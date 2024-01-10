LIVE: Xavier Johnson is ejected as Indiana men's basketball plays Rutgers
Indiana basketball, coming off a hard-fought home win, visits Rutgers.
The Hoosiers (11-4, 3-1) beat Ohio State, committing just 4 turnovers, making 5-of-12 3-pointers and holding OSU to 36.2% shooting. IU was -22 on rebounds. IU's leaders: Malik Reneau (16.5 points, 47.8% on 3s, 5.8 rebounds), Kel'el Ware (14.8 points, 8.8 rebounds), Trey Galloway (10.5 points, 3.7 assists) and Xavier Johnson (10.1 points).
The Scarlet Knights (8-6, 0-3) lost at Ohio State and Iowa last week. Rutgers hits the offensive boards hard (31 total in last week's games) to get second opportunities. Rutgers' leaders: Aundre Hyatt (11.9 points, 5.8 rebounds); Clifford Omoruyi (10.7 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.4 blocked shots); Mawot Mag (10.3 points, 4.7 rebounds); Derek Simpson (9.7 points, 2.8 assists).
The teams split their games last season, with each team winning at home.
11:13 left 2H: Rutgers 39, Indiana 38
Malik Reneau is up to 10 points with a few strong inside baskets. IU is 3-of-12 on 3-pointers and 3-of-10 on free throws.
13:10 left 2H: Xavier Johnson is ejected
The IU guard delivers a hit below the belt and is tossed. Antwone Woolfolk misses both free throws. C.J. Gunn is in.
14:51 left 2H: Rutgers 36, Indiana 30
Kel'el Ware's free throw at the 16:42 mark, IU's first made FT of the night, marks the Hoosiers' first scoring of the half. Ware has 9 points and 11 rebounds.
Halftime: Rutgers 30, Indiana 27
Derek Simpson banks in a 35-footer at the buzzer.
Mackenzie Mgbako hits a 3-pointer with 2:06 to go to give IU a 25-23 lead. That snaps a 7-minute+ drought.
Kel'el Ware has 8 points and 7 rebounds.
IU is forcing drives, leading to 11 turnovers. It is also shooting more 3-pointers than usual, and is just 3-of-10.
The Scarlet Knights are hitting just 32.4% from the field (18.2% on 3s). Jamichael Davis has 6 points.
3:38 left 1H: Indiana 20, Rutgers 19
IU's starters can't score, either. Gabe Cupps scored its last basket, a reverse layup with 9:14 to go. But the same goes for Rutgers, which is shooting 26.7% overall, 10% from 3-point range.
Nine turnovers for Indiana now. As was the case last year at the RAC, Hoosiers struggling when Rutgers goes zone. #iubb
5:22 left 1H: Indiana 20, Rutgers 19
IU plays four reserves for several minutes, and gets no offense for 4 minutes. Timeout to get the starters back in.
8:00 1H: Indiana 20, Rutgers 17
Kel'el Ware has 6 points, 3 rebounds and a blocked shot. He is also 0-of-2 on free throws. The Hoosiers are shooting 64.3% from the field but have 7 turnovers.
11:19 left 1H: Indiana 14, Rutgers 9
C.J. Gunn's first shot, a 3 from the right corner, is true.
Here's Kel'el Ware's first basket.
15:21 left 1H: Indiana 9, Rutgers 7
IU scores 7 straight points.
Indiana had 4 turnovers against Ohio State. It has 4 in the opening stint. Rutgers also has 4 TOs.
Mowat Mag has 5 points for the Scarlet Knights.
What time is Indiana basketball vs. Rutgers?
7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey.
What channel is IU basketball vs. Rutgers on?
TV: Peacock
Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis), with Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analysis) and John Herrick (updates)
Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 389 and 979 (Rutgers feed on Channel 85), Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling
Who is favored in Indiana basketball vs. Rutgers?
via BetMGM
Favorite: Rutgers by 2.5 points
Over/under: 140.5 total points
Moneyline: Rutgers -150, Indina +125
ESPN's matchup predictor gives Rutgers a 71.7% chance of winning.
Indiana basketball schedule
Date, day
location, opponent
time, TV
Oct. 29, Sunday
vs. Indianapolis (exhibition)
Nov. 3, Friday
vs. Marian (exhibition)
Nov. 7, Tuesday
vs. Florida Gulf Coast
Nov. 12, Sunday
vs. Army
Nov. 16, Thursday
vs. Wright State
Nov. 19, Sunday
vs. Connecticut in New York
Nov. 20, Monday
vs. Louisville or Texas in New York
Nov. 26, Sunday
vs. Harvard in Indianapolis
Dec. 1, Friday
vs. Maryland
Dec. 5, Tuesday
at Michigan
Dec. 9, Saturday
vs. Auburn in Atlanta
Dec. 16, Saturday
vs. Kansas
Dec. 19, Tuesday
vs. Morehead State
Dec. 21, Thursday
vs. North Alabama
Dec. 29, Friday
vs. Kennesaw State
Jan. 3, Wednesday
at Nebraska
Jan. 6, Saturday
vs. Ohio State
Jan. 9, Tuesday
at Rutgers
7 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 12, Friday
vs. Minnesota
6:30 p.m., FS1
Jan. 16, Tuesday
vs. Purdue
7 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 19, Friday
at Wisconsin
8:30 p.m., FS1
Jan. 27, Saturday
at Illinois
3 p.m., Fox
Jan. 30, Tuesday
vs. Iowa
7 p.m., BTN
Feb. 3, Saturday
vs. Penn State
Noon, FS1
Feb. 6, Tuesday
at Ohio State
7 p.m., Peacock
Feb. 10, Saturday
at Purdue
8 p.m., Fox
Feb. 18, Sunday
vs. Northwestern
3 p.m., FS1
Feb. 21, Wednesday
vs. Nebraska
8:30 p.m., BTN
Feb. 24, Saturday
at Penn State
Noon, BTN
Feb. 27, Tuesday
vs. Wisconsin
7 p.m., Peacock
March 3, Sunday
at Maryland
2 p.m., CBS
March 6, Wednesday
at Minnesota
9 p.m., BTN
March 10, Sunday
vs. Michigan State
4:30 p.m., CBS
March 13-17
Big Ten tournament at Minneapolis
