LIVE: Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics in Game 4 of NBA Eastern Conference finals

The Indiana Pacers are down 3-0 in the NBA Eastern Conference finals going into Monday's game against the Boston Celtics.

Tyrese Haliburton, who sat out Game 3 with left hamstring soreness, will miss Game 4.

Dustin Dopirak will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.

Prediction: Who will win Game 4 in NBA playoffs?

End of 3Q: Pacers have 3-point lead going into fourth

Andrew Nembhard has 19 points, nine assists and six rebounds for Indiana. Pascal Siakam has 15 points and eight rebounds.

The Pacers have shot 46% from the floor while the Celtics are at 45%.

Pacers 83, Celtics 80

McConnell dimes it to Siakam for the slam and assist!



Pacers lead in the 3Q and look to force Game 5 with a win on ESPN pic.twitter.com/MonhRFrTFi — NBA (@NBA) May 28, 2024

3:10 left 3Q: Celtics trail by just one

The Celtics cut the lead to one with a 6-0 run.

Pacers 76, Celtics 75

8:57 left 3Q: Pacers have quick start to third quarter

The Pacers have outscored the Celtics to start the third quarter, 11-4. Myles Turner hit two 3-pointers and Andrew Nembhard has scored five points in the quarter so far.

Pacers 68, Celtics 62

Myles Turner hits back-to-back threes to open the second half 🏹 pic.twitter.com/520bp3966O — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 28, 2024

Halftime: Pacers down by 1 to Celtics

Andrew Nembhard hit a buzzer beater from 14 feet out. He has 16 points. Pascal Siakam is next on the team with 13 points.

Celtics 58, Pacers 57

2:37 left 2Q: Celtics hold 4-point advantage

Pascal Siakam hit two free throws, which gave Indiana a 51-50 lead. Jayson Tatum responded with consecutive free throws of his own and then Jaylen Brown made a 3.

Celtics 55, Pacers 51

6:12 left 2Q: Celtics have 2-point lead over Pacers

Indiana and Boston have exchanged the lead several times. Right before the timeout, Jaylen Brown made a shot to give the Celtics a slight advantage.

Celtics 46, Pacers 44

Pascal Siakam drives the length of the floor and finishes through contact for the and-one 💪 pic.twitter.com/EPgl7BHedN — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 28, 2024

9:38 left 2Q: Pacers take lead thanks to Andrew Nembhard

Andrew Nembhard made back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Pacers a lead.

Pacers 36, Celtics 35

Andrew Nembhard gives the Pacers the lead from beyond the arc!



BOS-IND (3-0) | Live on ESPN pic.twitter.com/vE7k2lCCZr — NBA (@NBA) May 28, 2024

End of 1Q: Celtics hold slim lead over Pacers

The Pacers' bench outscored its starting lineup, 16 to 11. Bench players T.J. McConnell (eight points) and Obi Toppin (five points) have led Indiana thus far.

McConnel hit a shot at the buzzer.

Celtics 29, Pacers 27

T.J. McConnell gets to the hoop to beat the first quarter buzzer 👀🚨 pic.twitter.com/9LdKxNGsNK — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 28, 2024

Doug McDermott with a great find to Obi Toppin for three 🏹 pic.twitter.com/uPcEOUsEXw — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 28, 2024

3:02 left 1Q: Doug McDermott brings Pacers within 3

Doug McDermott hit a 3 to bring Indiana within three of Boston heading into a timeout. T.J. McConnell has six points in four minutes.

Celtics 23, Pacers 20

T.J. McConnell takes it coast-to-coast and goes off glass 💨



he has 6 points in 2 minutes off the bench. pic.twitter.com/CfzvfnPAwT — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 28, 2024

7:02 left 1Q: Celtics get off to quick start vs. Pacers

Jrue Holiday knocked down two 3-pointers for the Celtics. So far for the Pacers, only Andrew Nembhard (four points) and Pascal Siakam (four points) have scored.

Celtics 14, Pacers 8

Pascal Siakam goes to work and buries the turnaround. pic.twitter.com/gH6l8uPrXc — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 28, 2024

Pacers vs. Celtics Game 4 betting line

via BetMGM

Favorite: Celtics by 7.5 points

Over/under: 223.5 total points

Moneyline: Celtics -275, Pacers +230

What channel is the Pacers game on?

TV: ESPN/ESPN2

Radio: 93.5 and 107.5 FM in Indianapolis, with Mark Boyle on play-by-play

Streaming: SiriusXM channel 86

Pacers vs. Celtics schedule in Eastern Conference finals

Tuesday, May 21: Celtics 133, Pacers 128 (OT)

Thursday, May 23: Celtics 126, Pacers 110

Saturday, May 25: Celtics 114, Pacers 111

Monday, May 27: at Indiana, 8 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Wednesday, May 29: at Boston*, 8 p.m., ESPN

Friday, May 31: at Indiana*, 8 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, June 2: at Boston*, 8 p.m., ESPN

*-if necessary

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Pacers vs. Celtics live updates in Game 4 of Eastern Conference finals