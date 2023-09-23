LIVE Indiana football vs. Akron score updates, video highlights from Memorial Stadium

While the Indiana football team was down big at halftime last week against Louisville, the Hoosiers made a comeback in the second half, but eventually lost 21-14.

IU is 1-2 on the season and hosts Akron (1-2) today at Memorial Stadium in a Week 4 nonconference matchup. Tayven Jackson will lead the Hoosier offense after claiming the starting role before Week 3.

IU football injury report

A longer list of inactives for #iufb tonight. Curious to see where Josh Henderson’s carries go. pic.twitter.com/fJDonfUcpQ — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) September 23, 2023

Indiana vs. Akron start time today

7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana

What channel is Indiana vs. Akron on today?

TV: BTN

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 195 and 957, TuneIn, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

What are the betting odds for Indiana vs. Arkon?

Favorite: Indiana by 16.5 points, according to DraftKings

Over/under: 46 total points

Moneyline: Akron +550, Indiana -800

