LIVE: Xavier Johnson is ejected as Indiana men's basketball plays Rutgers

Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
Indiana basketball, coming off a hard-fought home win, visits Rutgers.

The Hoosiers (11-4, 3-1) beat Ohio State, committing just 4 turnovers, making 5-of-12 3-pointers and holding OSU to 36.2% shooting. IU was -22 on rebounds. IU's leaders: Malik Reneau (16.5 points, 47.8% on 3s, 5.8 rebounds), Kel'el Ware (14.8 points, 8.8 rebounds), Trey Galloway (10.5 points, 3.7 assists) and Xavier Johnson (10.1 points).

The Scarlet Knights (8-6, 0-3) lost at Ohio State and Iowa last week. Rutgers hits the offensive boards hard (31 total in last week's games) to get second opportunities. Rutgers' leaders: Aundre Hyatt (11.9 points, 5.8 rebounds); Clifford Omoruyi (10.7 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.4 blocked shots); Mawot Mag (10.3 points, 4.7 rebounds); Derek Simpson (9.7 points, 2.8 assists).

The teams split their games last season, with each team winning at home.

Zach Osterman and Michael Niziolek are your best IU basketball follows, and we'll have highlights here, so please remember to refresh.

11:13 left 2H: Rutgers 39, Indiana 38

Malik Reneau is up to 10 points with a few strong inside baskets. IU is 3-of-12 on 3-pointers and 3-of-10 on free throws.

13:10 left 2H: Xavier Johnson is ejected

The IU guard delivers a hit below the belt and is tossed. Antwone Woolfolk misses both free throws. C.J. Gunn is in.

14:51 left 2H: Rutgers 36, Indiana 30

Kel'el Ware's free throw at the 16:42 mark, IU's first made FT of the night, marks the Hoosiers' first scoring of the half. Ware has 9 points and 11 rebounds.

Halftime: Rutgers 30, Indiana 27

Derek Simpson banks in a 35-footer at the buzzer.

Mackenzie Mgbako hits a 3-pointer with 2:06 to go to give IU a 25-23 lead. That snaps a 7-minute+ drought.

Kel'el Ware has 8 points and 7 rebounds.

IU is forcing drives, leading to 11 turnovers. It is also shooting more 3-pointers than usual, and is just 3-of-10.

The Scarlet Knights are hitting just 32.4% from the field (18.2% on 3s). Jamichael Davis has 6 points.

3:38 left 1H: Indiana 20, Rutgers 19

IU's starters can't score, either. Gabe Cupps scored its last basket, a reverse layup with 9:14 to go. But the same goes for Rutgers, which is shooting 26.7% overall, 10% from 3-point range.

5:22 left 1H: Indiana 20, Rutgers 19

IU plays four reserves for several minutes, and gets no offense for 4 minutes. Timeout to get the starters back in.

8:00 1H: Indiana 20, Rutgers 17

Kel'el Ware has 6 points, 3 rebounds and a blocked shot. He is also 0-of-2 on free throws. The Hoosiers are shooting 64.3% from the field but have 7 turnovers.

11:19 left 1H: Indiana 14, Rutgers 9

C.J. Gunn's first shot, a 3 from the right corner, is true.

Here's Kel'el Ware's first basket.

15:21 left 1H: Indiana 9, Rutgers 7

IU scores 7 straight points.

Indiana had 4 turnovers against Ohio State. It has 4 in the opening stint. Rutgers also has 4 TOs.

Mowat Mag has 5 points for the Scarlet Knights.

What time is Indiana basketball vs. Rutgers?

7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey.

What channel is IU basketball vs. Rutgers on?

TV: Peacock

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis), with Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analysis) and John Herrick (updates)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 389 and 979 (Rutgers feed on Channel 85), Varsity Network, ESPN+FuboParamount+Sling

Who is favored in Indiana basketball vs. Rutgers?

via BetMGM

Favorite: Rutgers by 2.5 points

Over/under: 140.5 total points

Moneyline: Rutgers -150, Indina +125

ESPN's matchup predictor gives Rutgers a 71.7% chance of winning.

Indiana basketball news

Indiana basketball schedule

Date, day

location, opponent

time, TV

Oct. 29, Sunday

vs. Indianapolis (exhibition)

W, 74-52

Nov. 3, Friday

vs. Marian (exhibition)

W, 94-61

Nov. 7, Tuesday

vs. Florida Gulf Coast

W, 69-63

Nov. 12, Sunday

vs. Army

W, 72-64

Nov. 16, Thursday

vs. Wright State

W, 89-80

Nov. 19, Sunday

vs. Connecticut in New York

L, 77-57

Nov. 20, Monday

vs. Louisville or Texas in New York

W, 74-66

Nov. 26, Sunday

vs. Harvard in Indianapolis

W, 89-76

Dec. 1, Friday

vs. Maryland

W, 65-53

Dec. 5, Tuesday

at Michigan

W, 78-75

Dec. 9, Saturday

vs. Auburn in Atlanta

L, 104-76

Dec. 16, Saturday

vs. Kansas

L, 75-71

Dec. 19, Tuesday

vs. Morehead State

W, 69-68

Dec. 21, Thursday

vs. North Alabama

W, 83-66

Dec. 29, Friday

vs. Kennesaw State

W, 100-87

Jan. 3, Wednesday

at Nebraska

L, 86-70

Jan. 6, Saturday

vs. Ohio State

W, 71-65

Jan. 9, Tuesday

at Rutgers

7 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 12, Friday

vs. Minnesota

6:30 p.m., FS1

Jan. 16, Tuesday

vs. Purdue

7 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 19, Friday

at Wisconsin

8:30 p.m., FS1

Jan. 27, Saturday

at Illinois

3 p.m., Fox

Jan. 30, Tuesday

vs. Iowa

7 p.m., BTN

Feb. 3, Saturday

vs. Penn State

Noon, FS1

Feb. 6, Tuesday

at Ohio State

7 p.m., Peacock

Feb. 10, Saturday

at Purdue

8 p.m., Fox

Feb. 18, Sunday

vs. Northwestern

3 p.m., FS1

Feb. 21, Wednesday

vs. Nebraska

8:30 p.m., BTN

Feb. 24, Saturday

at Penn State

Noon, BTN

Feb. 27, Tuesday

vs. Wisconsin

7 p.m., Peacock

March 3, Sunday

at Maryland

2 p.m., CBS

March 6, Wednesday

at Minnesota

9 p.m., BTN

March 10, Sunday

vs. Michigan State

4:30 p.m., CBS

March 13-17

Big Ten tournament at Minneapolis

