LIVE: Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks in Game 4 of NBA Eastern Conference semifinal

The Indiana Pacers won their first game of an NBA Eastern Conference semifinal series against the New York Knicks on Friday in Game 3.

Down 2-1, Indiana will have a chance to even the series at Gainbridge Fieldhouse today.

Dustin Dopirak will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.

End of 3Q: Pacers in complete control vs. Knicks

Tyrese Haliburton has 20 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists. Four other Pacers players have scored in double-digits (T.J. McConnell with 15, Pascal Siakam with 14, Myles Turner with 13 and Obi Toppin with 12).

Pacers 101, Knicks 63

2:32 left 3Q: Pacers extend lead on Knicks

Unlike Game 3, the Knicks haven't been able to come back on the Pacers. It's been all Indiana.

The Pacers have outscored New York in the third, 25-19.

Pacers 94, Knicks 60

Obi Toppin catches the lob and goes for the reverse 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Sf9A5d3vqm — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 12, 2024

9:19 left 3Q: Pacers begin third quarter on 8-4 run

Indiana isn't slowing down to start the second half. Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith and Pascal Siakam have combined for 8 points in the third so far.

Pacers 77, Knicks 45

Pascal Siakam with the steal & slam 💥 pic.twitter.com/EJ1jjKhWVb — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 12, 2024

Halftime: Pacers have big lead over Knicks

Obi Toppin and Andrew Nembhard made back-to-back 3-pointers. Donte DiVincenzo scored at 4:14 but that was answered by Myles Turner's 3-point shot. New York's Alec Burks hit a 12-foot shot at 3:32.

Nembhard made a layup at 2:41. Aaron Nesmith scored at 1:38, and that was followed by Pascal Siakam's 13-foot shot at 1:13. Tyrese Haliburton scored the final 5 points for the Pacers. He has 13 points and 5 rebounds.

Indiana shot 60% from the floor in the first half. New York shot 36%.

Pacers 69, Knicks 41

Tyrese Haliburton from way downtown 🏙️ pic.twitter.com/BeuWZwcgEn — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 12, 2024

6:11 left 2Q: Knicks trail Pacers by 22 points

Indiana took a 47-19 lead after T.J. McConnell made a 3-pointer. Alec Burks answered with a basket for the Knicks. Isaiah Hartenstein and Jalen Brunson scored for the Knicks to give New York a 6-0 run.

Pacers 47, Knicks 25

McConnell drills the 3... crowd LOVING IT!



IND leads in Game 4 on ABC pic.twitter.com/fAdDPgeE9l — NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2024

9:56 left 2Q: Pacers continue strong start in second quarter

The Knicks began the second quarter on a 5-2 run. Pascal Siakam made back-to-back shots to extend Indiana's lead to 21 points.

Pacers 40, Knicks 19

Knicks still don't have 20 points. They're 8 of 25 from the floor. — Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) May 12, 2024

End of 1Q: Pacers lead Knicks by 20 after hot start

Obi Toppin and T.J. McConnel scored 7 points each off the bench in the first quarter. Tyrese Haliburton leads the team with 8 points.

Pacers 34, Pacers 14

End of the first. Pacers up 34-14. Knicks 14 of 23 from the floor, 5 of 12 for 3, 1 of 1 at the line. 1.45 points per possession. Knicks 6 of 23, 1 of 8, 1 of 4. 0.56 points per possession. — Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) May 12, 2024

1:27 left 1Q: T.J. McConnell gives Pacers a boost off the bench

T.J. McConnell got the steal and dished it to Tyrese Haliburton, who threw down a dunk at 5:58. McConnell got in on the scoring at 5:30 with a 2-point shot. At the 4:43 mark, Myles Turner nailed a 3-pointer. Thirty seconds later, Turner scored on a dunk. McConnell made a layup and was fouled in the process. He made the free throw. McConnell made another layup with 3:30 left. He has 7 points in 3 minutes off the bench.

Donte DiVincenzo hit a 3 for the Knicks, but the Pacers scored 10 straight points (Ben Sheppard and Obi Toppin made 3s).

Pacers 34, Knicks 11

Two triples followed by an Obi Toppin lob BRINGS THE HOUSE DOWN in Indy 🗣️🔊🔊



What a start for the Pacers in Game 4 on ABC. pic.twitter.com/gPhOg6aVLG — NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2024

7:31 left 1Q: Tyrese Haliburton gives Pacers early lead over Knicks

Similarly to Game 3, the Pacers start hot to open the game. Tyrese Haliburton already has 2 3-pointers.

Pacers 10, Knicks 4

What channel is the Pacers vs. Knicks game on?

TV: ABC

Radio: 93.5 and 107.5 FM in Indianapolis, with Mark Boyle on play-by-play

Streaming: SiriusXM channels 86 (Knicks feed), 212 and 891

Pacers vs. Knicks series schedule

May 6: Knicks 121, Pacers 117

Wednesday, May 8: Knicks 130, Pacers 121

Friday, May 10: Pacers 111, Knicks 106

Sunday, May 12: at Indiana, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Tuesday, May 14: at New York, 8 p.m., TNT

TBD, TBD: at Indiana*

TBD, TBD: at New York*

*-if necessary

Pacers vs. Knicks Game 4 betting line

via BetMGM

Favorite: Pacers by 5.5 points

Over/under: 218.5 total points

Moneyline: Pacers -225, Knicks +180

