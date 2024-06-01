LIVE: Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky updates, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese stats
The Indiana Fever are 1-8 to start the 2024 season and will host the Chicago Sky (3-3) on Saturday.
Caitlin Clark has averaged 17.6 points, 6.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game as a rookie. Kelsey Mitchell has averaged 14.1 points per game this season and Aliyah Boston has put up 11.0 points and 6.8 rebounds.
The Sky features rookies Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. Cardoso, the third overall pick in the WNBA draft, will make her regular season debut after suffering a shoulder injury in a preseason game.
Indiana is still searching for its first win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this season.
Chloe Peterson will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.
5:57 left 3Q: Fever open up quarter on 8-4 run
The Fever have outscored the Sky in the third quarter, 8-4. NaLyssa Smith has four points in the period.
Fever 43, Sky 37
NaLyssa Smith floats it in to get the second half started 🔥 pic.twitter.com/guueNr6pbS
— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 1, 2024
Halftime: Fever hold slim lead over Sky
Kelsey Mitchell hit a jumper to give Indiana a 35-31 lead. Angel Reese added a jumper of her own to cut the lead down before the half.
Fever 35, Sky 33
Kelsey Mitchell put on the speed for the fastbreak layup ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/7F7gYPU2Nk
— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 1, 2024
1:51 left 2Q: Fever and Sky remain tied
Caitlin Clark has eight points, three assists and two rebounds so far. NaLyssa Smith leads the team with 9 points. Both teams are shooting 41% from the floor.
Fever 31, Sky 31
The Fever didn't score for four minutes until Kelsey Mitchell sunk a 3-pointer and fastbreak layup, tying the game at 31.
Interestingly enough, defense is keeping Indiana in this game right now. Chicago takes a timeout at the under-2 of the second quarter.
— Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) June 1, 2024
5:44 left 2Q: Sky tie things up with Fever
Chicago cut Indiana's lead to 17-16 with two free throws from Chennedy Carter. Katie Lou Samuelson's layup at 8:51 stopped the Fever's scoring drought. Less than a minute later, NaLyssa Smith made her second 3-pointer of the game.
Kamilla Cardoso made back-to-back buckets to cut the Fever's lead to 22-20 with 7:42 left. Grace Berger went to the free throw after taking a 3, but missed all of her attempts. Chennedy Carter responded with a layup, which tied the game at 22-22.
On the following possession, NaLyssa Smith hit a jumper to give the lead back to Indiana. Dana Evans tied things up at 24-24 with a floating jumper.
Fever 24, Sky 24
NaLyssa Smith drains her second 3️⃣ of the game! pic.twitter.com/H62tRjBtYU
— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 1, 2024
"My goodness, the pass from Clark!"
Caitlin Clark with the dime to Katie Lou Samuelson for the layup. pic.twitter.com/wyyvj8t9Q4
— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 1, 2024
End of 1Q: Caitlin Clark makes two 3s in first quarter
Caitlin Clark hit a 3 at 4:30 to give Indiana a 16-10 advantage. Isabelle Harrison made a basket at 2:03 for the Sky. The Fever are up 17-12.
The Sky's Kamilla Cardoso scored her first WNBA points with a layup at 0:54.
Fever 17, Sky 14
4:45 left 1Q: Fever begin the game with a lead
Caitlin Clark opened with a 3-pointer. Chicago opened the game on a 6-3 run. Kristy Wallace cut the Sky's lead to 6-5 at the 7:07 mark. Aliyah Boston gave the Fever a 7-6 lead at 6:31 with a jumper.
NaLyssa Smith hit a 3-pointer at 5:33.
Fever 13, Sky 8
Kelsey Mitchell finds Kristy Wallace on the fastbreak two. pic.twitter.com/HDJUBvWte0
— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 1, 2024
Caitlin Clark for three!
it's gametime on @espn pic.twitter.com/gsSIPWOhqS
— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 1, 2024
Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky start time, date
Noon ET Saturday, June 1, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky
TV: ESPN
Streaming: Fubo (FREE)
2024 Fever schedule
This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.
Date, day
place, opponent
Time, TV/results
May 3, Fri.
at Dallas^
May 9, Thurs.
vs. Atlanta^
May 14, Tues.
at Connecticut
May 16, Thurs.
vs. New York
May 18, Sat.
at New York
May 20, Mon.
vs. Connecticut
May 22, Wed.
at Seattle
May 24, Fri.
at Los Angeles
May 25, Sat.
at Las Vegas
May 28, Tues.
vs. Los Angeles
May 30, Thurs.
vs. Seattle
June 1, Sat.
vs. Chicago*
12 p.m., ESPN
June 2, Sun.
at New York*
7 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
June 7, Fri.
at Washington*
7:30 p.m., Ion, WTHR
June 10, Mon.
at Connecticut*
7 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
June 13, Thurs.
vs. Atlanta*
7 p.m., WTHR
June 16, Sun.
vs. Chicago
Noon, CBS
June 19, Wed.
vs. Washington
7 p.m., NBA TV
June 21, Fri.
at Atlanta
7:30 p.m., Ion
June 23, Sun.
at Chicago
6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
June 27, Thurs.
at Seattle
10 p.m., Prime, WALV
June 30, Sun.
at Phoenix
3 p.m., ESPN
July 2, Tues.
at Las Vegas
10 p.m., ESPN
July 6, Sat.
vs. New York
1 p.m., CBS
July 10, Wed.
vs. Washington
Noon, NBA TV, WTHR
July 12, Fri.
vs. Phoenix
7:30 p.m., Ion
July 14, Sun.
at Minnesota
7 p.m., ESPN
July 17, Wed.
at Dallas
8 p.m., ESPN
Aug. 16, Fri.
vs. Phoenix
7:30 p.m., Ion
Aug. 18, Sun.
vs. Seattle
4 p.m., ABC
Aug. 24, Sat.
at Minnesota
8 p.m., NBA TV
Aug. 26, Mon.
at Atlanta
7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
Aug. 28, Wed.
vs. Connecticut
7 p.m., NBA TV
Aug. 30, Fri.
at Chicago
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 1, Sun.
at Dallas
4 p.m., NBA TV
Sept. 4, Wed.
vs. Los Angeles
7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV
Sept. 6, Fri.
vs. Minnesota
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 8, Sun.
vs. Atlanta
4 p.m., WTHR
Sept. 11, Wed.
vs. Las Vegas
7 p.m., NBA TV
Sept. 13, Fri.
vs. Las Vegas
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 15, Sun.
vs. Dallas
3 p.m., WALV
Sept. 19, Thurs.
at Washington
7 p.m., Prime, WTHR
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky live updates, Caitlin Clark stats, score