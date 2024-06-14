Game recap: Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell lead Indiana Fever win over Atlanta Dream
The Indiana Fever (3-10) return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse to host the Atlanta Dream.
The Fever are coming off a loss to the Connecticut Sun. Caitlin Clark leads the Fever in scoring (16.3 points per game) and assists (6.0). Kelsey Mitchell adds 14.7 points, NaLyssa Smith 11.0 points and 7.0 rebounds, and Aliyah Boston 10.6 points and 7.0 rebounds.
'She was undeniable.' How Aliyah Boston got her confidence back, dominated vs. Dream
More: After another rough shooting night, Caitlin Clark returns to empty arena to practice more.
Takeaways: Fever almost let it get away, but Aliyah Boston carries Indiana to win over Dream
The Dream (5-5) are led by Allisha Gray (15.3 points, 45.1% 3-pointers), Rhyne Howard (15.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists) and Tina Charles (12.8 points, 9.1 rebounds).
Chloe Peterson is your best Fever follow. We will have updates and highlights here, so please remember to refresh.
Final: Fever 91, Dream 84
The Indiana Fever have won 3 of their past 5 games.
Aliyah Boston has 27 points and 13 rebounds. Kelsey Mitchell scores 24. Katie Lou Samuelson has 11, and NaLyssa Smith 10.
Rhyne Howard scores 26 points for Atlanta, while Cheyenne Parker-Tyus has 18 with 6 rebounds and 5 assists off the bench. Allisha Gray, who left the game after knocking heads with a teammate in the third quarter, returns and has 12 points.
The @IndianaFever earn their 4th win of the szn, closing the game on a 10-2 run against the Atlanta Dream
(Final Score: 91-84)
Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell had signature performances
Boston dropped 27 PTS, 13 REB, Mitchell hit 24 PTS #WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/16D0WFq2ZD
— WNBA (@WNBA) June 14, 2024
How many points did Caitlin Clark score tonight?
Clark has 7 points (3-of-11, 1-of-6 3-pointers), with 6 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 blocked shots and 7 turnovers.
Final minute 4Q updates
:16.9 left: Kelsey Mitchell makes 2 free throws after a Dream turnover. Fever 91-84.
:22.5 left: Aliyah Boston scores inside. Fever 89-84.
:39.5 left: Rhyne Howard makes 2 free throws. Fever 87-84
:47 left: Kelsey Mitchell recovers a loose ball and scores on a reverse layup. Fever 87-82
what a play by Kelsey Mitchell!! 🤯
vote Kelsey to @WNBA All-Star 2024 at https://t.co/4YFe9x6wfy 🗳️ pic.twitter.com/E4pYZF8YR7
— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 14, 2024
1:09 left 4Q: Fever 85, Dream 82
Indiana forces consecutive Atlanta shot-clock violations. Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston score for Indiana.
2:52 left 4Q: Dream 82, Fever 81
Rhyne Howard hits a pair of 3s, the latter giving Atlanta a lead. She has 24 points, including 6-of-8 3s.
Rhyne Howard makes her 6th triple of the night to give the @AtlantaDream the lead!
WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by @coinbase | League Pass pic.twitter.com/lvBBYiPoDN
— WNBA (@WNBA) June 14, 2024
Aliyah Boston has a couple of baskets in quick succession. She has 23.
Caitlin Clark to Aliyah Boston for the beautiful feed. pic.twitter.com/JvIwxn1zWL
— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 14, 2024
4:26 left 4Q: Fever 77, Dream 74
Atlanta misses a potential tying 3-pointer with 4:33 to go.
Kelsey Mitchell's free throws with 5:16 to go mark her first second-half points and Indiana's first points of the quarter.
Free throws by Rhyne Howard and Chyenne Parker-Tyus bring Atlanta with 73-71 with 5:32 to go.
6:23 left 4Q: Fever 73, Dream 67
Indiana's offense has slowed considerably and Atlanta cuts its deficit to 6. The Fever haven't scored in the quarter. The teams are essentially even at just below 42% shooting from the field. Indiana has 8 second-half turnovers.
End 3Q: Fever 73, Dream 62
Four Fever players are in double figures: Aliyah Boston (17), Kelsey Mitchell (16), Katie Lou Samuelson (11), NaLyssa Smith (10). Boston also has 10 rebounds.
3:31 left 3Q: Fever 66, Dream 55
Atlanta scores 5 quick points. Timeout, Indiana.
That's one heck of a seal in the post by Cheyenne Parker-Tyus ❗️
WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by @coinbase | League Pass pic.twitter.com/rPienkxV7g
— WNBA (@WNBA) June 14, 2024
4:30 left 3Q: Two Dream players knock heads
Allisha Gray is down as she and Atlanta teammate Naz Hillmon knock heads while going for a rebound. Gray can leave the court by herself. Timeout on the floor.
