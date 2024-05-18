LIVE: Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks in Game 6 of NBA playoff Eastern Conference series

The Indiana Pacers head back to Gainbridge Fieldhouse down 3-2 to the New York Knicks in their NBA Eastern Conference semifinal series.

New York cruised to a 121-91 win in Game 5. While it was a lopsided defeat, the Pacers haven't lost at home in the series against the Knicks. Indiana will hope to continue that trend in Game 6.

The Knicks' OG Anunoby will miss the game due to a left hamstring strain.

Dustin Dopirak will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.

2:33 left 1Q: Knicks take a lead over the Pacers

Miles McBride is hurting the Pacers from downtown. McBride has hit three 3-pointers already. He gave New York its first lead with a basket at 5:12. Donte DiVincenzo also made two 3s for the Knicks.

Knicks 25, Pacers 20

6:58 left 1Q: Pacers take early lead in Game 6

Tyrese Haliburton scored the game's first points with a 3-pointer. Andrew Nembhard followed that up with a basket. Jalen Brunson rattled off four straight points, but that was answered by a Pascal Siakam layup.

Nembhard has 6 points for the Pacers.

Pacers 11, Knicks 9

Andrew Nembhard attacks and lays in the reverse 💨 pic.twitter.com/wBwybzuxLo — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 18, 2024

When do the Pacers play the Knicks?

8:30 p.m. ET Friday, May 17, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

What channel is the Pacers game on?

TV: ESPN

Radio: 93.5 and 107.5 FM in Indianapolis, with Mark Boyle on play-by-play

Streaming: SiriusXM channels 86, 212 and 891

Pacers vs. Knicks series schedule

May 6: Knicks 121, Pacers 117

May 8: Knicks 130, Pacers 121

May 10: Pacers 111, Knicks 106

May 12: Pacers 121, Knicks 89

May 14: Knicks 121, Pacers 90

Friday, May 17: at Indiana, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Sunday, May 19: at New York, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC*

*-if necessary

