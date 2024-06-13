LIVE: Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark vs. Atlanta Dream score updates, highlights
The Indiana Fever (3-10) return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse to host the Atlanta Dream.
The Fever are coming off a loss to the Connecticut Sun. Caitlin Clark leads the Fever in scoring (16.3 points per game) and assists (6.0). Kelsey Mitchell adds 14.7 points, NaLyssa Smith 11.0 points and 7.0 rebounds, and Aliyah Boston 10.6 points and 7.0 rebounds.
The Dream (5-5) are led by Allisha Gray (15.3 points, 45.1% 3-pointers), Rhyne Howard (15.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists) and Tina Charles (12.8 points, 9.1 rebounds).
Chloe Peterson is your best Fever follow. We will have updates and highlights here, so please remember to refresh.
Sign up: Subscribe to our Caitlin Clark Fever newsletter
Get out the vote: WNBA All-Star game is different this year. How to vote for Clark, Fever teammates
Legend speaks: Reggie Miller says Caitlin Clark hasn't earned a 2024 Olympic spot ... and that's OK
Fever vs. Dream starting lineups
Fever: Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, Kristy Wallace, Aliyah Boston, NaLyssa Smith
Dream: Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray, Haley Jones, Nia Coffey, Tina Charles
Fever vs. Dream injury report
The Fever's Temi Fagbenle (foot) remains out.
Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream start time, date
7 p.m. ET Thursday, June 13, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream
TV: WTHR
Streaming: ESPN3, WNBA League Pass, Fubo (FREE)
Caitlin Clark stats with the Indiana Fever
Averages through June 10 (13 games): 16.3 points, 6.0 assists, 4.9 rebounds, 33.0% 3-pointers
Get Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever jerseys, gear
Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark jerseys, shirts, sweatshirts and hats from Fanatics can be found here.
Tickets to see Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever
Tickets for Fever games are available here.
2024 Fever schedule
This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.
Date, day
place, opponent
Time, TV/results
May 3, Fri.
at Dallas^
May 9, Thurs.
vs. Atlanta^
May 14, Tues.
at Connecticut
May 16, Thurs.
vs. New York
May 18, Sat.
at New York
May 20, Mon.
vs. Connecticut
May 22, Wed.
at Seattle
May 24, Fri.
at Los Angeles
May 25, Sat.
at Las Vegas
May 28, Tues.
vs. Los Angeles
May 30, Thurs.
vs. Seattle
June 1, Sat.
vs. Chicago*
June 2, Sun.
at New York*
June 7, Fri.
at Washington*
June 10, Mon.
at Connecticut*
June 13, Thurs.
vs. Atlanta*
7 p.m., WTHR
June 16, Sun.
vs. Chicago
Noon, CBS
June 19, Wed.
vs. Washington
7 p.m., NBA TV
June 21, Fri.
at Atlanta
7:30 p.m., Ion
June 23, Sun.
at Chicago
6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
June 27, Thurs.
at Seattle
10 p.m., Prime, WALV
June 30, Sun.
at Phoenix
3 p.m., ESPN
July 2, Tues.
at Las Vegas
10 p.m., ESPN
July 6, Sat.
vs. New York
1 p.m., CBS
July 10, Wed.
vs. Washington
Noon, NBA TV, WTHR
July 12, Fri.
vs. Phoenix
7:30 p.m., Ion
July 14, Sun.
at Minnesota
7 p.m., ESPN
July 17, Wed.
at Dallas
8 p.m., ESPN
Aug. 16, Fri.
vs. Phoenix
7:30 p.m., Ion
Aug. 18, Sun.
vs. Seattle
4 p.m., ABC
Aug. 24, Sat.
at Minnesota
8 p.m., NBA TV
Aug. 26, Mon.
at Atlanta
7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
Aug. 28, Wed.
vs. Connecticut
7 p.m., NBA TV
Aug. 30, Fri.
at Chicago
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 1, Sun.
at Dallas
4 p.m., NBA TV
Sept. 4, Wed.
vs. Los Angeles
7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV
Sept. 6, Fri.
vs. Minnesota
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 8, Sun.
vs. Atlanta
4 p.m., WTHR
Sept. 11, Wed.
vs. Las Vegas
7 p.m., NBA TV
Sept. 13, Fri.
vs. Las Vegas
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 15, Sun.
vs. Dallas
3 p.m., WALV
Sept. 19, Thurs.
at Washington
7 p.m., Prime, WTHR
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark vs. Atlanta score updates, highlights