4:54 left 3Q: Fever 64, Dream 50
Both offenses struggle in the opening minutes of the quarter, but Indiana maintains a double-digit lead.
NaLyssa Smith drives by the double team for the lay in 💨 pic.twitter.com/wCzuye13f1
— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 14, 2024
Whewww, some finesse on this conversion at the cup by Caitlin Clark 😎
WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by @coinbase | League Pass pic.twitter.com/pL2dzRgv8Q
— WNBA (@WNBA) June 14, 2024
Halftime: Fever 59, Dream 44
Aliyah Boston has 17 points and 8 rebounds, and Kelsey Mitchell has 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field, as Indiana has its best offensive half of the season.
Mitchell beats the halftime buzzer with a corner 3.
Kelsey Mitchell is quite literally HER 👑
She beats the buzzer to close out the first half 6-7 from the field and has totaled 16 PTS
WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by @coinbase | League Pass pic.twitter.com/NJ29fYmSyy
— WNBA (@WNBA) June 13, 2024
The Fever are 8-of-17 on 3-pointers and own a 21-19 rebounding edge. Caitlin Clark has 5 points and 2 assists.
Atlanta's Rhyne Howard has 10 points but has been saddled with foul trouble. The Dream are 42.9% from the field.
Make that 15 first half PTS for Aliyah Boston 🤌
WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by @coinbase | League Pass pic.twitter.com/i9GE2NiIVE
— WNBA (@WNBA) June 13, 2024
2:51 left 2Q: Fever 48, Dream 35
The Fever remain active on defense have have committed just 3 turnovers.
5:45 left 2Q: Fever 44, Dream 33
Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston have 11 points each for the Fever. Indiana is 7-of-14 on 3s.
Rhyne Howard picks up foul No. 3 at the 7:07 mark and leaves with 10 points.
Mitchell gives the Fever a 12-point lead on a 3-pointer following a steal.
what a sequence from Kelsey Mitchell 👀
steal ✅
stepback three ✅ pic.twitter.com/1LKwCTNXdm
— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 13, 2024
End 1Q: Fever 33, Dream 24
Indiana is shooting 54.2% from the field, Atlanta 42.9%. Indiana has a 13-8 rebounding edge.
Aliyah Boston has 9 points and 4 rebounds.
Aerial Powers has 8 points for the Dream off the bench.
2:07 left 1Q: Happy birthday, Katie Lou Samuelson!
Fever 24, Dream 18
Katie Lou Samuelson, celebrating her 27th birthday, hits 3-pointers on consecutive plays. Timeout, Atlanta.
back-to-back threes for Katie Lou Samuelson! 💥 pic.twitter.com/NaZtEJBPkl
— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 13, 2024
Indiana's NaLyssa Smith and Atlanta's Rhyne Howard also have 2 fouls each.
Caitlin Clark's first points come on a 3-pointer at the 4-minute mark. She's 1-of-3 from long range at that point. All 5 Fever starters have scored.
no dribble needed for Caitlin Clark on this three 😤
vote Caitlin to @WNBA All-Star 2024 at https://t.co/4YFe9x6wfy 🗳️ pic.twitter.com/mNWY4rZ618
— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 13, 2024
4:50 left 1Q: Fever 15, Dream 11
Kelsey Mitchell has 5 points for Indiana.
Atlanta gets its first lead at 9-7 on a pair of Nia Coffey free throws. Rhyne Howard, the No. 1 overall pick in 2022, has 5 points for Atlanta.
Aliyah Boston gets the game's first points at the 8:38 mark. She has 2 early fouls.
Back to the basket against the vet!
Aliyah Boston with the textbook finish 📚
WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by @coinbase | League Pass pic.twitter.com/o2M7s8UMXV
— WNBA (@WNBA) June 13, 2024
Fever vs. Dream starting lineups
Fever: Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, Kristy Wallace, Aliyah Boston, NaLyssa Smith
Dream: Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray, Haley Jones, Nia Coffey, Tina Charles
Fever vs. Dream injury report
The Fever's Temi Fagbenle (foot) remains out.
Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream start time, date
7 p.m. ET Thursday, June 13, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream
TV: WTHR
Streaming: ESPN3, WNBA League Pass, Fubo (FREE)
Caitlin Clark stats with the Indiana Fever
Averages through June 10 (13 games): 16.3 points, 6.0 assists, 4.9 rebounds, 33.0% 3-pointers
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell lead Indiana Fever win over Dream