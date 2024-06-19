LIVE: Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics updates, Caitlin Clark stats, score, highlights

The Indiana Fever are on a two-game win streak entering their home game against the Washington Mystics on Wednesday.

Caitlin Clark had an impressive performance against the Chicago Sky on Sunday with 23 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Aliyah Boston also stood out with 19 points and 14 rebounds in the win.

Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics start time, date

7 p.m. ET Sunday, June 19, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics

TV: NBA TV

Streaming: Fubo (FREE)

