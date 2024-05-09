LIVE: Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream, Caitlin Clark updates, stats, score, highlights

The Indiana Fever is still in preseason mode, but fans are ready to see Caitlin Clark make her debut at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as a WNBA player.

Indiana lost its opening exhibition game to the Dallas Wings on May 3, 79-76. Clark led the way with 21 points.

Tonight, the Fever play the Atlanta Dream in the final preseason game. Indiana is favored by 1.5 points, according to BetMGM.

Chloe Peterson will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.

5:14 left 2Q: Indiana Fever trail Atlanta Dream by 10

Indiana is shooting 48% from the floor. Atlanta is still shooting very well at 63%. Caitlin Clark is still at 5 points.

Dream 45, Fever 35

End of 1Q: Atlanta Dream leads by 6 while Caitlin Clark sits at 5 points

Rhyne Howard made a jumper at 4:43 to give Atlanta a 20-8 lead. Indiana's Kristy Wallace responded with a pair of free throws. NaLyssa Smith hit a jumper at 3:32 but Atlanta's Aerial Powers made a 3-pointer at 3:12.

Temi Fagbenle made a layup for the Fever to cut the Dream's lead to 23-14. Powers went to the free-throw line and made both. Caitlin Clark responded with a layup and was fouled on the play. She made the layup to cut the lead to 25-17.

A little later on, Smith converted two free throw attempts for the Fever to make it 27-20 in favor of Atlanta. Katie Lou Samuelson made the second of two free throw attempts at 1:33. The lead is down to 6.

With 3.2 left in the quarter, Lexie Hull made a 3. Clark has 2 fouls.

Dream 30, Fever 24

four defenders weren't enough to stop Caitlin Clark 😈 pic.twitter.com/Kiy0LMeLkf — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 9, 2024

4:55 left 1Q: Atlanta Dream lead Indiana Fever early on

The Dream opened with a 18-8 lead. During that span, Caitlin Clark had 2 points. Rhyne Howard has 3 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals and an assist for the Dream. Clark's teammate, Aliyah Boston, scored 4 points.

This game features the last three No. 1 overall picks in the WNBA Draft (Clark in 2024, Boston in 2023 and Howard in 2022). Indiana is shooting 36% from the floor while Atlanta is at 78%.

Dream 18, Fever 8

nothing but net for Aliyah Boston 🪣 pic.twitter.com/hv5P50Eb2X — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 9, 2024

Erica Wheeler, Kelsey Mitchell out for Indiana Fever

Kelsey Mitchell (left ankle), who missed the first exhibition game against Dallas, went through dynamic warmups. However, she did not wear a practice jersey at the time.

Erica Wheeler is also out tonight with an illness.

When does the Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark play tonight?

7 p.m. ET Thursday, May 9, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

What channel is the Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream game on?

This game is available through WNBA League Pass. More information is available here.

Tickets to see Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever

Tickets for Fever games are available here.

