LIVE: Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky updates, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese stats, score

The Indiana Fever are coming off a win against the Atlanta Dream and will look to continue that momentum on Sunday against the Chicago Sky.

Indiana is 4-10 and Chicago sits at 4-8. The Fever beat the Sky 71-70 on June 1. Chicago's Chennedy Carter and Indiana's Caitlin Clark traded pleasantries on a couple of occasions, with Clark saying something toward Carter on one play and Carter hip-checking Clark before an inbound pass a little later.

Chloe Peterson will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.

Sign up: Subscribe to our Caitlin Clark Fever newsletter

Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky start time, date

Noon ET Sunday, June 16, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky

TV: CBS

Streaming: Fubo (FREE)

Indiana Fever news

What to know: Time, TV for Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky on 6/16/24

Win against Dream: Forced to look in mirror, Fever show they're 'growing up' with late stops to beat Dream

'She was undeniable': How Aliyah Boston got her confidence back, dominated vs. Dream

Trying to improve: After another rough shooting night, Caitlin Clark returns to empty arena to practice more.

More on Clark: Caitlin Clark says 'people should not be using my name' to push hateful agendas

2024 Fever schedule

This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky live updates, Caitlin Clark stats, score