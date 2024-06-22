LIVE: Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream updates, Caitlin Clark stats, score, highlights

The Indiana Fever (6-10) begins a five-game road trip against the Atlanta Dream (6-7) tonight.

Indiana has won three games in a row, which includes a victory over Atlanta on June 13.

Caitlin Clark leads the Fever in scoring (16.3 points per game), assists (6.2), steals (1.4) and turnovers (5.5). Kelsey Mitchell adds 15.9 points, Aliyah Boston 12.9 points and 7.9 rebounds, and NaLyssa Smith 11.2 points and 6.9 rebounds.

Chloe Peterson will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.

Ruptured eardrum: Caitlin Clark confirms she ruptured eardrum against New York Liberty in early June

5:48 left 2Q: Fever starts second quarter on 10-1 run

Aliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith scored back-to-back baskets for the Fever to start the second quarter. Katie Lou Samuelson added three straight free throws. Atlanta's Haley Jones stopped the 7-0 run with a free throw at 6:47.

Caitlin Clark drilled a 3-pointer at 6:15 to give Indiana a 45-26 lead. Indiana is on a 10-1 run to start the quarter.

Fever 45, Dream 26

go to work AB!



Aliyah Boston gets the bucket to fall 👏 pic.twitter.com/Q13Mx2vma9 — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 22, 2024

End of 1Q: Fever lead Dream by double digits

The Fever took an 11-4 lead to start the game. But Atlanta hit a pair of 3s, which helped the Dream stay within striking distance. Tina Charles scored for the Dream at 3:46, which cut Indiana's lead down to 19-18. Kristy Wallance responded with a basket for the Fever.

Aerial Powers scored five straight points for the Dream. However, Kelsey Mitchell scored five points of her own in less than 30 seconds.

At 1:52, Katie Lou Samuelson gave the Fever a little breathing room with a 3. Indiana went on a 9-0 run.

Fever 35, Dream 25

Kelsey Mitchell coming through‼️ pic.twitter.com/0MsRcqavMq — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 21, 2024

7:43 left 1Q: Fever up on Dream early

Kelsey Mitchell got the Fever on the board first with a layup. Kristy Wallace also scored for Indiana.

Fever 4, Dream 2

Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston bring in the WNBA All-Star votes

While Indiana Fever teammates Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston weren't invited to join Team USA for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, they may just play against them in the WNBA All-Star Game.

The first returns of fan votes showed Clark and Boston having the second and third most votes, respectively.

Read more here.

Caitlin Clark suffered a ruptured eardrum in early June

Nearly three weeks after Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark left the Barclays Center court in Brooklyn with an injury, she confirmed what happened.

Clark was playing in the fourth quarter of what became a blowout loss to the New York Liberty on June 2 when she suffered the injury, walking off the court with trainer Todd Champlin. She eventually returned to the bench but did not get back into the game.

On Friday, Clark confirmed the injury. Read more from Chloe Peterson.

Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream start time, date

7:30 p.m. ET Friday, June 21, 2024, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream

TV: Ion

Streaming: Fubo (FREE)

Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark news

2024 Fever schedule

This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.

