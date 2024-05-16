LIVE: Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty, Caitlin Clark debuts at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

The Caitlin Clark era with the Indiana Fever is underway.

On Tuesday, the Fever began the season with a 91-72 loss on the road to the Connecticut Sun. Clark led the team with 20 points but also turned the ball over a dozen times. Tonight, Clark makes her regular season debut at Gainbridge Fieldhouse against the New York Liberty.

Chloe Peterson will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.

Sign up: Subscribe to our Caitlin Clark Fever newsletter

Special edition: Exclusive 4-page special section featuring the Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark

End of 1Q: Indiana Fever struggle to hit shots in first quarter

Sabrina Ionescu made a 14-footer coming out of the timeout. Jonquel Jones was called for a common foul on the Fever's Aliyah Boston. The two got into a little bit of a tussle. The officials reviewed the call for a bit and Boston went to the free-throw line as the call remained a common foul on Jones. Boston made both shot attempts.

Ionescu answered with a layup at 3:29. Boston missed a 5-foot shot but grabbed a rebound and turned it into a basket at 3:06. Breanna Stewart converted a layup. Temi Fagbenle hit a 2-point shot for the Fever. The Liberty scored four straight points after that.

Katie Lou Samuelson hit another 3-pointer at 1:18. Stewart hit her own 3-point shot at 1:04.

The Fever shot 35% from the floor in the first period while the Liberty shot 50%.

Liberty 25, Fever 16

Aliyah Boston grabs the offensive rebound for the putback 💪 pic.twitter.com/R9VkPid9cE — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 16, 2024

4:44 left 1Q: New York Liberty take early lead over Indiana Fever

The Liberty began the game on a 9-2 run. Caitlin Clark was the lone Fever player to score during that span. Katie Lou Samuelson hit a 3-pointer at 5:14 to cut New York's lead down a little.

Liberty 11, Fever 5

Indiana Fever fans welcome Caitlin Clark

Gainbridge Fieldhouse welcomed Caitlin Clark with a (very) warm welcome as she was introduced.

Indiana Fever starting lineup

Like with the season opener against the Connecticut Sun, Kelsey Mitchell will come off the bench.

Kelsey Mitchell is coming off the bench once again for the Fever.



Starters:

Erica Wheeler

Caitlin Clark

Katie Lou Samuelson

NaLyssa Smith

Aliyah Boston — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) May 16, 2024

What time is Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty?

7 p.m. ET Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty

Watch the game on WTHR Channel 13.

How to stream Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty

Stream the Fever vs. Liberty on Amazon Prime.

Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty odds

via BetMGM

Favorite: Liberty by 6.5 points

Over/under: 172.5 total points

Moneyline: Liberty -275, Fever +220

How to buy Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever jerseys, gear

Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark jerseys, shirts, sweatshirts, hats from Fanatics can be found here.

Tickets to see Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever

Tickets for Fever games are available here.

2024 Fever schedule

This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.

Date, day place, opponent Time, TV/results May 3, Fri. at Dallas^ L, 79-76 May 9, Thurs. vs. Atlanta^ W, 83-80 May 14, Tues. at Connecticut L, 92-71 May 16, Thurs. vs. New York 7 p.m., Prime, WTHR May 18, Sat. at New York 1 p.m., ABC May 20, Mon. vs. Connecticut 7 p.m., ESPN May 22, Wed. at Seattle 10 p.m., WTHR May 24, Fri. at Los Angeles 10 p.m., Ion May 25, Sat. at Las Vegas 9 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR May 28, Tues. vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m., NBA TV May 30, Thurs. vs. Seattle 7 p.m., Prime, WTHR June 1, Sat. vs. Chicago* 1 p.m., NBA TV, WALV June 2, Sun. at New York* 7 p.m., NBA TV, WALV June 7, Fri. at Washington* 7:30 p.m., Ion, WTHR June 10, Mon. at Connecticut* 7 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR June 13, Thurs. vs. Atlanta* 7 p.m., WTHR June 16, Sun. vs. Chicago Noon, CBS June 19, Wed. vs. Washington 7 p.m., NBA TV June 21, Fri. at Atlanta 7:30 p.m., Ion June 23, Sun. at Chicago 6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV June 27, Thurs. at Seattle 10 p.m., Prime, WALV June 30, Sun. at Phoenix 3 p.m., ESPN July 2, Tues. at Las Vegas 10 p.m., ESPN July 6, Sat. vs. New York 1 p.m., CBS July 10, Wed. vs. Washington Noon, NBA TV, WTHR July 12, Fri. vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m., Ion July 14, Sun. at Minnesota 7 p.m., ESPN July 17, Wed. at Dallas 8 p.m., ESPN Aug. 16, Fri. vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m., Ion Aug. 18, Sun. vs. Seattle 4 p.m., ABC Aug. 24, Sat. at Minnesota 8 p.m., NBA TV Aug. 26, Mon. at Atlanta 7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR Aug. 28, Wed. vs. Connecticut 7 p.m., NBA TV Aug. 30, Fri. at Chicago 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 1, Sun. at Dallas 4 p.m., NBA TV Sept. 4, Wed. vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV Sept. 6, Fri. vs. Minnesota 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 8, Sun. vs. Atlanta 4 p.m., WTHR Sept. 11, Wed. vs. Las Vegas 7 p.m., NBA TV Sept. 13, Fri. vs. Las Vegas 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 15, Sun. vs. Dallas 3 p.m., WALV Sept. 19, Thurs. at Washington 7 p.m., Prime, WTHR

Indiana Fever news

What to know: How to watch Caitlin Clark: Time, TV, streaming for WNBA Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty

Insider: Caitlin Clark needs time to adjust to WNBA: 'Just learn from it and move on.'

Guarding Clark: How Sun guard DiJonai Carrington limited Caitlin Clark in season-opener

Teammates: Caitlin Clark was struggling. Aliyah Boston took her by the arm and coached her up.

Stats for Clark: Caitlin Clark stats, updates in WNBA rookie season for Indiana Fever

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty live updates, Caitlin Clark stats