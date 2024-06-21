LIVE: Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream updates, Caitlin Clark stats, score, highlights

The Indiana Fever (6-10) begins a five-game road trip against the Atlanta Dream (6-7) tonight.

Indiana has won three games in a row, which includes a victory over Atlanta on June 13.

Caitlin Clark leads the Fever in scoring (16.3 points per game), assists (6.2), steals (1.4) and turnovers (5.5). Kelsey Mitchell adds 15.9 points, Aliyah Boston 12.9 points and 7.9 rebounds, and NaLyssa Smith 11.2 points and 6.9 rebounds.

Chloe Peterson will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.

Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream start time, date

7:30 p.m. ET Friday, June 21, 2024, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream

TV: Ion

Streaming: Fubo (FREE)

Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark news

2024 Fever schedule

This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.

