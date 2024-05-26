LIVE: Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics updates in Game 3 of NBA Eastern Conference finals

The Indiana Pacers head back to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Game 3 after losing the first two contests to the Boston Celtics in the NBA Eastern Conference finals.

Tyrese Haliburton, who was named third-team All-NBA earlier in the week, will miss tonight's game with left hamstring soreness. Haliburton sat out the fourth quarter of Game 2 with the injury. He also missed 10 games in January and was put on a minutes restriction after that due to a left hamstring strain.

End of 3Q: Celtics pull with nine against Pacers

Boston had a better third quarter and outscored Indiana, 24-21. Doug McDermott put in a basket at the buzzer for the Pacers.

Pacers 90, Celtics 81

5:12 left 3Q: Pacers have 13-point lead over Celtics

Andrew Nembhard has 23 points and eight assists. Pascal Siakam has 20 points and four assists.

Pacers 84, Celtics 71

Nembhard's season-high for the regular season was 22 points. He's got 23 tonight. Had some big scoring games last year including the 31-point outing against Golden State, but generally has done a lot less shooting and scoring this year. — Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) May 26, 2024

7:29 left 3Q: Pacers keep their lead to start second half

Indiana has outscored Boston so far in the third quarter, 11-9.

Pacers 80, Celtics 66

Monster Myles with the slam 😈 pic.twitter.com/daZlI9lBSj — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 26, 2024

Halftime: Pacers hold 12-point lead over Celtics in Game 3

With 2:43 left, Andrew Nembhard hit a 3-pointer to give Indiana a 64-46 advantage. Jru Holiday answered with a 3 of his own. Nembhard leads Indiana at the half with 21 points (3 for 3 from long distance).

Pacers 69, Celtics 57

"Nembhard is a nuisance." 😈



he drains the three. pic.twitter.com/BIALAeU2hv — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 26, 2024

5:08 left 2Q: Pacers continue big second quarter

The Pacers have doubled up the Celtics' second-quarter points (24 to 12). Myles Turner leads Indiana with 15 points and four rebounds.

Pacers 55, Celtics 44

Pacers now 9 of 12 in the second, 22 of 34 in the game. — Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) May 26, 2024

7:07 left 2Q: Pacers hold eight-point lead over Celtics

Myles Turner returned and gave the Pacers a 33-32 lead with a basket at 11:50. Derrick White tied things at 33-33 but Turner threw down a dunk at 10:44 to give Indiana a 35-33 advantage. Al Horford hit a 3-pointer at 8:44 to cut Indiana's lead to 39-37. Andrew Nembhard answered with a basket to extend the Pacers lead to four.

Aaron Nesmith and Nembhard scored consecutive baskets for Indiana before the timeout.

Pacers 48, Celtics 40

back in the game & back on the scoresheet.



Pascal Siakam is hot 🌶️ pic.twitter.com/ypopJO5vTS — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 26, 2024

End of 1Q: Celtics lead Pacers by one point

T.J. McConnell hit a jumper to cut Boston's lead to 30-25 at the 2:27 mark. Indiana ended the quarter on an 8-2 run.

Celtics 32, Pacers 31

T.J. McConnell with a laser and Aaron Nesmith finishes with the reverse 👏 pic.twitter.com/62htl1i4zM — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 26, 2024

4:36 left 1Q: Celtics lead Pacers by five points

Jayson Tatum and Al Horford hit consecutive 3-pointers for the Celtics. Even with Boston's hot start, Indiana is right in it. Pascal Siakam has nine points.

Myles Turner is dealing with lower back soreness. He's out of the game for now but the Pacers say he is available to return.

Celtics 24, Pacers 19

Pskills got the moves 😮‍💨



he splits the defense and gets another bucket. pic.twitter.com/8l6P3ANc9U — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 26, 2024

6:58 left 1Q: Celtics start Game 3 with 18 points

The Celtics started the game on a 8-2 run. Al Horford hit a 3-pointer at 11:12.

Myles Turner and Pascal Siakam scored back-to-back baskets for the Pacers. At the 9:42 mark, Jayson Tatum hit an 18-foot shot. Tatum has eight points already.

Celtics 18, Pacers 13

Make that 8 on 3-3 shooting for JT!



Just minutes into the game on ABC... https://t.co/TA60qeqiXr pic.twitter.com/f0LANle9np — NBA (@NBA) May 26, 2024

Pacers vs. Celtics Game 3 betting line

via BetMGM

Favorite: Celtics by 7.5 points

Over/under: 221.5 total points

Moneyline: Celtics -300, Pacers +240

Pacers vs. Celtics prediction: Who will win Game 3 in NBA playoffs?

What channel is the Pacers game on?

TV: ABC

Radio: 93.5 and 107.5 FM in Indianapolis, with Mark Boyle on play-by-play

Streaming: SiriusXM channel 86

Pacers vs. Celtics schedule in Eastern Conference finals

Tuesday, May 21: Celtics 133, Pacers 128 (OT)

Thursday, May 23: Celtics 126, Pacers 110

Saturday, May 25: at Indiana, 8:30 p.m., ABC

Monday, May 27: at Indiana, 8 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Wednesday, May 29: at Boston*, 8 p.m., ESPN

Friday, May 31: at Indiana*, 8 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, June 2: at Boston*, 8 p.m., ESPN

*-if necessary

