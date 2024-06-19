LIVE: Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics updates, Caitlin Clark stats, score, highlights

The Indiana Fever are on a two-game win streak entering their home game against the Washington Mystics on Wednesday.

Caitlin Clark had an impressive performance against the Chicago Sky on Sunday with 23 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Aliyah Boston also stood out with 19 points and 14 rebounds in the win.

Chloe Peterson will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.

5:32 left 2Q: Fever have a slim lead over Mystics

Washington scored four straight points to open the second quarter. Erica Wheeler broke the 21-21 tie with a 3-pointer to give the Fever the lead back. Karlie Samuelson answered with a 3 of her own. Lexie Hull followed that with a basket to give Indiana a 26-24 advantage.

Fever 28, Mystics 26

Lexie Hull attacks and lays in the reverse 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ezPDpri2Cq — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 19, 2024

End of 1Q: Fever hold 4-point lead after one quarter

Aliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith have led the way for the Fever offensively up to this point with six and five points, respectively. Caitlin Clark has four points, six rebounds and three assists.

Kelsey Mitchell hit Indiana's first 3 of the game with 59 seconds left to give the Fever a 21-14 lead. Mitchell now has six points. Karlie Samuelson, the sister of Katie Lou, made a jumper at 0:44.1. She was fouled during the play and converted the free throw attempt.

Indiana never trailed in the quarter.

Fever 21, Mystics 17

great dish from Aliyah Boston to NaLyssa Smith for ✌️ pic.twitter.com/IvhH8qjyqT — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 19, 2024

5:50 left 1Q: Fever take early lead over Mystics

Caitlin Clark quickly scored to start this one off. Aliyah Boston made a layup at 8:27 to give the Fever a 4-2 advantage. Washington's Aerial Atkins has tied the game at 4-4 at 8:07. Atkins has four points.

NaLyssa Smith broke the tie with a basket, but Aaliyah Edwards tied things up with a jumper. Before the timeout, Boston rattled off four more points for Indiana. Clark has three assists already.

Fever 11, Mystics 6

NaLyssa Smith accelerates to the hoop 💨



⭐️ vote NaLyssa to be an All-Star at https://t.co/4YFe9x6wfy. pic.twitter.com/fLXDtvhS0T — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 19, 2024

Caitlin Clark hesitates and gets inside for the bucket 💪



⭐️ vote Caitlin to be a 2024 WNBA All-Star at https://t.co/4YFe9x6wfy. pic.twitter.com/k7MCHr9AhJ — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 19, 2024

