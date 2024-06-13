LIVE: Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark vs. Atlanta Dream score updates, highlights

The Indiana Fever (3-10) return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse to host the Atlanta Dream.

The Fever are coming off a loss to the Connecticut Sun. Caitlin Clark leads the Fever in scoring (16.3 points per game) and assists (6.0). Kelsey Mitchell adds 14.7 points, NaLyssa Smith 11.0 points and 7.0 rebounds, and Aliyah Boston 10.6 points and 7.0 rebounds.

The Dream (5-5) are led by Allisha Gray (15.3 points, 45.1% 3-pointers), Rhyne Howard (15.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists) and Tina Charles (12.8 points, 9.1 rebounds).

Chloe Peterson is your best Fever follow. We will have updates and highlights here, so please remember to refresh.

Fever vs. Dream starting lineups

Fever: Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, Kristy Wallace, Aliyah Boston, NaLyssa Smith

Dream: Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray, Haley Jones, Nia Coffey, Tina Charles

Fever vs. Dream injury report

The Fever's Temi Fagbenle (foot) remains out.

Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream start time, date

7 p.m. ET Thursday, June 13, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream

TV: WTHR

Streaming: ESPN3, WNBA League Pass, Fubo (FREE)

Caitlin Clark stats with the Indiana Fever

Averages through June 10 (13 games): 16.3 points, 6.0 assists, 4.9 rebounds, 33.0% 3-pointers

2024 Fever schedule

This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.

