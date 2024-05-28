LIVE: Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark vs. Los Angeles Sparks score updates, highlights
The Indiana Fever return from a Western trip to host the Los Angeles Sparks. The Fever (1-6) posted their lone victory last week over the Sparks (1-4).
Caitlin Clark averages a team-leading 15.4 points, 6.3 assists and 1.1 steals. Kelsey Mitchell adds 14.0 points, while Aliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith both average 10.1 points and more than 6 rebounds. Temi Fagbenle has provided help off the bench (9.6 points, 5.4 rebounds).
Dearica Hamby leads L.A. (20.6 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists), with help from Lexie Brown (12.2 points, 4.0 assists), No. 2 overall draft pick Cameron Brink (10.8 points, 42.9% 3-pointers, 5.8 rebounds) and Kia Nurse (10.6 points).
Sign up: Subscribe to our Caitlin Clark Fever newsletter
'I’m excited to go home': Fever finish gauntlet of opening road schedule
3:38 left 1Q: Sparks lead Fever early
Sparks 13, Fever 9
L.A. scores 9 straight and Indiana goes scoreless for almost 4 minutes before a NaLyssa Smith 3-pointer. The Fever are 3-of-14 from the field.
Aliyah Boston picks up 2 fouls in the first 2 ½ minutes. Smith checks in.
Caitlin Clark hits a 3-pointer 1:07 into the game.
Caitlin Clark from downtown 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3zVlRBslO9
— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 28, 2024
Fever vs Sparks starting lineups
Fever: Temi Fagbenle, Kelsey Mitchell, Caitlin Clark, Kristy Wallace, Aliyah Boston. Wallace (knee) missed the previous game, and Fegbenle is making her second straight start. NaLyssa Smith and Katie Lou Samuelson will come off the bench.
Sparks: Lexie Brown, Kia Nurse, Rickea Jackson, Cameron Brink, Dearica Hamby. Jackson replaces Layshia Clarendon, who left a game Sunday with a head injury.
Indiana Fever vs Sparks start time, date
7 p.m. ET Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Los Angeles Sparks
TV: NBA TV
Streaming: Fubo (FREE)
Caitlin Clark stats
Through 7 games: 15.4 points, 6.3 assists, 1.1 steals, 31.6% 3-point shooting.
Get Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever jerseys, gear
Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark jerseys, shirts, sweatshirts, hats from Fanatics can be found here.
Tickets to see Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever
Tickets for Fever games are available here.
2024 Fever schedule
This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.
Date, day
place, opponent
Time, TV/results
May 3, Fri.
at Dallas^
May 9, Thurs.
vs. Atlanta^
May 14, Tues.
at Connecticut
May 16, Thurs.
vs. New York
May 18, Sat.
at New York
May 20, Mon.
vs. Connecticut
May 22, Wed.
at Seattle
May 24, Fri.
at Los Angeles
May 25, Sat.
at Las Vegas
May 28, Tues.
vs. Los Angeles
7 p.m., NBA TV
May 30, Thurs.
vs. Seattle
7 p.m., Prime, WTHR
June 1, Sat.
vs. Chicago*
1 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
June 2, Sun.
at New York*
7 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
June 7, Fri.
at Washington*
7:30 p.m., Ion, WTHR
June 10, Mon.
at Connecticut*
7 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
June 13, Thurs.
vs. Atlanta*
7 p.m., WTHR
June 16, Sun.
vs. Chicago
Noon, CBS
June 19, Wed.
vs. Washington
7 p.m., NBA TV
June 21, Fri.
at Atlanta
7:30 p.m., Ion
June 23, Sun.
at Chicago
6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
June 27, Thurs.
at Seattle
10 p.m., Prime, WALV
June 30, Sun.
at Phoenix
3 p.m., ESPN
July 2, Tues.
at Las Vegas
10 p.m., ESPN
July 6, Sat.
vs. New York
1 p.m., CBS
July 10, Wed.
vs. Washington
Noon, NBA TV, WTHR
July 12, Fri.
vs. Phoenix
7:30 p.m., Ion
July 14, Sun.
at Minnesota
7 p.m., ESPN
July 17, Wed.
at Dallas
8 p.m., ESPN
Aug. 16, Fri.
vs. Phoenix
7:30 p.m., Ion
Aug. 18, Sun.
vs. Seattle
4 p.m., ABC
Aug. 24, Sat.
at Minnesota
8 p.m., NBA TV
Aug. 26, Mon.
at Atlanta
7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
Aug. 28, Wed.
vs. Connecticut
7 p.m., NBA TV
Aug. 30, Fri.
at Chicago
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 1, Sun.
at Dallas
4 p.m., NBA TV
Sept. 4, Wed.
vs. Los Angeles
7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV
Sept. 6, Fri.
vs. Minnesota
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 8, Sun.
vs. Atlanta
4 p.m., WTHR
Sept. 11, Wed.
vs. Las Vegas
7 p.m., NBA TV
Sept. 13, Fri.
vs. Las Vegas
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 15, Sun.
vs. Dallas
3 p.m., WALV
Sept. 19, Thurs.
at Washington
7 p.m., Prime, WTHR
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: WNBA Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark vs Los Angeles Sparks score updates