LIVE: Indiana football vs. Penn State live updates, score highlights

The Indiana football team is winless in the Big Ten this season (2-5 overall) and visits No. 10 Penn State (6-2 overall, 3-1 Big Ten), which is coming off its first loss of the season at the hands of Ohio State.
The Hoosiers are among the nation's worst offensive teams, and the Nittany Lions are among the national leaders defensively.
IU football vs. Penn State start time
Noon ET Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania.
What channel is IU football vs. Penn State on?
TV: CBS
Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis)
Streaming: TuneIn, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling
Indiana football vs. Penn State betting odds
Favorite: Penn State by 32.5 points
Over/under: 44.5 total points
Indiana football schedule
Date
Opponent
Time, TV/Result
Sept. 2
vs. Ohio State
Sept. 8
vs. Indiana State
Sept. 16
vs. Louisville (Lucas Oil Stadium)
Sept. 23
vs. Akron
Sept. 30
at Maryland
Oct. 14
at Michigan
Oct. 21
vs. Rutgers
Oct. 28
at Penn State
Noon, CBS
Nov. 4
vs. Wisconsin
TBA, TBA
Nov. 11
at Illinois
TBA, TBA
Nov. 18
vs. Michigan State
TBA, TBA
Nov. 25
at Purdue
TBA, TBA
Penn State football schedule
Date
Opponent
Time, TV/Result
Sept. 2
vs. West Virginia
W, 38-15
Sept. 9
vs. Delaware
W, 63-7
Sept. 16
at Illinois
W, 30-13
Sept. 23
vs. Iowa
W, 31-0
Sept. 30
at Northwestern
W, 41-13
Oct. 14
vs. Massachusetts
W, 63-0
Oct. 21
at Ohio State
L, 20-12
Oct. 28
vs. Indiana
Noon, CBS
Nov. 4
at Maryland
3:30 p.m., Fox
Nov. 11
vs. Michigan
Noon, Fox
Nov. 18
vs. Rutgers
TBA, TBA
Nov. 24
at Michigan State
7:30 p.m., NBC
