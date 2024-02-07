LIVE: Indiana basketball trails Ohio State as offense stagnates

Indiana basketball and Ohio State try to move in the right direction when they meet in Big Ten action.

The Hoosiers (13-9, 5-6) have lost four of their last five games. IU guard Xavier Johnson (elbow) is out, according to the team availability report. The Buckeyes (13-9, 3-8) have lost four straight games and seven of eight.

Indiana beat Ohio State 71-65 on Jan. 6, led by Reneau (23 points) and Johnson (18), with help from C.J. Gunn, who scored a season-high 10 points. OSU dominated the rebounding (+21) but IU committed just 4 turnovers.

Zach Osterman and Michael Niziolek are your best IU basketball follows. We will have live updates throughout, so please remember to refresh.

Halftime: Ohio State 42, Indiana 29

Indiana goes stagnant offensively midway through the first half, finishing 9-of-27 (33.3%) from the field, 1-of-7 (14.3%) on 3-pointers and 10-of-17 (58.8%) on free throws. Malik Reneau has 10 points and Mackenzie Mgbako 7. Kel'el Ware, limited by 2 fouls, has 2 points.

Roddy Gayle Jr. has 15 points on perfect shooting, Jamison Battle 8, and Evan Mahaffey and Bruce Thornton 7 each for the Buckeyes, who are 14-of-28 (50%) from the field and 12-of-13 (92.3%) on FTs.

Roddy Gayle Jr. knocked down everything he looked at in the first half for @OhioStateHoops! 🔥



5/5 from the field and 15 points for the sophomore to lead all scorers. pic.twitter.com/8JmBglTrFR — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) February 7, 2024

3:54 left 1H: Ohio State 33, Indiana 24

After a 3+-minute drought from the field, Gabe Cupps and Mackenzie Mgbako score. However, OSU hits 5 straight shots from the field.

Evan Mahaffey is making things happen for @OhioStateHoops. 💯



💻: Peacock pic.twitter.com/RQ6eZu38P5 — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) February 7, 2024

Payton Sparks is assessed a flagrant foul for an elbow to the face of OSU's Zed Key. On the same play, Key is assessed a blocking foul for impeding Sparks' drive. Sparks hits 1-of-2 free throws. Jamison Battle, in place of the bleeding Key, makes 2 free throws.

8:12 left 1H: Ohio State 25, Indiana 15

IU last scores at the 10:52 mark on a Trey Galloway layup and OSU scores 9 in a row.

IU's made one of its last nine shots, and Ohio State opened a 10-point lead. Timeout Hoosiers. Offense has been a mess of poor possessions and bad shooting all night. Hoosiers are 4-of-16 from the floor. #iubb — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) February 7, 2024

Roddy Gayle Jr. scores 5 in a row for OSU and has 9 of OSU's 18 points midway through the half.

12:02 left 1H: Ohio State 13, Indiana 12

IU is struggling from the field (3-of-13) but is getting extra chances (3 offensive rebounds).

Evan Mahaffey gets an and-1 with 15:41 to go, drawing Malik Renea's first foul. OSU leads 9-8.

15:55 left 1H: Indiana 6, Ohio State 6

Malik Reneau will go to the free-throw line out of the timeout. He is 1-of-2 on FTs.

Bruce Thornton scores on OSU's first play.

IU scores in 5 seconds, with Kel'el Ware throwing down the alley-oop dunk from Reneau.

Hard to start a game better than this. 👀@KelelWare x @IndianaMBB



💻: Peacock pic.twitter.com/fsu5dNGOTC — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) February 7, 2024

Indiana basketball vs. Ohio State starting lineups

IU: Kel'el Ware, Gabe Cupps, Malik Reneau, Mackenzie Mgbako, Trey Galloway.

OSU: Roddy Gayle Jr., Bruce Thornton, Evan Mahaffey, Jamison Battle, Felix Okpara.

What time is Indiana basketball vs. Ohio State?

7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

What channel is Indiana basketball vs. Ohio State on?

TV: Peacock

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis), with Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analysis) and John Herrick (updates).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 85 (Ohio State feed) and 372, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Is Indiana basketball favored vs. Ohio State?

via BetMGM

Favorite: Ohio State 5.5 points

Over/under: 143.5 total points

Moneyline: Indiana +200, Ohio State -250

Indiana basketball news

Doyel: IU fans seem to be done with Woodson, and they have a point

Insider: This season’s greatest failure would be for IU to allow it to happen again

More: Mike Woodson's constructed IU roster has crumbled. He'll need another rebuild next year.

Indiana basketball schedule

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana men's basketball vs. Ohio State