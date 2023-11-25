LIVE Indiana football vs. Purdue: Old Oaken Bucket updates, score, stats, highlights

Coming into the Old Oaken Bucket, both Purdue and Indiana sit at 3-8 overall on the season.

The Boilermakers are 2-6 in Big Ten play while the Hoosiers are 1-7. Neither team will be in a bowl game this year, so it's the end of the line for both Purdue and IU after today.

Purdue beat IU 30-16 in 2022 and leads the series 76-42-6. The Boilermakers have won two in a row and four of the past five matchups.

Zach Osterman, Gregg Doyel, Michael Niziolek, Sam King and Zion Brown will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.

Indiana football vs. Purdue start time

Noon ET Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana.

What channel is Purdue football vs. Indiana on?

TV: BTN

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis); Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 195, 196, 957 and 958, TuneIn, ESPN+, Fubo, Sling

IU-Purdue football betting odds

Via BetMGM

Favorite: Purdue by 4.5 points (Indiana is 6-5 against the spread; Purdue is 4-7 ATS)

Over/under: 54 total points (7 Indiana games have gone over, 4 under; 5 Purdue games have gone over, 5 under and 1 push)

Moneyline: Purdue -200, Indiana +165

