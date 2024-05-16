LIVE: Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty, Caitlin Clark debuts at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
The Caitlin Clark era with the Indiana Fever is underway.
On Tuesday, the Fever began the season with a 91-72 loss on the road to the Connecticut Sun. Clark led the team with 20 points but also turned the ball over a dozen times. Tonight, Clark makes her regular season debut at Gainbridge Fieldhouse against the New York Liberty.
Chloe Peterson will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.
End of 1Q: Indiana Fever struggle to hit shots in first quarter
Sabrina Ionescu made a 14-footer coming out of the timeout. Jonquel Jones was called for a common foul on the Fever's Aliyah Boston. The two got into a little bit of a tussle. The officials reviewed the call for a bit and Boston went to the free-throw line as the call remained a common foul on Jones. Boston made both shot attempts.
Ionescu answered with a layup at 3:29. Boston missed a 5-foot shot but grabbed a rebound and turned it into a basket at 3:06. Breanna Stewart converted a layup. Temi Fagbenle hit a 2-point shot for the Fever. The Liberty scored four straight points after that.
Katie Lou Samuelson hit another 3-pointer at 1:18. Stewart hit her own 3-point shot at 1:04.
The Fever shot 35% from the floor in the first period while the Liberty shot 50%.
Liberty 25, Fever 16
Aliyah Boston grabs the offensive rebound for the putback 💪 pic.twitter.com/R9VkPid9cE
— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 16, 2024
4:44 left 1Q: New York Liberty take early lead over Indiana Fever
The Liberty began the game on a 9-2 run. Caitlin Clark was the lone Fever player to score during that span. Katie Lou Samuelson hit a 3-pointer at 5:14 to cut New York's lead down a little.
Liberty 11, Fever 5
Caitlin Clark's first @IndianaFever points at home 👏
📺: @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/TSqNEeifW4
— Sports on Prime (@SportsonPrime) May 16, 2024
Indiana Fever fans welcome Caitlin Clark
Gainbridge Fieldhouse welcomed Caitlin Clark with a (very) warm welcome as she was introduced.
From the University of Iowa. 22. Caitlin Clark! 🗣️@IndianaFever @CaitlinClark22 @WNBA pic.twitter.com/Qp6fBbnETE
— Sports on Prime (@SportsonPrime) May 16, 2024
Indiana Fever starting lineup
Like with the season opener against the Connecticut Sun, Kelsey Mitchell will come off the bench.
Kelsey Mitchell is coming off the bench once again for the Fever.
Starters:
Erica Wheeler
Caitlin Clark
Katie Lou Samuelson
NaLyssa Smith
Aliyah Boston
— Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) May 16, 2024
What time is Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty?
7 p.m. ET Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.
How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty
Watch the game on WTHR Channel 13.
How to stream Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty
Stream the Fever vs. Liberty on Amazon Prime.
Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty odds
via BetMGM
Favorite: Liberty by 6.5 points
Over/under: 172.5 total points
Moneyline: Liberty -275, Fever +220
2024 Fever schedule
This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.
Date, day
place, opponent
Time, TV/results
May 3, Fri.
at Dallas^
May 9, Thurs.
vs. Atlanta^
May 14, Tues.
at Connecticut
May 16, Thurs.
vs. New York
7 p.m., Prime, WTHR
May 18, Sat.
at New York
1 p.m., ABC
May 20, Mon.
vs. Connecticut
7 p.m., ESPN
May 22, Wed.
at Seattle
10 p.m., WTHR
May 24, Fri.
at Los Angeles
10 p.m., Ion
May 25, Sat.
at Las Vegas
9 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
May 28, Tues.
vs. Los Angeles
7 p.m., NBA TV
May 30, Thurs.
vs. Seattle
7 p.m., Prime, WTHR
June 1, Sat.
vs. Chicago*
1 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
June 2, Sun.
at New York*
7 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
June 7, Fri.
at Washington*
7:30 p.m., Ion, WTHR
June 10, Mon.
at Connecticut*
7 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
June 13, Thurs.
vs. Atlanta*
7 p.m., WTHR
June 16, Sun.
vs. Chicago
Noon, CBS
June 19, Wed.
vs. Washington
7 p.m., NBA TV
June 21, Fri.
at Atlanta
7:30 p.m., Ion
June 23, Sun.
at Chicago
6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
June 27, Thurs.
at Seattle
10 p.m., Prime, WALV
June 30, Sun.
at Phoenix
3 p.m., ESPN
July 2, Tues.
at Las Vegas
10 p.m., ESPN
July 6, Sat.
vs. New York
1 p.m., CBS
July 10, Wed.
vs. Washington
Noon, NBA TV, WTHR
July 12, Fri.
vs. Phoenix
7:30 p.m., Ion
July 14, Sun.
at Minnesota
7 p.m., ESPN
July 17, Wed.
at Dallas
8 p.m., ESPN
Aug. 16, Fri.
vs. Phoenix
7:30 p.m., Ion
Aug. 18, Sun.
vs. Seattle
4 p.m., ABC
Aug. 24, Sat.
at Minnesota
8 p.m., NBA TV
Aug. 26, Mon.
at Atlanta
7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
Aug. 28, Wed.
vs. Connecticut
7 p.m., NBA TV
Aug. 30, Fri.
at Chicago
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 1, Sun.
at Dallas
4 p.m., NBA TV
Sept. 4, Wed.
vs. Los Angeles
7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV
Sept. 6, Fri.
vs. Minnesota
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 8, Sun.
vs. Atlanta
4 p.m., WTHR
Sept. 11, Wed.
vs. Las Vegas
7 p.m., NBA TV
Sept. 13, Fri.
vs. Las Vegas
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 15, Sun.
vs. Dallas
3 p.m., WALV
Sept. 19, Thurs.
at Washington
7 p.m., Prime, WTHR
