LIVE: Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun updates, Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut on Disney Plus

The Indiana Fever begin a new era tonight with No. 1 overall WNBA draft pick Caitlin Clark.

Indiana plays at the Connecticut Sun, who are coached by former Fever player and coach Stephanie White. Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell, who averaged 18.2 points in 2023, is available despite an ankle injury. Aliyah Boston, the 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year, anchors the Fever frontcourt.

Chloe Peterson will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.

Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever fans in Connecticut

the fans are showing out in Connecticut tonight 🙌 pic.twitter.com/7CECWVIFSJ — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 14, 2024

Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun starting lineups

Fever: Katie Lou Samuelson, Caitlin Clark, Erica Wheeler, NaLyssa Smith, Aliyah Boston.

Sun: Dijonai Carrington, Brionna Jones, Alyssa Thomas, Tyasha Harris, DeWanna Bonner.

When do the Indiana Fever play tonight?

7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

What channel is the Indiana Fever game on?

TV: ESPN2

Streaming: Disney+, ESPN+, Fubo (FREE)

Indiana Fever betting odds

via BetMGM

Favorite: Connecticut by 8.5 points

Over/under: 166.5 total points

Moneyline: Fever +270, Sun -350

Caitlin Clark WNBA preseason stats

In two preseason games, Clark averaged 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.0 rebounds and 5.5 turnovers.

Caitlin Clark college stats

The two-time national player of the year from Iowa finished with NCAA Division I records of 3,951 points and 1,144 assists. In 139 career games, she averaged 28.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists. The Hawkeyes made the national championship game in 2023 and '24.

How tall is Caitlin Clark?

6-0

How to buy a Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever jersey

Predictions for Caitlin Clark's first WNBA game

ESPN: Sun have a 63.9% chance of winning

Picks and Parlays: Sun 83-72

What is Caitlin Clark's salary?

WNBA rookie scale places Clark's 2024 salary at $76,535.

Indiana Fever 2024 roster

The Indiana Fever have 13 players.

2024 Fever schedule

This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.

Date, day place, opponent Time, TV/results May 3, Fri. at Dallas^ L, 79-76 May 9, Thurs. vs. Atlanta^ W, 83-80 May 14, Tues. at Connecticut 8 p.m., ESPN2 May 16, Thurs. vs. New York 7 p.m., Prime, WTHR May 18, Sat. at New York 1 p.m., ABC May 20, Mon. vs. Connecticut 7 p.m., ESPN May 22, Wed. at Seattle 10 p.m., WTHR May 24, Fri. at Los Angeles 10 p.m., Ion May 25, Sat. at Las Vegas 9 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR May 28, Tues. vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m., NBA TV May 30, Thurs. vs. Seattle 7 p.m., Prime, WTHR June 1, Sat. vs. Chicago* 1 p.m., NBA TV, WALV June 2, Sun. at New York* 7 p.m., NBA TV, WALV June 7, Fri. at Washington* 7:30 p.m., Ion, WTHR June 10, Mon. at Connecticut* 7 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR June 13, Thurs. vs. Atlanta* 7 p.m., WTHR June 16, Sun. vs. Chicago Noon, CBS June 19, Wed. vs. Washington 7 p.m., NBA TV June 21, Fri. at Atlanta 7:30 p.m., Ion June 23, Sun. at Chicago 6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV June 27, Thurs. at Seattle 10 p.m., Prime, WALV June 30, Sun. at Phoenix 3 p.m., ESPN July 2, Tues. at Las Vegas 10 p.m., ESPN July 6, Sat. vs. New York 1 p.m., CBS July 10, Wed. vs. Washington Noon, NBA TV, WTHR July 12, Fri. vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m., Ion July 14, Sun. at Minnesota 7 p.m., ESPN July 17, Wed. at Dallas 8 p.m., ESPN Aug. 16, Fri. vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m., Ion Aug. 18, Sun. vs. Seattle 4 p.m., ABC Aug. 24, Sat. at Minnesota 8 p.m., NBA TV Aug. 26, Mon. at Atlanta 7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR Aug. 28, Wed. vs. Connecticut 7 p.m., NBA TV Aug. 30, Fri. at Chicago 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 1, Sun. at Dallas 4 p.m., NBA TV Sept. 4, Wed. vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV Sept. 6, Fri. vs. Minnesota 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 8, Sun. vs. Atlanta 4 p.m., WTHR Sept. 11, Wed. vs. Las Vegas 7 p.m., NBA TV Sept. 13, Fri. vs. Las Vegas 7:30 p.m., Ion Sun. 15, Sun. vs. Dallas 3 p.m., WALV Sept. 19, Thurs. at Washington 7 p.m., Prime, WTHR

