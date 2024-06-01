Advertisement

LIVE: Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky updates, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese stats

evan frank, indianapolis star
·3 min read

The Indiana Fever are 1-8 to start the 2024 season and will host the Chicago Sky (3-3) on Saturday.

Caitlin Clark has averaged 17.6 points, 6.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game as a rookie. Kelsey Mitchell has averaged 14.1 points per game this season and Aliyah Boston has put up 11.0 points and 6.8 rebounds.

The Sky features rookies Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. Cardoso, the third overall pick in the WNBA draft, will make her regular season debut after suffering a shoulder injury in a preseason game.

Indiana is still searching for its first win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this season.

Chloe Peterson will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.

Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky start time, date

Noon ET Saturday, June 1, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky

TV: ESPN

Streaming: Fubo (FREE)

2024 Fever schedule

This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.

Date, day

place, opponent

Time, TV/results

May 3, Fri.

at Dallas^

L, 79-76

May 9, Thurs.

vs. Atlanta^

W, 83-80

May 14, Tues.

at Connecticut

L, 92-71

May 16, Thurs.

vs. New York

L, 102-66

May 18, Sat.

at New York

L, 91-80

May 20, Mon.

vs. Connecticut

L, 88-84

May 22, Wed.

at Seattle

L, 85-83

May 24, Fri.

at Los Angeles

W, 78-73

May 25, Sat.

at Las Vegas

L, 99-80

May 28, Tues.

vs. Los Angeles

L, 88-82

May 30, Thurs.

vs. Seattle

L, 103-88

June 1, Sat.

vs. Chicago*

12 p.m., ESPN

June 2, Sun.

at New York*

7 p.m., NBA TV, WALV

June 7, Fri.

at Washington*

7:30 p.m., Ion, WTHR

June 10, Mon.

at Connecticut*

7 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR

June 13, Thurs.

vs. Atlanta*

7 p.m., WTHR

June 16, Sun.

vs. Chicago

Noon, CBS

June 19, Wed.

vs. Washington

7 p.m., NBA TV

June 21, Fri.

at Atlanta

7:30 p.m., Ion

June 23, Sun.

at Chicago

6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV

June 27, Thurs.

at Seattle

10 p.m., Prime, WALV

June 30, Sun.

at Phoenix

3 p.m., ESPN

July 2, Tues.

at Las Vegas

10 p.m., ESPN

July 6, Sat.

vs. New York

1 p.m., CBS

July 10, Wed.

vs. Washington

Noon, NBA TV, WTHR

July 12, Fri.

vs. Phoenix

7:30 p.m., Ion

July 14, Sun.

at Minnesota

7 p.m., ESPN

July 17, Wed.

at Dallas

8 p.m., ESPN

Aug. 16, Fri.

vs. Phoenix

7:30 p.m., Ion

Aug. 18, Sun.

vs. Seattle

4 p.m., ABC

Aug. 24, Sat.

at Minnesota

8 p.m., NBA TV

Aug. 26, Mon.

at Atlanta

7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR

Aug. 28, Wed.

vs. Connecticut

7 p.m., NBA TV

Aug. 30, Fri.

at Chicago

7:30 p.m., Ion

Sept. 1, Sun.

at Dallas

4 p.m., NBA TV

Sept. 4, Wed.

vs. Los Angeles

7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV

Sept. 6, Fri.

vs. Minnesota

7:30 p.m., Ion

Sept. 8, Sun.

vs. Atlanta

4 p.m., WTHR

Sept. 11, Wed.

vs. Las Vegas

7 p.m., NBA TV

Sept. 13, Fri.

vs. Las Vegas

7:30 p.m., Ion

Sept. 15, Sun.

vs. Dallas

3 p.m., WALV

Sept. 19, Thurs.

at Washington

7 p.m., Prime, WTHR

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky live updates, Caitlin Clark stats, score