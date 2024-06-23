LIVE: Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark score updates, highlights vs. Chicago Sky, Angel Reese

The Indiana Fever meet the Chicago Sky for the third time this season, but the first time in Chicago. Their first two meetings, both Fever wins, were eventful. In the first, Fever rookie Caitlin Clark and Sky veteran Chennedy Carter traded pleasantries and contact. In the second, Sky rookie Angel Reese fouled Clark hard.

The Fever (7-10) are on a four-game winning streak, led by consistent performances from Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith. The Fever are shooting 51.9% from the field over that span, holding opponents to 39.6% and hold an average 5-rebound edge. Stats during the streak:

Mitchell: 20.2 points per game, 58% field goal shooting, 57.9% on 3-pointers.

Boston: 19.5 points, 11.2 rebounds, 66.7% shooting, an Eastern Conference Player of the Week honor.

Clark: 16 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, 47.8% shooting.

Smith: 14.2 points, 7 rebounds, 51.1% shooting.

Turn of events: Fever haven't lost since coach benched four starters

Sign up: Subscribe to our Caitlin Clark Fever newsletter

The Sky (5-9) broke a four-game losing streak last time out against Dallas. Marina Mabrey leads Chicago in scoring (15.1) and assists (4.1). Carter adds 13.7 points, and Reese 12.4 points and 10.8 rebounds.

Chloe Peterson is your best Fever follow, and we will have updates and highlights here. Please remember to refresh.

Fever vs. Sky injury report

The Fever's Temi Fagbenle (foot) hasn't played in a few weeks.

Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky start time, date

4 p.m. ET Sunday, June 23, 2024, at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky

TV: ESPN

Streaming: Fubo (FREE)

Caitlin Clark stats with the Indiana Fever

Averages through June 21 (17 games): 16.2 points, 6.2 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 33.8% 3-pointers

Get Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever jerseys, gear

Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark jerseys, shirts, sweatshirts and hats from Fanatics can be found here.

Tickets to see Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever

Tickets for Fever games are available here.

2024 Fever schedule

This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark score updates vs Chicago Sky, Angel Reese