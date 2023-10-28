Advertisement

LIVE: Indiana football vs. Penn State live updates, score highlights

Matthew Glenesk, Indianapolis Star
·2 min read

The Indiana football team is winless in the Big Ten this season (2-5 overall) and visits No. 10 Penn State (6-2 overall, 3-1 Big Ten), which is coming off its first loss of the season at the hands of Ohio State.

The Hoosiers are among the nation's worst offensive teams, and the Nittany Lions are among the national leaders defensively.

Zach Osterman, Michael Niziolek and Zion Brown will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.

Indiana football injury report

IU football vs. Penn State start time

Noon ET Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania.

What channel is IU football vs. Penn State on?

TV: CBS

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis)

Streaming: TuneIn, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Indiana football vs. Penn State betting odds

Via BetMGM

Favorite: Penn State by 32.5 points

Over/under: 44.5 total points

Indiana football news from IndyStar, HeraldTimesOnline

a

Indiana football schedule

Date

Opponent

Time, TV/Result

Sept. 2

vs. Ohio State

L, 23-3

Sept. 8

vs. Indiana State

W, 41-7

Sept. 16

vs. Louisville (Lucas Oil Stadium)

L, 21-14

Sept. 23

vs. Akron

W, 29-27, 4 OT

Sept. 30

at Maryland

L, 44-17

Oct. 14

at Michigan

L, 52-7

Oct. 21

vs. Rutgers

L, 31-14

Oct. 28

at Penn State

Noon, CBS

Nov. 4

vs. Wisconsin

TBA, TBA

Nov. 11

at Illinois

TBA, TBA

Nov. 18

vs. Michigan State

TBA, TBA

Nov. 25

at Purdue

TBA, TBA

Penn State football schedule

Date

Opponent

Time, TV/Result

Sept. 2

vs. West Virginia

W, 38-15

Sept. 9

vs. Delaware

W, 63-7

Sept. 16

at Illinois

W, 30-13

Sept. 23

vs. Iowa

W, 31-0

Sept. 30

at Northwestern

W, 41-13

Oct. 14

vs. Massachusetts

W, 63-0

Oct. 21

at Ohio State

L, 20-12

Oct. 28

vs. Indiana

Noon, CBS

Nov. 4

at Maryland

3:30 p.m., Fox

Nov. 11

vs. Michigan

Noon, Fox

Nov. 18

vs. Rutgers

TBA, TBA

Nov. 24

at Michigan State

7:30 p.m., NBC

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana football vs. Penn State score, live updates, highlights