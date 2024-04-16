LIVE: Indiana Fever take Caitlin Clark with No. 1 pick in 2024 WNBA draft

The Indiana Fever own the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, and they are almost certain to select two-time National Player of the Year Caitlin Clark. They also have the Nos. 15 and 27 overall choices.

Clark led Iowa to two consecutive national championship games and set a boatload of records, most notably career scoring (3,951 points) and assists (1,144).

The Fever improved last season behind WNBA Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston, the 2023 No. 1 overall draft pick. However, they seek their first playoff berth since 2016 when the season begins May 14.

Chloe Peterson, Brian Haenchen, Zion Brown and Gregg Doyel are all over tonight's picks, and we will have them all here (see below). Please refresh for updates.

Indiana Fever select Caitlin Clark No. 1 overall in 2024 NBA Draft

The Fever pick Clark.

"I always just believe in myself," she said on ESPN just after being picked. "I told my mom, 'I earned it.' That's what I'm so proud of."

"I'm excited to get to Indianapolis," she said of the Fever. "Buy your tickets now."

Caitlin Clark on her passing

"I think the biggest thing is my passing. That's what people overlooked at times in college," Clark said shortly before the draft about what she brings to the WNBA. "Don't get me wrong, I love shooting the ball."

"The league is loaded with so many people," she added. "That's something I've had a knack for from a very young age. Playing soccer, knowing angles from and seeing the game before it happens. I think when I get together with my teammates, they'll be able to see my eyes."

Indiana Fever drop a big hint about WNBA Draft

The Fever reminded everyone that the draft is tonight. What's Caitlin Clark's number?

When is the 2024 WNBA Draft?

The draft will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday, April 15, at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will announce the picks.

What channel is the WNBA Draft on?

TV: ESPN.

2024 WNBA Draft order

First round

Indiana Fever (Caitlin Clark) Los Angeles Sparks (Cameron Brink) Chicago Sky (Kamilla Cardoso, from Phoenix) Los Angeles Sparks (Rickea Jackson, from Seattle) Dallas Wings (Jacy Sheldon, from Chicago) Washington Mystics (Aaliyah Edwards) Minnesota Lynx Chicago Sky (from Atlanta, via L.A.) Dallas Wings Connecticut Sun New York Liberty Atlanta Dream (from Las Vegas, via L.A.)

Second round

Chicago Sky (from Phoenix) Seattle Storm Indiana Fever Las Vegas Aces (from L.A.) New York Liberty (from Chicago) Las Vegas Aces (from Washington) Connecticut Sun (from Minnesota) Atlanta Dream Washington Mystics (from Dallas) Connecticut Sun New York Liberty Las Vegas Aces

Third round

Phoenix Mercury Seattle Storm Indiana Fever Los Angeles Sparks Phoenix Mercury (from Chicago) Washington Mystics Minnesota Lynx Atlanta Dream Dallas Wings Connecticut Sun New York Liberty Las Vegas Aces

