake 26, Indiana State 18
Run. The. Floor.@julian_larry214 finds @20Jkent_25 for the layup before the media timeout#MarchOn | #Kaizen pic.twitter.com/nZSmvGVWBH
— Indiana State Basketball (@IndStBasketball) March 10, 2024
12:11 left 1H: Drake starts Arch Madness championship on fire
Neither team scored until Robbie Avila made two free throws at the 18:07 mark. Drake went on to score 4 straight but Jayson Kent's layup tied things up at 4-4. Drake's Conor Enright hit a 3-pointer to make it 9-6 Bulldogs. That was followed by another Drake 3, this time by Tucker DeVries. Kevin Overton added a 3 of his own for Drake. DeVries then made a layup. 11-0 run by Drake.
The game switched over to CBS at the 15:30 mark or so.
Drake 23, Indiana State 13
Live broadcast for Indiana State vs. Drake
Due to the Big Ten women's basketball tournament final going into overtime on CBS, ISU vs. Drake will begin on cbssports.com. Watch the game live here.
What time is Indiana State vs. Drake?
The game begins at 2:10 p.m. ET. at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.
How to watch Arch Madness finals with Indiana State and Drake
It can be watched on CBS.
Arch Madness schedule
Thursday, March 7
Game 1: No. 9 seed Missouri State 60, No. 8 Murray State 35
G2: No. 5 Belmont 86, No. 12 Valparaiso 61
G3: No. 10 Evansville 59, No. 7 Illinois State 53
G4: No. 11 Illinois-Chicago 84, No. 6 Southern Illinois 82
Friday, March 8
G5: No. 1 Indiana State 75, Missouri State 59
G6: No. 4 Northern Iowa 67, Belmont 62
G7: No. 2 Drake 79, Evansville 58
G8: No. 3 Bradley 74, UIC 47
Saturday, March 9
Semifinals
Indiana State 94, Northern Iowa 72
Drake vs. Bradley, 6 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Sunday, March 10
Indiana State vs. Drake, 2:10 p.m., CBS
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana State basketball vs Drake in MVC final: Recap, highlights