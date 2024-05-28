LIVE: Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark vs. Los Angeles Sparks score updates, highlights

The Indiana Fever return from a Western trip to host the Los Angeles Sparks. The Fever (1-6) posted their lone victory last week over the Sparks (1-4).

Caitlin Clark averages a team-leading 15.4 points, 6.3 assists and 1.1 steals. Kelsey Mitchell adds 14.0 points, while Aliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith both average 10.1 points and more than 6 rebounds. Temi Fagbenle has provided help off the bench (9.6 points, 5.4 rebounds).

Dearica Hamby leads L.A. (20.6 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists), with help from Lexie Brown (12.2 points, 4.0 assists), No. 2 overall draft pick Cameron Brink (10.8 points, 42.9% 3-pointers, 5.8 rebounds) and Kia Nurse (10.6 points).

3:38 left 1Q: Sparks lead Fever early

Sparks 13, Fever 9

L.A. scores 9 straight and Indiana goes scoreless for almost 4 minutes before a NaLyssa Smith 3-pointer. The Fever are 3-of-14 from the field.

Aliyah Boston picks up 2 fouls in the first 2 ½ minutes. Smith checks in.

Caitlin Clark hits a 3-pointer 1:07 into the game.

Caitlin Clark from downtown 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3zVlRBslO9 — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 28, 2024

Fever vs Sparks starting lineups

Fever: Temi Fagbenle, Kelsey Mitchell, Caitlin Clark, Kristy Wallace, Aliyah Boston. Wallace (knee) missed the previous game, and Fegbenle is making her second straight start. NaLyssa Smith and Katie Lou Samuelson will come off the bench.

Sparks: Lexie Brown, Kia Nurse, Rickea Jackson, Cameron Brink, Dearica Hamby. Jackson replaces Layshia Clarendon, who left a game Sunday with a head injury.

Indiana Fever vs Sparks start time, date

7 p.m. ET Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Los Angeles Sparks

TV: NBA TV

Streaming: Fubo (FREE)

Caitlin Clark stats

Through 7 games: 15.4 points, 6.3 assists, 1.1 steals, 31.6% 3-point shooting.

2024 Fever schedule

This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: WNBA Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark vs Los Angeles Sparks score updates