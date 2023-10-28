LIVE: Indiana football vs. Penn State live updates, score highlights

The Indiana football team is winless in the Big Ten this season (2-5 overall) and visits No. 10 Penn State (6-2 overall, 3-1 Big Ten), which is coming off its first loss of the season at the hands of Ohio State.

The Hoosiers are among the nation's worst offensive teams, and the Nittany Lions are among the national leaders defensively.

Indiana football injury report

Indiana wide receiver Cam Camper and safety Phillip Dunnam listed as questionable, Dexter Williams not listed for first time this season pic.twitter.com/h1JONnvYDr — Michael Niziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 28, 2023

IU football vs. Penn State start time

Noon ET Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania.

What channel is IU football vs. Penn State on?

TV: CBS

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis)

Streaming: TuneIn, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Indiana football vs. Penn State betting odds

Via BetMGM

Favorite: Penn State by 32.5 points

Over/under: 44.5 total points

Indiana football news from IndyStar, HeraldTimesOnline

Indiana football schedule

Penn State football schedule

Date Opponent Time, TV/Result Sept. 2 vs. West Virginia W, 38-15 Sept. 9 vs. Delaware W, 63-7 Sept. 16 at Illinois W, 30-13 Sept. 23 vs. Iowa W, 31-0 Sept. 30 at Northwestern W, 41-13 Oct. 14 vs. Massachusetts W, 63-0 Oct. 21 at Ohio State L, 20-12 Oct. 28 vs. Indiana Noon, CBS Nov. 4 at Maryland 3:30 p.m., Fox Nov. 11 vs. Michigan Noon, Fox Nov. 18 vs. Rutgers TBA, TBA Nov. 24 at Michigan State 7:30 p.m., NBC

