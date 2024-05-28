Advertisement

LIVE: Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark vs. Los Angeles Sparks score updates, highlights

scott horner, indianapolis star
·4 min read

The Indiana Fever return from a Western trip to host the Los Angeles Sparks. The Fever (1-6) posted their lone victory last week over the Sparks (1-4).

Caitlin Clark averages a team-leading 15.4 points, 6.3 assists and 1.1 steals. Kelsey Mitchell adds 14.0 points, while Aliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith both average 10.1 points and more than 6 rebounds. Temi Fagbenle has provided help off the bench (9.6 points, 5.4 rebounds).

Dearica Hamby leads L.A. (20.6 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists), with help from Lexie Brown (12.2 points, 4.0 assists), No. 2 overall draft pick Cameron Brink (10.8 points, 42.9% 3-pointers, 5.8 rebounds) and Kia Nurse (10.6 points).

Sign up: Subscribe to our Caitlin Clark Fever newsletter

'I’m excited to go home': Fever finish gauntlet of opening road schedule

3:38 left 1Q: Sparks lead Fever early

Sparks 13, Fever 9

L.A. scores 9 straight and Indiana goes scoreless for almost 4 minutes before a NaLyssa Smith 3-pointer. The Fever are 3-of-14 from the field.

Aliyah Boston picks up 2 fouls in the first 2 ½ minutes. Smith checks in.

Caitlin Clark hits a 3-pointer 1:07 into the game.

Fever vs Sparks starting lineups

Fever: Temi Fagbenle, Kelsey Mitchell, Caitlin Clark, Kristy Wallace, Aliyah Boston. Wallace (knee) missed the previous game, and Fegbenle is making her second straight start. NaLyssa Smith and Katie Lou Samuelson will come off the bench.

Sparks: Lexie Brown, Kia Nurse, Rickea Jackson, Cameron Brink, Dearica Hamby. Jackson replaces Layshia Clarendon, who left a game Sunday with a head injury.

Indiana Fever vs Sparks start time, date

7 p.m. ET Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Los Angeles Sparks

TV: NBA TV

Streaming: Fubo (FREE)

Caitlin Clark stats

Through 7 games: 15.4 points, 6.3 assists, 1.1 steals, 31.6% 3-point shooting.

Get Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever jerseys, gear

Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark jerseys, shirts, sweatshirts, hats from Fanatics can be found here.

Tickets to see Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever

Tickets for Fever games are available here.

2024 Fever schedule

This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.

Date, day

place, opponent

Time, TV/results

May 3, Fri.

at Dallas^

L, 79-76

May 9, Thurs.

vs. Atlanta^

W, 83-80

May 14, Tues.

at Connecticut

L, 92-71

May 16, Thurs.

vs. New York

L, 102-66

May 18, Sat.

at New York

L, 91-80

May 20, Mon.

vs. Connecticut

L, 88-84

May 22, Wed.

at Seattle

L, 85-83

May 24, Fri.

at Los Angeles

W, 78-73

May 25, Sat.

at Las Vegas

L, 99-80

May 28, Tues.

vs. Los Angeles

7 p.m., NBA TV

May 30, Thurs.

vs. Seattle

7 p.m., Prime, WTHR

June 1, Sat.

vs. Chicago*

1 p.m., NBA TV, WALV

June 2, Sun.

at New York*

7 p.m., NBA TV, WALV

June 7, Fri.

at Washington*

7:30 p.m., Ion, WTHR

June 10, Mon.

at Connecticut*

7 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR

June 13, Thurs.

vs. Atlanta*

7 p.m., WTHR

June 16, Sun.

vs. Chicago

Noon, CBS

June 19, Wed.

vs. Washington

7 p.m., NBA TV

June 21, Fri.

at Atlanta

7:30 p.m., Ion

June 23, Sun.

at Chicago

6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV

June 27, Thurs.

at Seattle

10 p.m., Prime, WALV

June 30, Sun.

at Phoenix

3 p.m., ESPN

July 2, Tues.

at Las Vegas

10 p.m., ESPN

July 6, Sat.

vs. New York

1 p.m., CBS

July 10, Wed.

vs. Washington

Noon, NBA TV, WTHR

July 12, Fri.

vs. Phoenix

7:30 p.m., Ion

July 14, Sun.

at Minnesota

7 p.m., ESPN

July 17, Wed.

at Dallas

8 p.m., ESPN

Aug. 16, Fri.

vs. Phoenix

7:30 p.m., Ion

Aug. 18, Sun.

vs. Seattle

4 p.m., ABC

Aug. 24, Sat.

at Minnesota

8 p.m., NBA TV

Aug. 26, Mon.

at Atlanta

7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR

Aug. 28, Wed.

vs. Connecticut

7 p.m., NBA TV

Aug. 30, Fri.

at Chicago

7:30 p.m., Ion

Sept. 1, Sun.

at Dallas

4 p.m., NBA TV

Sept. 4, Wed.

vs. Los Angeles

7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV

Sept. 6, Fri.

vs. Minnesota

7:30 p.m., Ion

Sept. 8, Sun.

vs. Atlanta

4 p.m., WTHR

Sept. 11, Wed.

vs. Las Vegas

7 p.m., NBA TV

Sept. 13, Fri.

vs. Las Vegas

7:30 p.m., Ion

Sept. 15, Sun.

vs. Dallas

3 p.m., WALV

Sept. 19, Thurs.

at Washington

7 p.m., Prime, WTHR

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: WNBA Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark vs Los Angeles Sparks score updates