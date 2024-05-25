LIVE: Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces, Caitlin Clark stats, updates, score, highlights
The Indiana Fever improved to 1-5 after a 78-73 win on the road against the Los Angeles Sparks are coming off their first victory of the season as they take on the defending WNBA champions.
Caitlin Clark made a late 3-pointer in LA to help the Fever earn their first victory of the season. Tonight, Indiana is on the road against the defending WNBA champions Las Vegas Aces.
Chloe Peterson will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.
Indiana Fever vs Aces start time, date
9 p.m. ET Saturday, May 25, 2024, at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.
How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces
TV: NBA TV, WTHR-13
Streaming: Fubo (FREE)
2024 Fever schedule
This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.
Date, day
place, opponent
Time, TV/results
May 3, Fri.
at Dallas^
May 9, Thurs.
vs. Atlanta^
May 14, Tues.
at Connecticut
May 16, Thurs.
vs. New York
May 18, Sat.
at New York
May 20, Mon.
vs. Connecticut
May 22, Wed.
at Seattle
May 24, Fri.
at Los Angeles
May 25, Sat.
at Las Vegas
9 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
May 28, Tues.
vs. Los Angeles
7 p.m., NBA TV
May 30, Thurs.
vs. Seattle
7 p.m., Prime, WTHR
June 1, Sat.
vs. Chicago*
1 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
June 2, Sun.
at New York*
7 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
June 7, Fri.
at Washington*
7:30 p.m., Ion, WTHR
June 10, Mon.
at Connecticut*
7 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
June 13, Thurs.
vs. Atlanta*
7 p.m., WTHR
June 16, Sun.
vs. Chicago
Noon, CBS
June 19, Wed.
vs. Washington
7 p.m., NBA TV
June 21, Fri.
at Atlanta
7:30 p.m., Ion
June 23, Sun.
at Chicago
6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
June 27, Thurs.
at Seattle
10 p.m., Prime, WALV
June 30, Sun.
at Phoenix
3 p.m., ESPN
July 2, Tues.
at Las Vegas
10 p.m., ESPN
July 6, Sat.
vs. New York
1 p.m., CBS
July 10, Wed.
vs. Washington
Noon, NBA TV, WTHR
July 12, Fri.
vs. Phoenix
7:30 p.m., Ion
July 14, Sun.
at Minnesota
7 p.m., ESPN
July 17, Wed.
at Dallas
8 p.m., ESPN
Aug. 16, Fri.
vs. Phoenix
7:30 p.m., Ion
Aug. 18, Sun.
vs. Seattle
4 p.m., ABC
Aug. 24, Sat.
at Minnesota
8 p.m., NBA TV
Aug. 26, Mon.
at Atlanta
7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
Aug. 28, Wed.
vs. Connecticut
7 p.m., NBA TV
Aug. 30, Fri.
at Chicago
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 1, Sun.
at Dallas
4 p.m., NBA TV
Sept. 4, Wed.
vs. Los Angeles
7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV
Sept. 6, Fri.
vs. Minnesota
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 8, Sun.
vs. Atlanta
4 p.m., WTHR
Sept. 11, Wed.
vs. Las Vegas
7 p.m., NBA TV
Sept. 13, Fri.
vs. Las Vegas
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 15, Sun.
vs. Dallas
3 p.m., WALV
Sept. 19, Thurs.
at Washington
7 p.m., Prime, WTHR
*-Commissioner's Cup games
