LIVE: Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces, Caitlin Clark stats, updates, score, highlights

evan frank, indianapolis star
·3 min read

The Indiana Fever improved to 1-5 after a 78-73 win on the road against the Los Angeles Sparks are coming off their first victory of the season as they take on the defending WNBA champions.

Caitlin Clark made a late 3-pointer in LA to help the Fever earn their first victory of the season. Tonight, Indiana is on the road against the defending WNBA champions Las Vegas Aces.

Chloe Peterson will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.

Indiana Fever vs Aces start time, date

9 p.m. ET Saturday, May 25, 2024, at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces

TV: NBA TV, WTHR-13

Streaming: Fubo (FREE)

2024 Fever schedule

This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.

Date, day

place, opponent

Time, TV/results

May 3, Fri.

at Dallas^

L, 79-76

May 9, Thurs.

vs. Atlanta^

W, 83-80

May 14, Tues.

at Connecticut

L, 92-71

May 16, Thurs.

vs. New York

L, 102-66

May 18, Sat.

at New York

L, 91-80

May 20, Mon.

vs. Connecticut

L, 88-84

May 22, Wed.

at Seattle

L, 85-83

May 24, Fri.

at Los Angeles

W, 78-73

May 25, Sat.

at Las Vegas

9 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR

May 28, Tues.

vs. Los Angeles

7 p.m., NBA TV

May 30, Thurs.

vs. Seattle

7 p.m., Prime, WTHR

June 1, Sat.

vs. Chicago*

1 p.m., NBA TV, WALV

June 2, Sun.

at New York*

7 p.m., NBA TV, WALV

June 7, Fri.

at Washington*

7:30 p.m., Ion, WTHR

June 10, Mon.

at Connecticut*

7 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR

June 13, Thurs.

vs. Atlanta*

7 p.m., WTHR

June 16, Sun.

vs. Chicago

Noon, CBS

June 19, Wed.

vs. Washington

7 p.m., NBA TV

June 21, Fri.

at Atlanta

7:30 p.m., Ion

June 23, Sun.

at Chicago

6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV

June 27, Thurs.

at Seattle

10 p.m., Prime, WALV

June 30, Sun.

at Phoenix

3 p.m., ESPN

July 2, Tues.

at Las Vegas

10 p.m., ESPN

July 6, Sat.

vs. New York

1 p.m., CBS

July 10, Wed.

vs. Washington

Noon, NBA TV, WTHR

July 12, Fri.

vs. Phoenix

7:30 p.m., Ion

July 14, Sun.

at Minnesota

7 p.m., ESPN

July 17, Wed.

at Dallas

8 p.m., ESPN

Aug. 16, Fri.

vs. Phoenix

7:30 p.m., Ion

Aug. 18, Sun.

vs. Seattle

4 p.m., ABC

Aug. 24, Sat.

at Minnesota

8 p.m., NBA TV

Aug. 26, Mon.

at Atlanta

7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR

Aug. 28, Wed.

vs. Connecticut

7 p.m., NBA TV

Aug. 30, Fri.

at Chicago

7:30 p.m., Ion

Sept. 1, Sun.

at Dallas

4 p.m., NBA TV

Sept. 4, Wed.

vs. Los Angeles

7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV

Sept. 6, Fri.

vs. Minnesota

7:30 p.m., Ion

Sept. 8, Sun.

vs. Atlanta

4 p.m., WTHR

Sept. 11, Wed.

vs. Las Vegas

7 p.m., NBA TV

Sept. 13, Fri.

vs. Las Vegas

7:30 p.m., Ion

Sept. 15, Sun.

vs. Dallas

3 p.m., WALV

Sept. 19, Thurs.

at Washington

7 p.m., Prime, WTHR

*-Commissioner's Cup games

