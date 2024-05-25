LIVE: Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces, Caitlin Clark stats, updates, score, highlights

The Indiana Fever improved to 1-5 after a 78-73 win on the road against the Los Angeles Sparks are coming off their first victory of the season as they take on the defending WNBA champions.

Caitlin Clark made a late 3-pointer in LA to help the Fever earn their first victory of the season. Tonight, Indiana is on the road against the defending WNBA champions Las Vegas Aces.

Chloe Peterson will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.

Indiana Fever vs Aces start time, date

9 p.m. ET Saturday, May 25, 2024, at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces

TV: NBA TV, WTHR-13

Streaming: Fubo (FREE)

2024 Fever schedule

This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.

Date, day place, opponent Time, TV/results May 3, Fri. at Dallas^ L, 79-76 May 9, Thurs. vs. Atlanta^ W, 83-80 May 14, Tues. at Connecticut L, 92-71 May 16, Thurs. vs. New York L, 102-66 May 18, Sat. at New York L, 91-80 May 20, Mon. vs. Connecticut L, 88-84 May 22, Wed. at Seattle L, 85-83 May 24, Fri. at Los Angeles W, 78-73 May 25, Sat. at Las Vegas 9 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR May 28, Tues. vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m., NBA TV May 30, Thurs. vs. Seattle 7 p.m., Prime, WTHR June 1, Sat. vs. Chicago* 1 p.m., NBA TV, WALV June 2, Sun. at New York* 7 p.m., NBA TV, WALV June 7, Fri. at Washington* 7:30 p.m., Ion, WTHR June 10, Mon. at Connecticut* 7 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR June 13, Thurs. vs. Atlanta* 7 p.m., WTHR June 16, Sun. vs. Chicago Noon, CBS June 19, Wed. vs. Washington 7 p.m., NBA TV June 21, Fri. at Atlanta 7:30 p.m., Ion June 23, Sun. at Chicago 6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV June 27, Thurs. at Seattle 10 p.m., Prime, WALV June 30, Sun. at Phoenix 3 p.m., ESPN July 2, Tues. at Las Vegas 10 p.m., ESPN July 6, Sat. vs. New York 1 p.m., CBS July 10, Wed. vs. Washington Noon, NBA TV, WTHR July 12, Fri. vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m., Ion July 14, Sun. at Minnesota 7 p.m., ESPN July 17, Wed. at Dallas 8 p.m., ESPN Aug. 16, Fri. vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m., Ion Aug. 18, Sun. vs. Seattle 4 p.m., ABC Aug. 24, Sat. at Minnesota 8 p.m., NBA TV Aug. 26, Mon. at Atlanta 7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR Aug. 28, Wed. vs. Connecticut 7 p.m., NBA TV Aug. 30, Fri. at Chicago 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 1, Sun. at Dallas 4 p.m., NBA TV Sept. 4, Wed. vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV Sept. 6, Fri. vs. Minnesota 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 8, Sun. vs. Atlanta 4 p.m., WTHR Sept. 11, Wed. vs. Las Vegas 7 p.m., NBA TV Sept. 13, Fri. vs. Las Vegas 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 15, Sun. vs. Dallas 3 p.m., WALV Sept. 19, Thurs. at Washington 7 p.m., Prime, WTHR

*-Commissioner's Cup games

