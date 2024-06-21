LIVE: Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream updates, Caitlin Clark stats, score, highlights
The Indiana Fever (6-10) begins a five-game road trip against the Atlanta Dream (6-7) tonight.
Indiana has won three games in a row, which includes a victory over Atlanta on June 13.
Caitlin Clark leads the Fever in scoring (16.3 points per game), assists (6.2), steals (1.4) and turnovers (5.5). Kelsey Mitchell adds 15.9 points, Aliyah Boston 12.9 points and 7.9 rebounds, and NaLyssa Smith 11.2 points and 6.9 rebounds.
Chloe Peterson will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.
Sign up: Subscribe to our Caitlin Clark Fever newsletter
Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream start time, date
7:30 p.m. ET Friday, June 21, 2024, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream
TV: Ion
Streaming: Fubo (FREE)
Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark news
How to watch: Time, TV for Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream on 6/21/24
Adorable moment: Caitlin Clark reunites with boy whose shot she ruthlessly blocked
Winning streak: After brutal start, Fever now back in playoff race: 'We just keep improving.'
'We feel the energy': Fever give sellout crowd reason to cheer with 4th-straight home win.
2024 Fever schedule
This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.
Date, day
place, opponent
Time, TV/results
May 3, Fri.
at Dallas^
May 9, Thurs.
vs. Atlanta^
May 14, Tues.
at Connecticut
May 16, Thurs.
vs. New York
May 18, Sat.
at New York
May 20, Mon.
vs. Connecticut
May 22, Wed.
at Seattle
May 24, Fri.
at Los Angeles
May 25, Sat.
at Las Vegas
May 28, Tues.
vs. Los Angeles
May 30, Thurs.
vs. Seattle
June 1, Sat.
vs. Chicago*
June 2, Sun.
at New York*
June 7, Fri.
at Washington*
June 10, Mon.
at Connecticut*
June 13, Thurs.
vs. Atlanta*
June 16, Sun.
vs. Chicago
June 19, Wed.
vs. Washington
June 21, Fri.
at Atlanta
7:30 p.m., Ion
June 23, Sun.
at Chicago
6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
June 27, Thurs.
at Seattle
10 p.m., Prime, WALV
June 30, Sun.
at Phoenix
3 p.m., ESPN
July 2, Tues.
at Las Vegas
10 p.m., ESPN
July 6, Sat.
vs. New York
1 p.m., CBS
July 10, Wed.
vs. Washington
Noon, NBA TV, WTHR
July 12, Fri.
vs. Phoenix
7:30 p.m., Ion
July 14, Sun.
at Minnesota
7 p.m., ESPN
July 17, Wed.
at Dallas
8 p.m., ESPN
Aug. 16, Fri.
vs. Phoenix
7:30 p.m., Ion
Aug. 18, Sun.
vs. Seattle
4 p.m., ABC
Aug. 24, Sat.
at Minnesota
8 p.m., NBA TV
Aug. 26, Mon.
at Atlanta
7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
Aug. 28, Wed.
vs. Connecticut
7 p.m., NBA TV
Aug. 30, Fri.
at Chicago
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 1, Sun.
at Dallas
4 p.m., NBA TV
Sept. 4, Wed.
vs. Los Angeles
7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV
Sept. 6, Fri.
vs. Minnesota
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 8, Sun.
vs. Atlanta
4 p.m., WTHR
Sept. 11, Wed.
vs. Las Vegas
7 p.m., NBA TV
Sept. 13, Fri.
vs. Las Vegas
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 15, Sun.
vs. Dallas
3 p.m., WALV
Sept. 19, Thurs.
at Washington
7 p.m., Prime, WTHR
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream live updates, Caitlin Clark highlights