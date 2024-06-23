LIVE: Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark score updates, highlights vs. Chicago Sky, Angel Reese
The Indiana Fever meet the Chicago Sky for the third time this season, but the first time in Chicago. Their first two meetings, both Fever wins, were eventful. In the first, Fever rookie Caitlin Clark and Sky veteran Chennedy Carter traded pleasantries and contact. In the second, Sky rookie Angel Reese fouled Clark hard.
The Fever (7-10) are on a four-game winning streak, led by consistent performances from Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith. The Fever are shooting 51.9% from the field over that span, holding opponents to 39.6% and hold an average 5-rebound edge. Stats during the streak:
Mitchell: 20.2 points per game, 58% field goal shooting, 57.9% on 3-pointers.
Boston: 19.5 points, 11.2 rebounds, 66.7% shooting, an Eastern Conference Player of the Week honor.
Clark: 16 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, 47.8% shooting.
Smith: 14.2 points, 7 rebounds, 51.1% shooting.
Turn of events: Fever haven't lost since coach benched four starters
The Sky (5-9) broke a four-game losing streak last time out against Dallas. Marina Mabrey leads Chicago in scoring (15.1) and assists (4.1). Carter adds 13.7 points, and Reese 12.4 points and 10.8 rebounds.
Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky starting lineups
Fever: Kristy Wallace, Kelsey Mitchell, Caitlin Clark, NaLyssa Smith, Aliyah Boston
Fever vs. Sky injury report
The Fever's Temi Fagbenle (foot) remains out.
Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky start time, date
4 p.m. ET Sunday, June 23, 2024, at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.
How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky
TV: ESPN
Streaming: Fubo (FREE)
Caitlin Clark stats with the Indiana Fever
Averages through June 21 (17 games): 16.2 points, 6.2 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 33.8% 3-pointers
2024 Fever schedule
This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.
Date, day
place, opponent
Time, TV/results
May 3, Fri.
at Dallas^
May 9, Thurs.
vs. Atlanta^
May 14, Tues.
at Connecticut
May 16, Thurs.
vs. New York
May 18, Sat.
at New York
May 20, Mon.
vs. Connecticut
May 22, Wed.
at Seattle
May 24, Fri.
at Los Angeles
May 25, Sat.
at Las Vegas
May 28, Tues.
vs. Los Angeles
May 30, Thurs.
vs. Seattle
June 1, Sat.
vs. Chicago*
June 2, Sun.
at New York*
June 7, Fri.
at Washington*
June 10, Mon.
at Connecticut*
June 13, Thurs.
vs. Atlanta*
June 16, Sun.
vs. Chicago
June 19, Wed.
vs. Washington
June 21, Fri.
at Atlanta
June 23, Sun.
at Chicago
4 p.m., ESPN
June 27, Thurs.
at Seattle
10 p.m., Prime, WALV
June 30, Sun.
at Phoenix
3 p.m., ESPN
July 2, Tues.
at Las Vegas
9:30 p.m., ESPN
July 6, Sat.
vs. New York
1 p.m., CBS
July 10, Wed.
vs. Washington
Noon, NBA TV, WTHR
July 12, Fri.
vs. Phoenix
7:30 p.m., Ion
July 14, Sun.
at Minnesota
4 p.m., ESPN
July 17, Wed.
at Dallas
7:30 p.m., ESPN
Aug. 16, Fri.
vs. Phoenix
7:30 p.m., Ion
Aug. 18, Sun.
vs. Seattle
3:30 p.m., ABC
Aug. 24, Sat.
at Minnesota
8 p.m., NBA TV
Aug. 26, Mon.
at Atlanta
7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
Aug. 28, Wed.
vs. Connecticut
7 p.m., NBA TV
Aug. 30, Fri.
at Chicago
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 1, Sun.
at Dallas
4 p.m., NBA TV
Sept. 4, Wed.
vs. Los Angeles
7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV
Sept. 6, Fri.
vs. Minnesota
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 8, Sun.
vs. Atlanta
4 p.m., WTHR
Sept. 11, Wed.
vs. Las Vegas
7 p.m., NBA TV
Sept. 13, Fri.
vs. Las Vegas
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 15, Sun.
vs. Dallas
3 p.m., WALV
Sept. 19, Thurs.
at Washington
7 p.m., Prime, WTHR
