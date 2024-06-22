LIVE: Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream updates, Caitlin Clark stats, score, highlights
The Indiana Fever (6-10) begins a five-game road trip against the Atlanta Dream (6-7) tonight.
Indiana has won three games in a row, which includes a victory over Atlanta on June 13.
Caitlin Clark leads the Fever in scoring (16.3 points per game), assists (6.2), steals (1.4) and turnovers (5.5). Kelsey Mitchell adds 15.9 points, Aliyah Boston 12.9 points and 7.9 rebounds, and NaLyssa Smith 11.2 points and 6.9 rebounds.
Chloe Peterson will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.
Ruptured eardrum: Caitlin Clark confirms she ruptured eardrum against New York Liberty in early June
5:48 left 2Q: Fever starts second quarter on 10-1 run
Aliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith scored back-to-back baskets for the Fever to start the second quarter. Katie Lou Samuelson added three straight free throws. Atlanta's Haley Jones stopped the 7-0 run with a free throw at 6:47.
Caitlin Clark drilled a 3-pointer at 6:15 to give Indiana a 45-26 lead. Indiana is on a 10-1 run to start the quarter.
Fever 45, Dream 26
go to work AB!
Aliyah Boston gets the bucket to fall 👏 pic.twitter.com/Q13Mx2vma9
— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 22, 2024
End of 1Q: Fever lead Dream by double digits
The Fever took an 11-4 lead to start the game. But Atlanta hit a pair of 3s, which helped the Dream stay within striking distance. Tina Charles scored for the Dream at 3:46, which cut Indiana's lead down to 19-18. Kristy Wallance responded with a basket for the Fever.
Aerial Powers scored five straight points for the Dream. However, Kelsey Mitchell scored five points of her own in less than 30 seconds.
At 1:52, Katie Lou Samuelson gave the Fever a little breathing room with a 3. Indiana went on a 9-0 run.
Fever 35, Dream 25
Kelsey Mitchell coming through‼️ pic.twitter.com/0MsRcqavMq
— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 21, 2024
Kristy Wallace flies in for the lefty layup 👏 pic.twitter.com/s6q0jOejC9
— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 21, 2024
7:43 left 1Q: Fever up on Dream early
Kelsey Mitchell got the Fever on the board first with a layup. Kristy Wallace also scored for Indiana.
Fever 4, Dream 2
Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston bring in the WNBA All-Star votes
While Indiana Fever teammates Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston weren't invited to join Team USA for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, they may just play against them in the WNBA All-Star Game.
The first returns of fan votes showed Clark and Boston having the second and third most votes, respectively.
Caitlin Clark suffered a ruptured eardrum in early June
Nearly three weeks after Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark left the Barclays Center court in Brooklyn with an injury, she confirmed what happened.
Clark was playing in the fourth quarter of what became a blowout loss to the New York Liberty on June 2 when she suffered the injury, walking off the court with trainer Todd Champlin. She eventually returned to the bench but did not get back into the game.
On Friday, Clark confirmed the injury. Read more from Chloe Peterson.
Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream start time, date
7:30 p.m. ET Friday, June 21, 2024, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream
TV: Ion
Streaming: Fubo (FREE)
2024 Fever schedule
This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.
Date, day
place, opponent
Time, TV/results
May 3, Fri.
at Dallas^
May 9, Thurs.
vs. Atlanta^
May 14, Tues.
at Connecticut
May 16, Thurs.
vs. New York
May 18, Sat.
at New York
May 20, Mon.
vs. Connecticut
May 22, Wed.
at Seattle
May 24, Fri.
at Los Angeles
May 25, Sat.
at Las Vegas
May 28, Tues.
vs. Los Angeles
May 30, Thurs.
vs. Seattle
June 1, Sat.
vs. Chicago*
June 2, Sun.
at New York*
June 7, Fri.
at Washington*
June 10, Mon.
at Connecticut*
June 13, Thurs.
vs. Atlanta*
June 16, Sun.
vs. Chicago
June 19, Wed.
vs. Washington
June 21, Fri.
at Atlanta
7:30 p.m., Ion
June 23, Sun.
at Chicago
6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
June 27, Thurs.
at Seattle
10 p.m., Prime, WALV
June 30, Sun.
at Phoenix
3 p.m., ESPN
July 2, Tues.
at Las Vegas
10 p.m., ESPN
July 6, Sat.
vs. New York
1 p.m., CBS
July 10, Wed.
vs. Washington
Noon, NBA TV, WTHR
July 12, Fri.
vs. Phoenix
7:30 p.m., Ion
July 14, Sun.
at Minnesota
7 p.m., ESPN
July 17, Wed.
at Dallas
8 p.m., ESPN
Aug. 16, Fri.
vs. Phoenix
7:30 p.m., Ion
Aug. 18, Sun.
vs. Seattle
4 p.m., ABC
Aug. 24, Sat.
at Minnesota
8 p.m., NBA TV
Aug. 26, Mon.
at Atlanta
7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
Aug. 28, Wed.
vs. Connecticut
7 p.m., NBA TV
Aug. 30, Fri.
at Chicago
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 1, Sun.
at Dallas
4 p.m., NBA TV
Sept. 4, Wed.
vs. Los Angeles
7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV
Sept. 6, Fri.
vs. Minnesota
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 8, Sun.
vs. Atlanta
4 p.m., WTHR
Sept. 11, Wed.
vs. Las Vegas
7 p.m., NBA TV
Sept. 13, Fri.
vs. Las Vegas
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 15, Sun.
vs. Dallas
3 p.m., WALV
Sept. 19, Thurs.
at Washington
7 p.m., Prime, WTHR
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream live updates, Caitlin Clark highlights