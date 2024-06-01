LIVE: Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky updates, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese stats

The Indiana Fever are 1-8 to start the 2024 season and will host the Chicago Sky (3-3) on Saturday.

Caitlin Clark has averaged 17.6 points, 6.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game as a rookie. Kelsey Mitchell has averaged 14.1 points per game this season and Aliyah Boston has put up 11.0 points and 6.8 rebounds.

The Sky features rookies Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. Cardoso, the third overall pick in the WNBA draft, will make her regular season debut after suffering a shoulder injury in a preseason game.

Indiana is still searching for its first win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this season.

Chloe Peterson will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.

Sign up: Subscribe to our Caitlin Clark Fever newsletter

Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky start time, date

Noon ET Saturday, June 1, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky

TV: ESPN

Streaming: Fubo (FREE)

2024 Fever schedule

This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.

Date, day place, opponent Time, TV/results May 3, Fri. at Dallas^ L, 79-76 May 9, Thurs. vs. Atlanta^ W, 83-80 May 14, Tues. at Connecticut L, 92-71 May 16, Thurs. vs. New York L, 102-66 May 18, Sat. at New York L, 91-80 May 20, Mon. vs. Connecticut L, 88-84 May 22, Wed. at Seattle L, 85-83 May 24, Fri. at Los Angeles W, 78-73 May 25, Sat. at Las Vegas L, 99-80 May 28, Tues. vs. Los Angeles L, 88-82 May 30, Thurs. vs. Seattle L, 103-88 June 1, Sat. vs. Chicago* 12 p.m., ESPN June 2, Sun. at New York* 7 p.m., NBA TV, WALV June 7, Fri. at Washington* 7:30 p.m., Ion, WTHR June 10, Mon. at Connecticut* 7 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR June 13, Thurs. vs. Atlanta* 7 p.m., WTHR June 16, Sun. vs. Chicago Noon, CBS June 19, Wed. vs. Washington 7 p.m., NBA TV June 21, Fri. at Atlanta 7:30 p.m., Ion June 23, Sun. at Chicago 6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV June 27, Thurs. at Seattle 10 p.m., Prime, WALV June 30, Sun. at Phoenix 3 p.m., ESPN July 2, Tues. at Las Vegas 10 p.m., ESPN July 6, Sat. vs. New York 1 p.m., CBS July 10, Wed. vs. Washington Noon, NBA TV, WTHR July 12, Fri. vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m., Ion July 14, Sun. at Minnesota 7 p.m., ESPN July 17, Wed. at Dallas 8 p.m., ESPN Aug. 16, Fri. vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m., Ion Aug. 18, Sun. vs. Seattle 4 p.m., ABC Aug. 24, Sat. at Minnesota 8 p.m., NBA TV Aug. 26, Mon. at Atlanta 7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR Aug. 28, Wed. vs. Connecticut 7 p.m., NBA TV Aug. 30, Fri. at Chicago 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 1, Sun. at Dallas 4 p.m., NBA TV Sept. 4, Wed. vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV Sept. 6, Fri. vs. Minnesota 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 8, Sun. vs. Atlanta 4 p.m., WTHR Sept. 11, Wed. vs. Las Vegas 7 p.m., NBA TV Sept. 13, Fri. vs. Las Vegas 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 15, Sun. vs. Dallas 3 p.m., WALV Sept. 19, Thurs. at Washington 7 p.m., Prime, WTHR

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky live updates, Caitlin Clark stats, score