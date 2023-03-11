LIVE: Indiana basketball vs. Penn State score updates, highlights in Big Ten tournament

Indiana basketball meets Penn State in the Big Ten tournament semifinals on Saturday.

The Hoosiers clamped down defensively in the second half on Friday night to defeat Maryland 70-60 in quarterfinals action. Trayce Jackson-Davis (24 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists) and Jalen Hood-Schifino (19 points) led IU.

Penn State beat Northwestern 67-65 in overtime as Seth Lundy had 16 points and 7 rebounds, and Jalen Pickett had 15 points and 9 rebounds.

The winner of this game plays Purdue in Sunday's championship game.

'That was Grant Hill-like!':IU's Race Thompson throws one down like an all-time great

3:26 left 2H: Penn State 64, Indiana 53

Andrew Funk beats the shot clock with a 3.

Jalen Pickett backs his way down for a couple of baskets, putting the Nittany Lions up 9.

Indiana matches up poorly with teams that are versatile. Hoosiers playing two bigs makes it difficult to guard smaller, quicker players defensively. Matchups like that in the NCAA tournament matter. Indiana has to find a way to counter it. #iubb — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) March 11, 2023

7:13 left 2H: Penn State 54, Indiana 49

Penn State, among the nation's worst rebounding teams, leads IU 29-24. That includes 8 offensive boards.

7:54 left 2H: Penn State 54, Indiana 47

Penn State goes 19+ minutes of game action without a 3-pointer before Andrew Funk's from the right wing with 8:35 left. It's part of a 7-0 PSU run. Timeout, IU.

Funk with the QUICK release. pic.twitter.com/elXmYUki4Z — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 11, 2023

7-0 Penn State run after Indiana tied the game. Timeout Mike Woodson, not making the mistake of letting the lull last this time. #iubb — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) March 11, 2023

Trayce Jackson-Davis' dunk off an out-of-bounds play ties it at 47 with 10:24 to go. He has 16 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists.

11:56 left 2H: Penn State 46, Indiana 43

Seth Lundy has a free throw to complete the and-1 coming out of a timeout.

Miller Kopp makes some poor decisions with the ball but ends up scoring with 13:25 to go to bring IU within 42-41.

15:40 left 2H: Penn State 40, Indiana 37

Tamar Bates has IU's first made 3 at the 16:42 mark. The Hoosiers are 1-of-8 from deep.

Penn State is 11-of-11 on free throws, IU 2-of-3.

Penn State, not known for its offensive rebounding, is getting multiple chances early in the second half.

Halftime: Penn State 34, Indiana 26

Jalen Pickett has 13 points and Seth Lundy 11 for Penn State, which has cooled off after hitting 5 3-pointers earlier in the first half.

Indiana is led by Trayce Jackson-Davis with 10 points and 5 rebounds. Race Thompson has 8. The Hoosiers are 0-of-6 on 3-pointers.

HALFTIME: Mess of a half from Indiana finds the Hoosiers down 34-26. IU scored 12 points in the first four minutes and 14 points in the subsequent 16. Probably fortunate to be this close. Trayce Jackson-Davis has 10 points. #iubb — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) March 11, 2023

2:52 left 1H: Penn State 30, Indiana 24

Trayce Jackson-Davis will try to complete a 3-point play out of the timeout.

Race Thompson with the one-handed, throw-down alley-oop slam from Tamar Bates gives him 8 points. CBS announcer Grant Hill, who had a famous alley-oop dunk at a Final Four in Indianapolis, approved.

ONE. HAND. SLAM!! 💪 🔥



Race Thompson put on a show for @IndianaMBB! pic.twitter.com/pyhZINTDVQ — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 11, 2023

Trayce Jackson-Davis needs to touch the ball every possession on offense. He opens up so many opportunities for both himself and others. Feels like Indiana's offense gets stagnant when it doesn't happen. Pretty simple. #iubb — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) March 11, 2023

7:29 left 1H: Penn State 24, Indiana 16

Penn State is 5-of-10 on 3s, IU 0-of-5. The Hoosiers are below 35% from the field.

Miller Kopp breaks IU's drought with a mid-range jumper at the 10:22 mark.

Under-8 media timeout first half. Hoosiers trail Penn State 24-16, 7:29 left.



Indiana has scored four points in the last 8 1/2 minutes. #iubb — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) March 11, 2023

11:11 left 1H: Penn State surges into a lead

Jalen Pickett's 3 and reverse layup extend the run to 13 points. IU hasn't scored in almost 5 minutes and is down 19-12.

The Nittany Lions score 8 in a row and take a 14-12 lead on Myles Dread's 3 with 12:28 to go. IU misses 6 straight shots.

As good of a start as that was by Indiana, an even worse stretch to follow it. Not very good shot selection offensively. Getting cooked on defense. #iubb — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) March 11, 2023

14:56 left 1H: Indiana 12, Penn State 6

Trayce Jackson-Davis has 2 dunks. IU is 6-of-8 on 2s, 0-of-1 on 3s. PSU is 1-of-4 on 3s, 0-of-2 on 2s.

Seth Lundy has Penn State's first 6 points (a 3 and 3 free throws after getting fouled on a 3).

Race Thompson, who missed the regular-season matchup against PSU, has 3 early baskets.

Penn State is covering Race Thompson with Jalen Pickett and, thus far, it is not working. #iubb — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) March 11, 2023

Jalen Hood-Schifino with a mid-range jumper. Sound familiar? He scores the game's first basket.

IU basketball vs. Penn State starting lineups

Indiana: Jalen Hood-Schifino, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, Miller Kopp, Trey Galloway

Penn State: Jalen Pickett, Andrew Funk, Seth Lundy, Camren Wynter, Kebba Njie

Indiana basketball warms up for Penn State

Indiana basketball vs. Penn State results

The Nittany Lions handed IU an 85-66 loss on Jan. 11 in the midst of Race Thompson's injury. Seth Lundy (25 points) and Andrew Funk (23) both made 7-of-12 3-pointers. The Hoosiers led midway through the first half before Penn State took control.

