LIVE: Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream updates, Caitlin Clark stats, score, highlights

evan frank, indianapolis star
The Indiana Fever (6-10) begins a five-game road trip against the Atlanta Dream (6-7) tonight.

Indiana has won three games in a row, which includes a victory over Atlanta on June 13.

Caitlin Clark leads the Fever in scoring (16.3 points per game), assists (6.2), steals (1.4) and turnovers (5.5). Kelsey Mitchell adds 15.9 points, Aliyah Boston 12.9 points and 7.9 rebounds, and NaLyssa Smith 11.2 points and 6.9 rebounds.

Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream start time, date

7:30 p.m. ET Friday, June 21, 2024, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream

TV: Ion

Streaming: Fubo (FREE)

Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark news

2024 Fever schedule

This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.

Date, day

place, opponent

Time, TV/results

May 3, Fri.

at Dallas^

L, 79-76

May 9, Thurs.

vs. Atlanta^

W, 83-80

May 14, Tues.

at Connecticut

L, 92-71

May 16, Thurs.

vs. New York

L, 102-66

May 18, Sat.

at New York

L, 91-80

May 20, Mon.

vs. Connecticut

L, 88-84

May 22, Wed.

at Seattle

L, 85-83

May 24, Fri.

at Los Angeles

W, 78-73

May 25, Sat.

at Las Vegas

L, 99-80

May 28, Tues.

vs. Los Angeles

L, 88-82

May 30, Thurs.

vs. Seattle

L, 103-88

June 1, Sat.

vs. Chicago*

W, 71-70

June 2, Sun.

at New York*

L, 104-68

June 7, Fri.

at Washington*

W, 85-83

June 10, Mon.

at Connecticut*

L, 89-72

June 13, Thurs.

vs. Atlanta*

W, 91-84

June 16, Sun.

vs. Chicago

W, 91-83

June 19, Wed.

vs. Washington

W, 88-81

June 21, Fri.

at Atlanta

7:30 p.m., Ion

June 23, Sun.

at Chicago

6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV

June 27, Thurs.

at Seattle

10 p.m., Prime, WALV

June 30, Sun.

at Phoenix

3 p.m., ESPN

July 2, Tues.

at Las Vegas

10 p.m., ESPN

July 6, Sat.

vs. New York

1 p.m., CBS

July 10, Wed.

vs. Washington

Noon, NBA TV, WTHR

July 12, Fri.

vs. Phoenix

7:30 p.m., Ion

July 14, Sun.

at Minnesota

7 p.m., ESPN

July 17, Wed.

at Dallas

8 p.m., ESPN

Aug. 16, Fri.

vs. Phoenix

7:30 p.m., Ion

Aug. 18, Sun.

vs. Seattle

4 p.m., ABC

Aug. 24, Sat.

at Minnesota

8 p.m., NBA TV

Aug. 26, Mon.

at Atlanta

7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR

Aug. 28, Wed.

vs. Connecticut

7 p.m., NBA TV

Aug. 30, Fri.

at Chicago

7:30 p.m., Ion

Sept. 1, Sun.

at Dallas

4 p.m., NBA TV

Sept. 4, Wed.

vs. Los Angeles

7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV

Sept. 6, Fri.

vs. Minnesota

7:30 p.m., Ion

Sept. 8, Sun.

vs. Atlanta

4 p.m., WTHR

Sept. 11, Wed.

vs. Las Vegas

7 p.m., NBA TV

Sept. 13, Fri.

vs. Las Vegas

7:30 p.m., Ion

Sept. 15, Sun.

vs. Dallas

3 p.m., WALV

Sept. 19, Thurs.

at Washington

7 p.m., Prime, WTHR

