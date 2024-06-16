LIVE: Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky updates, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese stats, score
The Indiana Fever are coming off a win against the Atlanta Dream and will look to continue that momentum on Sunday against the Chicago Sky.
Indiana is 4-10 and Chicago sits at 4-8. The Fever beat the Sky 71-70 on June 1. Chicago's Chennedy Carter and Indiana's Caitlin Clark traded pleasantries on a couple of occasions, with Clark saying something toward Carter on one play and Carter hip-checking Clark before an inbound pass a little later.
Chloe Peterson will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.
2:51 left 2Q: Indiana Fever take back the lead from Chicago Sky
Kamilla Cardoso, the third overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, hit a shot at 7:59 for the Sky. Katie Lou Samuelson answered with a 3. Cardoso scored another basket at 6:43. NaLyssa Smith answered with a layup at 6:24. Smith tied the game at 32-32 with a basket.
Kelsey Mitchell drilled a 3 at 5:19 to give the Fever a 35-32 lead. Indiana has shot 71% from distance (5 for 7). From there, Chicago scored four straight points to take a 37-35 lead. Mitchell made a layup at 3:37. She was fouled on the play and made the free throw. The Fever take back the lead. Chennedy Carter has three fouls for the Sky.
Aliyah Boston made it 40-37 with a basket.
Fever 40, Sky 37
Kelsey Mitchell taking it down the court for the three 👏 pic.twitter.com/xetsQdy1kM
— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 16, 2024
8:36 left 2Q: Chicago Sky lead Indiana Fever by 3
Marina Mabrey gave Chicago a 28-23 lead to begin the second quarter. Kelsey Mitchell then hit a jumper to cut the Sky's lead down.
Sky 28, Fever 25
End of 1Q: Sky leads Fever after hot start from Caitlin Clark
NaLyssa Smith hit a shot for the Fever coming out of the timeout, but Chicago went on a 6-0 run from there. Katie Lou Samuelson stopped that run with a 3-pointer. Angel Reese and Chennedy Carter scored back-to-back baskets for the Sky to take a 19-18 lead at the 3:08 mark.
Lexie Hull tied things up at 23-23 with a 3 at 1:22. Chicago's Isabelle Harrison broke the tie with a basket at 0:43. She was fouled on the play and made the free throw.
Sky 26, Fever 23
5:49 left 1Q: Caitlin Clark opens the game with 7 points
Indiana and Chicago traded baskets early on. Caitlin Clark scored early and often for the Fever. She hit a 3-pointer at 6:21. Clark opened the game with five of Indiana's 11 points. Thirty seconds later, Clark made another basket. She now has seven.
Fever 13, Sky 8
Caitlin Clark from deep 🎯 pic.twitter.com/HYDZJkxkvO
— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 16, 2024
Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky start time, date
Noon ET Sunday, June 16, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky
TV: CBS
Streaming: Fubo (FREE)
