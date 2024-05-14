LIVE: Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun updates, Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut on Disney Plus
The Indiana Fever begin a new era tonight with No. 1 overall WNBA draft pick Caitlin Clark.
Indiana plays at the Connecticut Sun, who are coached by former Fever player and coach Stephanie White. Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell, who averaged 18.2 points in 2023, is available despite an ankle injury. Aliyah Boston, the 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year, anchors the Fever frontcourt.
Chloe Peterson will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.
Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever fans in Connecticut
Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun starting lineups
Fever: Katie Lou Samuelson, Caitlin Clark, Erica Wheeler, NaLyssa Smith, Aliyah Boston.
Sun: Dijonai Carrington, Brionna Jones, Alyssa Thomas, Tyasha Harris, DeWanna Bonner.
When do the Indiana Fever play tonight?
7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.
What channel is the Indiana Fever game on?
TV: ESPN2
Streaming: Disney+, ESPN+, Fubo (FREE)
Indiana Fever betting odds
via BetMGM
Favorite: Connecticut by 8.5 points
Over/under: 166.5 total points
Moneyline: Fever +270, Sun -350
Caitlin Clark WNBA preseason stats
In two preseason games, Clark averaged 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.0 rebounds and 5.5 turnovers.
Caitlin Clark college stats
The two-time national player of the year from Iowa finished with NCAA Division I records of 3,951 points and 1,144 assists. In 139 career games, she averaged 28.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists. The Hawkeyes made the national championship game in 2023 and '24.
How tall is Caitlin Clark?
6-0
How to buy a Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever jersey
There are a lot of options for T-shirts, hoodies and hats at the team store.
Predictions for Caitlin Clark's first WNBA game
ESPN: Sun have a 63.9% chance of winning
Picks and Parlays: Sun 83-72
What is Caitlin Clark's salary?
WNBA rookie scale places Clark's 2024 salary at $76,535.
Indiana Fever 2024 roster
The Indiana Fever have 13 players.
2024 Fever schedule
This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.
Date, day
place, opponent
Time, TV/results
May 3, Fri.
at Dallas^
May 9, Thurs.
vs. Atlanta^
May 14, Tues.
at Connecticut
8 p.m., ESPN2
May 16, Thurs.
vs. New York
7 p.m., Prime, WTHR
May 18, Sat.
at New York
1 p.m., ABC
May 20, Mon.
vs. Connecticut
7 p.m., ESPN
May 22, Wed.
at Seattle
10 p.m., WTHR
May 24, Fri.
at Los Angeles
10 p.m., Ion
May 25, Sat.
at Las Vegas
9 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
May 28, Tues.
vs. Los Angeles
7 p.m., NBA TV
May 30, Thurs.
vs. Seattle
7 p.m., Prime, WTHR
June 1, Sat.
vs. Chicago*
1 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
June 2, Sun.
at New York*
7 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
June 7, Fri.
at Washington*
7:30 p.m., Ion, WTHR
June 10, Mon.
at Connecticut*
7 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
June 13, Thurs.
vs. Atlanta*
7 p.m., WTHR
June 16, Sun.
vs. Chicago
Noon, CBS
June 19, Wed.
vs. Washington
7 p.m., NBA TV
June 21, Fri.
at Atlanta
7:30 p.m., Ion
June 23, Sun.
at Chicago
6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
June 27, Thurs.
at Seattle
10 p.m., Prime, WALV
June 30, Sun.
at Phoenix
3 p.m., ESPN
July 2, Tues.
at Las Vegas
10 p.m., ESPN
July 6, Sat.
vs. New York
1 p.m., CBS
July 10, Wed.
vs. Washington
Noon, NBA TV, WTHR
July 12, Fri.
vs. Phoenix
7:30 p.m., Ion
July 14, Sun.
at Minnesota
7 p.m., ESPN
July 17, Wed.
at Dallas
8 p.m., ESPN
Aug. 16, Fri.
vs. Phoenix
7:30 p.m., Ion
Aug. 18, Sun.
vs. Seattle
4 p.m., ABC
Aug. 24, Sat.
at Minnesota
8 p.m., NBA TV
Aug. 26, Mon.
at Atlanta
7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
Aug. 28, Wed.
vs. Connecticut
7 p.m., NBA TV
Aug. 30, Fri.
at Chicago
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 1, Sun.
at Dallas
4 p.m., NBA TV
Sept. 4, Wed.
vs. Los Angeles
7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV
Sept. 6, Fri.
vs. Minnesota
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 8, Sun.
vs. Atlanta
4 p.m., WTHR
Sept. 11, Wed.
vs. Las Vegas
7 p.m., NBA TV
Sept. 13, Fri.
vs. Las Vegas
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sun. 15, Sun.
vs. Dallas
3 p.m., WALV
Sept. 19, Thurs.
at Washington
7 p.m., Prime, WTHR
