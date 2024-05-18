LIVE: Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks in Game 6 of NBA playoff Eastern Conference series
The Indiana Pacers head back to Gainbridge Fieldhouse down 3-2 to the New York Knicks in their NBA Eastern Conference semifinal series.
New York cruised to a 121-91 win in Game 5. While it was a lopsided defeat, the Pacers haven't lost at home in the series against the Knicks. Indiana will hope to continue that trend in Game 6.
The Knicks' OG Anunoby will miss the game due to a left hamstring strain.
2:33 left 1Q: Knicks take a lead over the Pacers
Miles McBride is hurting the Pacers from downtown. McBride has hit three 3-pointers already. He gave New York its first lead with a basket at 5:12. Donte DiVincenzo also made two 3s for the Knicks.
Knicks 25, Pacers 20
Myles Turner down the lane with AUTHORITY 💥 pic.twitter.com/E0MOIx1qHn
— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 18, 2024
6:58 left 1Q: Pacers take early lead in Game 6
Tyrese Haliburton scored the game's first points with a 3-pointer. Andrew Nembhard followed that up with a basket. Jalen Brunson rattled off four straight points, but that was answered by a Pascal Siakam layup.
Nembhard has 6 points for the Pacers.
Pacers 11, Knicks 9
Andrew Nembhard attacks and lays in the reverse 💨 pic.twitter.com/wBwybzuxLo
— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 18, 2024
When do the Pacers play the Knicks?
8:30 p.m. ET Friday, May 17, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
What channel is the Pacers game on?
TV: ESPN
Radio: 93.5 and 107.5 FM in Indianapolis, with Mark Boyle on play-by-play
Streaming: SiriusXM channels 86, 212 and 891
Pacers vs. Knicks series schedule
May 6: Knicks 121, Pacers 117
May 8: Knicks 130, Pacers 121
May 10: Pacers 111, Knicks 106
May 12: Pacers 121, Knicks 89
May 14: Knicks 121, Pacers 90
Friday, May 17: at Indiana, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Sunday, May 19: at New York, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC*
*-if necessary
