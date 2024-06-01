LIVE: Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky updates, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese stats

The Indiana Fever are 1-8 to start the 2024 season and will host the Chicago Sky (3-3) on Saturday.

Caitlin Clark has averaged 17.6 points, 6.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game as a rookie. Kelsey Mitchell has averaged 14.1 points per game this season and Aliyah Boston has put up 11.0 points and 6.8 rebounds.

The Sky features rookies Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. Cardoso, the third overall pick in the WNBA draft, will make her regular season debut after suffering a shoulder injury in a preseason game.

Indiana is still searching for its first win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this season.

5:57 left 3Q: Fever open up quarter on 8-4 run

The Fever have outscored the Sky in the third quarter, 8-4. NaLyssa Smith has four points in the period.

Fever 43, Sky 37

NaLyssa Smith floats it in to get the second half started 🔥 pic.twitter.com/guueNr6pbS — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 1, 2024

Halftime: Fever hold slim lead over Sky

Kelsey Mitchell hit a jumper to give Indiana a 35-31 lead. Angel Reese added a jumper of her own to cut the lead down before the half.

Fever 35, Sky 33

Kelsey Mitchell put on the speed for the fastbreak layup ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/7F7gYPU2Nk — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 1, 2024

1:51 left 2Q: Fever and Sky remain tied

Caitlin Clark has eight points, three assists and two rebounds so far. NaLyssa Smith leads the team with 9 points. Both teams are shooting 41% from the floor.

Fever 31, Sky 31

The Fever didn't score for four minutes until Kelsey Mitchell sunk a 3-pointer and fastbreak layup, tying the game at 31.



Interestingly enough, defense is keeping Indiana in this game right now. Chicago takes a timeout at the under-2 of the second quarter. — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) June 1, 2024

5:44 left 2Q: Sky tie things up with Fever

Chicago cut Indiana's lead to 17-16 with two free throws from Chennedy Carter. Katie Lou Samuelson's layup at 8:51 stopped the Fever's scoring drought. Less than a minute later, NaLyssa Smith made her second 3-pointer of the game.

Kamilla Cardoso made back-to-back buckets to cut the Fever's lead to 22-20 with 7:42 left. Grace Berger went to the free throw after taking a 3, but missed all of her attempts. Chennedy Carter responded with a layup, which tied the game at 22-22.

On the following possession, NaLyssa Smith hit a jumper to give the lead back to Indiana. Dana Evans tied things up at 24-24 with a floating jumper.

Fever 24, Sky 24

NaLyssa Smith drains her second 3️⃣ of the game! pic.twitter.com/H62tRjBtYU — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 1, 2024

"My goodness, the pass from Clark!"



Caitlin Clark with the dime to Katie Lou Samuelson for the layup. pic.twitter.com/wyyvj8t9Q4 — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 1, 2024

End of 1Q: Caitlin Clark makes two 3s in first quarter

Caitlin Clark hit a 3 at 4:30 to give Indiana a 16-10 advantage. Isabelle Harrison made a basket at 2:03 for the Sky. The Fever are up 17-12.

The Sky's Kamilla Cardoso scored her first WNBA points with a layup at 0:54.

Fever 17, Sky 14

4:45 left 1Q: Fever begin the game with a lead

Caitlin Clark opened with a 3-pointer. Chicago opened the game on a 6-3 run. Kristy Wallace cut the Sky's lead to 6-5 at the 7:07 mark. Aliyah Boston gave the Fever a 7-6 lead at 6:31 with a jumper.

NaLyssa Smith hit a 3-pointer at 5:33.

Fever 13, Sky 8

Kelsey Mitchell finds Kristy Wallace on the fastbreak two. pic.twitter.com/HDJUBvWte0 — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 1, 2024

