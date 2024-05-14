LIVE: Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks in Game 5 of NBA Eastern Conference semifinals

The NBA Eastern Conference semifinal between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks is all tied up entering Game 5 tonight.

After back-to-back losses in New York, the Pacers clawed back with two straight victories in Indianapolis. The Knicks will be without O.G. Anunoby, who will miss his third consecutive game.

Dustin Dopirak will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.

What channel is the Pacers vs. Knicks game on?

TV: TNT

Radio: 93.5 and 107.5 FM in Indianapolis, with Mark Boyle on play-by-play

Streaming: Max, SiriusXM channels 86 (Knicks feed), 212 and 891

Pacers vs. Knicks series schedule

May 6: Knicks 121, Pacers 117

May 8: Knicks 130, Pacers 121

May 10: Pacers 111, Knicks 106

Sunday, May 12: Pacers 121, Knicks 89

Tuesday, May 14: at New York, 8 p.m., TNT

TBD, TBD: at Indiana*

TBD, TBD: at New York*

*-if necessary

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: