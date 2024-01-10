LIVE: Xavier Johnson is ejected as Indiana men's basketball plays Rutgers

Indiana basketball, coming off a hard-fought home win, visits Rutgers.

The Hoosiers (11-4, 3-1) beat Ohio State, committing just 4 turnovers, making 5-of-12 3-pointers and holding OSU to 36.2% shooting. IU was -22 on rebounds. IU's leaders: Malik Reneau (16.5 points, 47.8% on 3s, 5.8 rebounds), Kel'el Ware (14.8 points, 8.8 rebounds), Trey Galloway (10.5 points, 3.7 assists) and Xavier Johnson (10.1 points).

The Scarlet Knights (8-6, 0-3) lost at Ohio State and Iowa last week. Rutgers hits the offensive boards hard (31 total in last week's games) to get second opportunities. Rutgers' leaders: Aundre Hyatt (11.9 points, 5.8 rebounds); Clifford Omoruyi (10.7 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.4 blocked shots); Mawot Mag (10.3 points, 4.7 rebounds); Derek Simpson (9.7 points, 2.8 assists).

The teams split their games last season, with each team winning at home.

11:13 left 2H: Rutgers 39, Indiana 38

Malik Reneau is up to 10 points with a few strong inside baskets. IU is 3-of-12 on 3-pointers and 3-of-10 on free throws.

13:10 left 2H: Xavier Johnson is ejected

The IU guard delivers a hit below the belt and is tossed. Antwone Woolfolk misses both free throws. C.J. Gunn is in.

14:51 left 2H: Rutgers 36, Indiana 30

Kel'el Ware's free throw at the 16:42 mark, IU's first made FT of the night, marks the Hoosiers' first scoring of the half. Ware has 9 points and 11 rebounds.

Halftime: Rutgers 30, Indiana 27

Derek Simpson banks in a 35-footer at the buzzer.

Mackenzie Mgbako hits a 3-pointer with 2:06 to go to give IU a 25-23 lead. That snaps a 7-minute+ drought.

Kel'el Ware has 8 points and 7 rebounds.

IU is forcing drives, leading to 11 turnovers. It is also shooting more 3-pointers than usual, and is just 3-of-10.

The Scarlet Knights are hitting just 32.4% from the field (18.2% on 3s). Jamichael Davis has 6 points.

3:38 left 1H: Indiana 20, Rutgers 19

IU's starters can't score, either. Gabe Cupps scored its last basket, a reverse layup with 9:14 to go. But the same goes for Rutgers, which is shooting 26.7% overall, 10% from 3-point range.

5:22 left 1H: Indiana 20, Rutgers 19

IU plays four reserves for several minutes, and gets no offense for 4 minutes. Timeout to get the starters back in.

8:00 1H: Indiana 20, Rutgers 17

Kel'el Ware has 6 points, 3 rebounds and a blocked shot. He is also 0-of-2 on free throws. The Hoosiers are shooting 64.3% from the field but have 7 turnovers.

11:19 left 1H: Indiana 14, Rutgers 9

C.J. Gunn's first shot, a 3 from the right corner, is true.

Here's Kel'el Ware's first basket.

15:21 left 1H: Indiana 9, Rutgers 7

IU scores 7 straight points.

Indiana had 4 turnovers against Ohio State. It has 4 in the opening stint. Rutgers also has 4 TOs.

Mowat Mag has 5 points for the Scarlet Knights.

What time is Indiana basketball vs. Rutgers?

7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey.

What channel is IU basketball vs. Rutgers on?

TV: Peacock

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis), with Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analysis) and John Herrick (updates)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 389 and 979 (Rutgers feed on Channel 85), Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Who is favored in Indiana basketball vs. Rutgers?

via BetMGM

Favorite: Rutgers by 2.5 points

Over/under: 140.5 total points

Moneyline: Rutgers -150, Indina +125

ESPN's matchup predictor gives Rutgers a 71.7% chance of winning.

Indiana basketball news

More: Months after former IU basketball manager dies from ALS, he lives on at Duke vs Pitt game

Insider: Mike Woodson challenges his IU team. Here's how it responds.

Indiana basketball schedule

