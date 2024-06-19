Advertisement

LIVE: Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics updates, Caitlin Clark stats, score, highlights

evan frank, indianapolis star
·5 min read

The Indiana Fever are on a two-game win streak entering their home game against the Washington Mystics on Wednesday.

Caitlin Clark had an impressive performance against the Chicago Sky on Sunday with 23 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Aliyah Boston also stood out with 19 points and 14 rebounds in the win.

Chloe Peterson will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.

5:32 left 2Q: Fever have a slim lead over Mystics

Washington scored four straight points to open the second quarter. Erica Wheeler broke the 21-21 tie with a 3-pointer to give the Fever the lead back. Karlie Samuelson answered with a 3 of her own. Lexie Hull followed that with a basket to give Indiana a 26-24 advantage.

Fever 28, Mystics 26

End of 1Q: Fever hold 4-point lead after one quarter

Aliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith have led the way for the Fever offensively up to this point with six and five points, respectively. Caitlin Clark has four points, six rebounds and three assists.

Kelsey Mitchell hit Indiana's first 3 of the game with 59 seconds left to give the Fever a 21-14 lead. Mitchell now has six points. Karlie Samuelson, the sister of Katie Lou, made a jumper at 0:44.1. She was fouled during the play and converted the free throw attempt.

Indiana never trailed in the quarter.

Fever 21, Mystics 17

5:50 left 1Q: Fever take early lead over Mystics

Caitlin Clark quickly scored to start this one off. Aliyah Boston made a layup at 8:27 to give the Fever a 4-2 advantage. Washington's Aerial Atkins has tied the game at 4-4 at 8:07. Atkins has four points.

NaLyssa Smith broke the tie with a basket, but Aaliyah Edwards tied things up with a jumper. Before the timeout, Boston rattled off four more points for Indiana. Clark has three assists already.

Fever 11, Mystics 6

Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics start time, date

7 p.m. ET Sunday, June 19, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics

TV: NBA TV

Streaming: Fubo (FREE)

Indiana Fever news

What to know Time, TV for Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics on 6/19/24

Adorable moment: Caitlin Clark reunites with boy whose shot she ruthlessly blocked

Awards: Aliyah Boston named WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Big numbers: More evidence that Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark draw WNBA's biggest TV audience, attendance

2024 Fever schedule

This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.

Date, day

place, opponent

Time, TV/results

May 3, Fri.

at Dallas^

L, 79-76

May 9, Thurs.

vs. Atlanta^

W, 83-80

May 14, Tues.

at Connecticut

L, 92-71

May 16, Thurs.

vs. New York

L, 102-66

May 18, Sat.

at New York

L, 91-80

May 20, Mon.

vs. Connecticut

L, 88-84

May 22, Wed.

at Seattle

L, 85-83

May 24, Fri.

at Los Angeles

W, 78-73

May 25, Sat.

at Las Vegas

L, 99-80

May 28, Tues.

vs. Los Angeles

L, 88-82

May 30, Thurs.

vs. Seattle

L, 103-88

June 1, Sat.

vs. Chicago*

W, 71-70

June 2, Sun.

at New York*

L, 104-68

June 7, Fri.

at Washington*

W, 85-83

June 10, Mon.

at Connecticut*

L, 89-72

June 13, Thurs.

vs. Atlanta*

W, 91-84

June 16, Sun.

vs. Chicago

W, 91-83

June 19, Wed.

vs. Washington

7 p.m., NBA TV

June 21, Fri.

at Atlanta

7:30 p.m., Ion

June 23, Sun.

at Chicago

6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV

June 27, Thurs.

at Seattle

10 p.m., Prime, WALV

June 30, Sun.

at Phoenix

3 p.m., ESPN

July 2, Tues.

at Las Vegas

10 p.m., ESPN

July 6, Sat.

vs. New York

1 p.m., CBS

July 10, Wed.

vs. Washington

Noon, NBA TV, WTHR

July 12, Fri.

vs. Phoenix

7:30 p.m., Ion

July 14, Sun.

at Minnesota

7 p.m., ESPN

July 17, Wed.

at Dallas

8 p.m., ESPN

Aug. 16, Fri.

vs. Phoenix

7:30 p.m., Ion

Aug. 18, Sun.

vs. Seattle

4 p.m., ABC

Aug. 24, Sat.

at Minnesota

8 p.m., NBA TV

Aug. 26, Mon.

at Atlanta

7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR

Aug. 28, Wed.

vs. Connecticut

7 p.m., NBA TV

Aug. 30, Fri.

at Chicago

7:30 p.m., Ion

Sept. 1, Sun.

at Dallas

4 p.m., NBA TV

Sept. 4, Wed.

vs. Los Angeles

7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV

Sept. 6, Fri.

vs. Minnesota

7:30 p.m., Ion

Sept. 8, Sun.

vs. Atlanta

4 p.m., WTHR

Sept. 11, Wed.

vs. Las Vegas

7 p.m., NBA TV

Sept. 13, Fri.

vs. Las Vegas

7:30 p.m., Ion

Sept. 15, Sun.

vs. Dallas

3 p.m., WALV

Sept. 19, Thurs.

at Washington

7 p.m., Prime, WTHR

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics live updates, Caitlin Clark stats