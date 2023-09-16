LIVE Indiana football vs. Louisville: Score updates, highlights from Lucas Oil Stadium

The Indiana football team is 1-1 this season after a 41-7 victory over Indiana State last week.

While Brendan Sorsby started against Ohio State, Tayven Jackson, who got the start against ISU, separated himself this past week when he was named IU's No. 1 quarterback. Today Indiana will play Louisville (2-0), which is coached by former Purdue coach Jeff Brohm, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Speaking of the Boilermakers, Louisville is led by former Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer. IU last played at Lucas Oil Stadium in 2019, when Michael Penix Jr. powered a 34-24 win over Ball State.

This game against the Cardinals was meant to kick off a three-year series, but actually, it will be the only game played between the two schools. IU previously signaled its intent to call off a 2025 home game vs. Louisville, as reported by the Bloomington Herald-Times.

This past week, IU withdrew from a scheduled 2024 road game against Louisville. The cancellation affecting next season will come with a $1 million penalty. It falls within a two-year window requiring "the canceling party" to pay for the inconvenience, according to the series contract.

Indiana intends to add a home game, likely against an FCS opponent, in 2024. The revenue from the new game is expected to cover the cancellation penalty.

Zach Osterman, Gregg Doyel, Michael Niziolek and Zion Brown will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.

IU injury update

IU got good and bad news out of its weekly availability report Saturday morning. Clemson transfer wide receiver E.J. Williams (2 catches, 29 yards) is out for the Hoosiers’ game against Louisville. But Cam Camper, Indiana’s leading receiver across the last two seasons, is active, after missing the second half of last week’s win over Indiana State through an unspecified injury.

Indiana vs. Louisville start time today

Noon ET on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis

What channel is Indiana vs. Louisville on today?

TV: BTN

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 202 and 965, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

What are the betting odds for Indiana vs. Louisville?

Favorite: Louisville by 10 points, according to DraftKings

Over/under: 52.5 total points

Moneyline: Louisville -380, Indiana +300

