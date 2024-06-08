Advertisement

FINAL: Indiana Fever beat Washington Mystics, win third game of season

evan frank, indianapolis star
·9 min read

The Indiana Fever is 2-9 as it travels east to take on the Washington Mystics (0-10).

Caitlin Clark is coming off a 3-point performance against the New York Liberty, but the rookie still leads the Fever in scoring (15.6) and assists (6.4). Kelsey Mitchell (15.1 points), NaLyssa Smith (11.9 points, team-leading 7.1 rebounds) and Aliyah Boston (10.4 points, 6.6 rebounds) have also played key roles for Indiana this season.

Chloe Peterson will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.

Quick takeaways: Caitlin Clark gets hot from deep, her 30 points keep Mystics winless

Final: Indiana Fever win third game of season

Karlie Samuelson made a 3 for Washington. Caitlin Clark went to the free-throw line and made one of two shot attempts.

The Mystics didn't get a shot off at the end.

Clark led the way with 30 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals.

Fever 85, Mystics 83

0:11.9 left 4Q: Fever extends lead with Caitlin Clark's help

Caitlin Clark made two free throws for the Fever.

Fever 84, Mystics 80

0:17.8 left 4Q: Fever lead Mystics by two late

This one will come down to the wire. Indiana has shot 46% from long distance. Aliyah Boston went to the free throw line but missed both attempts.

Fever 82, Mystics 80

2:59 left 4Q: Mystics close the gap vs. the Fever

The lead is down to two after Julie Vanloo hit a 3 for Washington.

Fever 80, Mystics 78

6:14 left 4Q: Caitlin Clark continues to hit 3s for Fever

Katie Lou Samuelson made a 3 for the Fever. At 8:28, Caitlin Clark hit her sixth 3 of the game. Thirty seconds later, Clark hit her seventh 3.

Fever 77, Mystics 70

End of 3Q: Caitlin Clark heats up from beyond the arc

Caitlin Clark sunk a 3-pointer at 3:55 to tie it up at 57-57. That's her third triple of the game.

Myisha Hines-Allen broke the tie with a basket at 2:57. Kelsey Mitchell gave the Fever a 60-59 lead with a 3-pointer at 2:42.

Clark hit another 3 at 1:14. Hines-Allen made a basket at 0:54.1. She was fouled on the play and made the free throw.

Clark responded with a deep 3 at 0:46.1. The rookie has five 3s and 19 points.

Fever 66, Mystics 64

6:25 left 3Q: Fever find themselves down to Mystics in third quarter

Kelsey Mitchell has five points in the third quarter. Kristy Wallace hit a 3 for Indiana, but the Fever have surrendered the lead.

Mystics 52, Fever 51

Halftime: Indiana Fever struggle to hit field goals in second quarter

Aaliyah Edwards made a layup for Washington at 2:43. Indiana's lead is down to 38-36. Myisha Hines-Allen made one of two free throws for the Mystics and the lead is down to one point.

With 52 seconds left, Aliyah Boston made both free throw attempts. Karlie Samuelson (Katie Lou's sister) made a 3 at 0:37.1 to tie things at 40-40. Caitlin Clark broke the tie with two free throws at 23.1.

Indiana hasn't made a field goal since the 7:17 mark.

Fever 42, Mystics 40

3:25 left 2Q: Mystics go on 7-0 run against Fever

Ariel Atkins made a basket at 5:28 to break the scoreless streak for the Mystics. Atkins scored again at 3:51. Less than 30 seconds later, Atkins scored once again. This time it came on a 3-pointer. Washington is on a 7-0 run. Indiana hasn't scored since the 7:17 mark.

Fever 38, Mystics 34

5:35 left 2Q: Fever lead Mystics by 11

Caitlin Clark began the second quarter with a 3. Kristy Wallace also hit a 3 for Indiana. Neither team has scored in almost two minutes.

Fever 38, Mystics 27

End of 1Q: Fever ends quarter on 10-0 run against Mystics

Katie Lou Samuelson hit a 3-pointer for Indiana with 34.1 left in the first quarter. NaLyssa Smith led the Fever with seven points. Aliyah Boston put up six points and three rebounds. Caitlin Clark contributed five points.

Indiana concluded the first quarter on a 10-0 run.

