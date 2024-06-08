LIVE: Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics updates, Caitlin Clark stats, score, highlights

The Indiana Fever is 2-9 as it travels east to take on the Washington Mystics (0-10).

Caitlin Clark is coming off a 3-point performance against the New York Liberty, but the rookie still leads the Fever in scoring (15.6) and assists (6.4). Kelsey Mitchell (15.1 points), NaLyssa Smith (11.9 points, team-leading 7.1 rebounds) and Aliyah Boston (10.4 points, 6.6 rebounds) have also played key roles for Indiana this season.

Chloe Peterson will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more.

Halftime: Indiana Fever struggle to hit field goals in second quarter

Aaliyah Edwards made a layup for Washington at 2:43. Indiana's lead is down to 38-36. Myisha Hines-Allen made one of two free throws for the Mystics and the lead is down to one point.

With 52 seconds left, Aliyah Boston made both free throw attempts. Karlie Samuelson (Katie Lou's sister) made a 3 at 0:37.1 to tie things at 40-40. Caitlin Clark broke the tie with two free throws at 23.1.

Indiana hasn't made a field goal since the 7:17 mark.

Fever 42, Mystics 40

3:25 left 2Q: Mystics go on 7-0 run against Fever

Ariel Atkins made a basket at 5:28 to break the scoreless streak for the Mystics. Atkins scored again at 3:51. Less than 30 seconds later, Atkins scored once again. This time it came on a 3-pointer. Washington is on a 7-0 run. Indiana hasn't scored since the 7:17 mark.

Fever 38, Mystics 34

The Fever lead, 38-34, at the under-4 timeout of the second, but they haven't scored in over four minutes.



Sides calls a timeout as the Mystics are on a 7-0 run. — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) June 8, 2024

5:35 left 2Q: Fever lead Mystics by 11

Caitlin Clark began the second quarter with a 3. Kristy Wallace also hit a 3 for Indiana. Neither team has scored in almost two minutes.

Fever 38, Mystics 27

NaLyssa Smith goes up & under for the finish 💥 pic.twitter.com/mJOhj6WETM — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 8, 2024

Caitlin Clark pulls up for another three 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AhjXvhpZW8 — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 8, 2024

End of 1Q: Fever ends quarter on 10-0 run against Mystics

Katie Lou Samuelson hit a 3-pointer for Indiana with 34.1 left in the first quarter. NaLyssa Smith led the Fever with seven points. Aliyah Boston put up six points and three rebounds. Caitlin Clark contributed five points and five assists.

Indiana concluded the first quarter on a 10-0 run.

Fever 28, Mystics 19

Katie Lou comes off the bench and makes an IMMEDIATE impact 🎯



The Indiana Fever end the 1Q with a 28-19 lead on ION



WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by @coinbase pic.twitter.com/MZDCGVHKfm — WNBA (@WNBA) June 7, 2024

1:17 left 1Q: Fever extend lead over Mystics

Washington came out of the timeout on a 6-2 run, but Aliyah Boston, Erica Wheeler and NaLyssa Smith quickly scored for the Fever. Indiana is on a 7-0 run currently.

Fever 25, Mystics 19

NaLyssa Smith knocks down the triple 👌 pic.twitter.com/E8sse5xYHR — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 7, 2024

4:33 left 1Q: Fever lead Mystics early on

Indiana's NaLyssa Smith opened the game with a layup. Aaliyah Edwards responded with a basket of her own to tie things up at 2-2. Kristy Wallace hit a 3-pointer to give the Fever a 5-2 lead at the 8:09 mark. Stefanie Dolson made a layup for Washington, but Aliyah Boston responded 20 seconds later with a layup.

At 7:06, Dolson hit a 3 to even things at 7-7. Caitlin Clark scored her first points of the game with a layup at 6:23. Boston and Mitchell followed that with back-to-back baskets for the Fever.

Washington responded with consecutive 3-pointers to tie things at 13-13. Clark broke the tie with a 3-pointer at 4:49.

Fever 16, Mystics 13

Caitlin Clark drains the stepback three from deep 🪣 pic.twitter.com/G2Gi7QrtBE — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 7, 2024

Caitlin Clark showing off her court vision by finding Kelsey Mitchell in the quick transition 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/11ixnCz4Bh — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 7, 2024

Kelsey Mitchell finds Kristy Wallace in the corner for trey 🏹 pic.twitter.com/MkO2MWB6bZ — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 7, 2024

Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics start time, date

7:30 p.m. ET Friday, June 7, 2024, at Capital One Center in Washington, D.C.

How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics

TV: Ion, WTHR

Streaming: Fubo (FREE)

