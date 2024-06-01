LIVE: Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky updates, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese stats
The Indiana Fever are 1-8 to start the 2024 season and will host the Chicago Sky (3-3) on Saturday.
Caitlin Clark has averaged 17.6 points, 6.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game as a rookie. Kelsey Mitchell has averaged 14.1 points per game this season and Aliyah Boston has put up 11.0 points and 6.8 rebounds.
The Sky features rookies Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. Cardoso, the third overall pick in the WNBA draft, will make her regular season debut after suffering a shoulder injury in a preseason game.
Indiana is still searching for its first win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this season.
Chloe Peterson will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.
Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky start time, date
Noon ET Saturday, June 1, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky
TV: ESPN
Streaming: Fubo (FREE)
2024 Fever schedule
This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.
Date, day
place, opponent
Time, TV/results
May 3, Fri.
at Dallas^
May 9, Thurs.
vs. Atlanta^
May 14, Tues.
at Connecticut
May 16, Thurs.
vs. New York
May 18, Sat.
at New York
May 20, Mon.
vs. Connecticut
May 22, Wed.
at Seattle
May 24, Fri.
at Los Angeles
May 25, Sat.
at Las Vegas
May 28, Tues.
vs. Los Angeles
May 30, Thurs.
vs. Seattle
June 1, Sat.
vs. Chicago*
12 p.m., ESPN
June 2, Sun.
at New York*
7 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
June 7, Fri.
at Washington*
7:30 p.m., Ion, WTHR
June 10, Mon.
at Connecticut*
7 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
June 13, Thurs.
vs. Atlanta*
7 p.m., WTHR
June 16, Sun.
vs. Chicago
Noon, CBS
June 19, Wed.
vs. Washington
7 p.m., NBA TV
June 21, Fri.
at Atlanta
7:30 p.m., Ion
June 23, Sun.
at Chicago
6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
June 27, Thurs.
at Seattle
10 p.m., Prime, WALV
June 30, Sun.
at Phoenix
3 p.m., ESPN
July 2, Tues.
at Las Vegas
10 p.m., ESPN
July 6, Sat.
vs. New York
1 p.m., CBS
July 10, Wed.
vs. Washington
Noon, NBA TV, WTHR
July 12, Fri.
vs. Phoenix
7:30 p.m., Ion
July 14, Sun.
at Minnesota
7 p.m., ESPN
July 17, Wed.
at Dallas
8 p.m., ESPN
Aug. 16, Fri.
vs. Phoenix
7:30 p.m., Ion
Aug. 18, Sun.
vs. Seattle
4 p.m., ABC
Aug. 24, Sat.
at Minnesota
8 p.m., NBA TV
Aug. 26, Mon.
at Atlanta
7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
Aug. 28, Wed.
vs. Connecticut
7 p.m., NBA TV
Aug. 30, Fri.
at Chicago
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 1, Sun.
at Dallas
4 p.m., NBA TV
Sept. 4, Wed.
vs. Los Angeles
7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV
Sept. 6, Fri.
vs. Minnesota
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 8, Sun.
vs. Atlanta
4 p.m., WTHR
Sept. 11, Wed.
vs. Las Vegas
7 p.m., NBA TV
Sept. 13, Fri.
vs. Las Vegas
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 15, Sun.
vs. Dallas
3 p.m., WALV
Sept. 19, Thurs.
at Washington
7 p.m., Prime, WTHR
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky live updates, Caitlin Clark stats, score