Fever 28, Mystics 19

1:17 left 1Q: Fever extend lead over Mystics

Washington came out of the timeout on a 6-2 run, but Aliyah Boston, Erica Wheeler and NaLyssa Smith quickly scored for the Fever. Indiana is on a 7-0 run currently.

Fever 25, Mystics 19

4:33 left 1Q: Fever lead Mystics early on

Indiana's NaLyssa Smith opened the game with a layup. Aaliyah Edwards responded with a basket of her own to tie things up at 2-2. Kristy Wallace hit a 3-pointer to give the Fever a 5-2 lead at the 8:09 mark. Stefanie Dolson made a layup for Washington, but Aliyah Boston responded 20 seconds later with a layup.

At 7:06, Dolson hit a 3 to even things at 7-7. Caitlin Clark scored her first points of the game with a layup at 6:23. Boston and Mitchell followed that with back-to-back baskets for the Fever.

Washington responded with consecutive 3-pointers to tie things at 13-13. Clark broke the tie with a 3-pointer at 4:49.

Fever 16, Mystics 13

Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics start time, date

7:30 p.m. ET Friday, June 7, 2024, at Capital One Center in Washington, D.C.

How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics

TV: Ion, WTHR

Streaming: Fubo (FREE)

2024 Fever schedule

This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.

Date, day

place, opponent

Time, TV/results

May 3, Fri.

at Dallas^

L, 79-76

May 9, Thurs.

vs. Atlanta^

W, 83-80

May 14, Tues.

at Connecticut

L, 92-71

May 16, Thurs.

vs. New York

L, 102-66

May 18, Sat.

at New York

L, 91-80

May 20, Mon.

vs. Connecticut

L, 88-84

May 22, Wed.

at Seattle

L, 85-83

May 24, Fri.

at Los Angeles

W, 78-73

May 25, Sat.

at Las Vegas

L, 99-80

May 28, Tues.

vs. Los Angeles

L, 88-82

May 30, Thurs.

vs. Seattle

L, 103-88

June 1, Sat.

vs. Chicago*

W, 71-70

June 2, Sun.

at New York*

L, 104-68

June 7, Fri.

at Washington*

7:30 p.m., Ion, WTHR

June 10, Mon.

at Connecticut*

7 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR

June 13, Thurs.

vs. Atlanta*

7 p.m., WTHR

June 16, Sun.

vs. Chicago

Noon, CBS

June 19, Wed.

vs. Washington

7 p.m., NBA TV

June 21, Fri.

at Atlanta

7:30 p.m., Ion

June 23, Sun.

at Chicago

6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV

June 27, Thurs.

at Seattle

10 p.m., Prime, WALV

June 30, Sun.

at Phoenix

3 p.m., ESPN

July 2, Tues.

at Las Vegas

10 p.m., ESPN

July 6, Sat.

vs. New York

1 p.m., CBS

July 10, Wed.

vs. Washington

Noon, NBA TV, WTHR

July 12, Fri.

vs. Phoenix

7:30 p.m., Ion

July 14, Sun.

at Minnesota

7 p.m., ESPN

July 17, Wed.

at Dallas

8 p.m., ESPN

Aug. 16, Fri.

vs. Phoenix

7:30 p.m., Ion

Aug. 18, Sun.

vs. Seattle

4 p.m., ABC

Aug. 24, Sat.

at Minnesota

8 p.m., NBA TV

Aug. 26, Mon.

at Atlanta

7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR

Aug. 28, Wed.

vs. Connecticut

7 p.m., NBA TV

Aug. 30, Fri.

at Chicago

7:30 p.m., Ion

Sept. 1, Sun.

at Dallas

4 p.m., NBA TV

Sept. 4, Wed.

vs. Los Angeles

7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV

Sept. 6, Fri.

vs. Minnesota

7:30 p.m., Ion

Sept. 8, Sun.

vs. Atlanta

4 p.m., WTHR

Sept. 11, Wed.

vs. Las Vegas

7 p.m., NBA TV

Sept. 13, Fri.

vs. Las Vegas

7:30 p.m., Ion

Sept. 15, Sun.

vs. Dallas

3 p.m., WALV

Sept. 19, Thurs.

at Washington

7 p.m., Prime, WTHR

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics recap, Caitlin Clark stats