LIVE: Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky updates, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese stats, score

The Indiana Fever are coming off a win against the Atlanta Dream and will look to continue that momentum on Sunday against the Chicago Sky.

Indiana is 4-10 and Chicago sits at 4-8. The Fever beat the Sky 71-70 on June 1. Chicago's Chennedy Carter and Indiana's Caitlin Clark traded pleasantries on a couple of occasions, with Clark saying something toward Carter on one play and Carter hip-checking Clark before an inbound pass a little later.

2:51 left 2Q: Indiana Fever take back the lead from Chicago Sky

Kamilla Cardoso, the third overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, hit a shot at 7:59 for the Sky. Katie Lou Samuelson answered with a 3. Cardoso scored another basket at 6:43. NaLyssa Smith answered with a layup at 6:24. Smith tied the game at 32-32 with a basket.

Kelsey Mitchell drilled a 3 at 5:19 to give the Fever a 35-32 lead. Indiana has shot 71% from distance (5 for 7). From there, Chicago scored four straight points to take a 37-35 lead. Mitchell made a layup at 3:37. She was fouled on the play and made the free throw. The Fever take back the lead. Chennedy Carter has three fouls for the Sky.

Aliyah Boston made it 40-37 with a basket.

Fever 40, Sky 37

8:36 left 2Q: Chicago Sky lead Indiana Fever by 3

Marina Mabrey gave Chicago a 28-23 lead to begin the second quarter. Kelsey Mitchell then hit a jumper to cut the Sky's lead down.

Sky 28, Fever 25

End of 1Q: Sky leads Fever after hot start from Caitlin Clark

NaLyssa Smith hit a shot for the Fever coming out of the timeout, but Chicago went on a 6-0 run from there. Katie Lou Samuelson stopped that run with a 3-pointer. Angel Reese and Chennedy Carter scored back-to-back baskets for the Sky to take a 19-18 lead at the 3:08 mark.

Lexie Hull tied things up at 23-23 with a 3 at 1:22. Chicago's Isabelle Harrison broke the tie with a basket at 0:43. She was fouled on the play and made the free throw.

Sky 26, Fever 23

5:49 left 1Q: Caitlin Clark opens the game with 7 points

Indiana and Chicago traded baskets early on. Caitlin Clark scored early and often for the Fever. She hit a 3-pointer at 6:21. Clark opened the game with five of Indiana's 11 points. Thirty seconds later, Clark made another basket. She now has seven.

Fever 13, Sky 8

Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky start time, date

Noon ET Sunday, June 16, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky

TV: CBS

Streaming: Fubo (FREE)

