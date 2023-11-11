LIVE: Indiana football takes on Illinois in Big Ten action

Indiana football has to win out to become bowl eligible, and the Illinois Fighting Illini also seek a bowl berth when the teams meet in Champaign, Illinois.

IU (3-6, 1-5) is coming off a 20-14 victory over Wisconsin in which the Hoosiers' Aaron Casey earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors. Illinois (4-5, 2-4) is coming off a 1-point, last-minute win over Minnesota. The Illini's Isaiah Williams earned Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors, while running back Kaden Feagin was Freshman of the Week.

Zach Osterman and Mike Niziolek are your best IU sports follows, and we'll have updates, highlights and analysis throughout. Please remember to refresh.

Injuries, odds and more: What channel is Indiana football on vs. Illinois?

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana football vs. Illinois score updates, highlights in Big Ten